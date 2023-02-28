 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Driver with bumper sticker that says "My brakes are good. Is your insurance?" gets pulled over by police, who discover he has no insurance   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Which is why he was relying on someone else's insurance.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That wasn't just "a" bumper sticker -- it was individual letters.  Dude seriously peeled those stickers off a sheet and stuck them on  his window one at a time.  How much farking free time do you have to waste it doing that?
