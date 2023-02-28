 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   "I said to myself, 'why would anyone have a porta-potty in their front yard?' Then when I found out why it was there. My question quickly was, 'who is going to come and pick it up?'"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Cape Coral, Florida, porta potties, United States, Customer service, Resident Margaret Koenig, construction sites, porta potty, Cape Coral  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 9:48 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking those kind of questions in Cape Coral can start up an entire neighborhood feud.  At least one of the locals is proud of their new port-a-potty, and will likely put up a legal fight over it, either because it was there, or because it's being taken.  This is Florida, after all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drag it to the back yard. Stockade fence it
Use it for emergencies
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Drag it to the back yard. Stockade fence it
Use it for emergencies


Look, these things have to be maintained. You can't just set it and forget it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sell it on eBay.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's shiatty
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Put a really big paper bag around it, go to the Jolly Green Giant's porch and light the bag on fire.

Fun for the whole family!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Floridians can never seem to get their shiat together.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I said to myself, 'why would anyone have a porta potty in their front yard?' Then when I found out why it was there,'"... I decided to keep it a secret.

Was it really too much for TFA to share with us why these are in front yards? It says the company has been fishing them out of canals since the hurricane, but doesn't say anything about the yards. Are they dredging them up and leaving them on people's property?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's raining men's-rooms
Hallelujah

/got nothin'
//not even a shiatter in the front yard
///and wind even blew away me third slashie
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Throw a rope around it, drag it with your car to the closest major intersection.

Done.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hurricane Ian hit 152 days ago. Are you only collecting one a day? You should have been able to collect them all by now, and ones in people's front yards should be getting priority.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mcmnky: "I said to myself, 'why would anyone have a porta potty in their front yard?' Then when I found out why it was there,'"... I decided to keep it a secret.

Was it really too much for TFA to share with us why these are in front yards? It says the company has been fishing them out of canals since the hurricane, but doesn't say anything about the yards. Are they dredging them up and leaving them on people's property?


Citizens got the damn things out of the canals and pushed them to the side of the roads. They need those canals and roads.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOL, you guys know they are designed to be moved by one guy with no tools, yeah? Might take 2 to fish iat out of a canal, but they only weigh maybe a hundred pounds. Maybe not even that.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Hurricane Ian hit 152 days ago. Are you only collecting one a day? You should have been able to collect them all by now, and ones in people's front yards should be getting priority.


I'll bet their warehouse/storage yard/whatever is full, they're washing them as fast as they can, and they can't go get more until they rent out some of the ones they have
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yum. An unmaintenanced Porta potty left out in the Florida heat. It probably improves Cape Coral.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in the middle of Alaska and only have an outhouse with a shower curtain. I would love to have a porta-potty.

It's -21⁰F right now and I'm bundling up to go outside to poop.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I live in the middle of Alaska and only have an outhouse with a shower curtain. I would love to have a porta-potty.

It's -21⁰F right now and I'm bundling up to go outside to poop.


I thought you guys had buckets you put on the porch to be collected.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a porta-potty in my front yard for about 3 months. I was having a second home built on my property and the workers needed a place to poop.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.