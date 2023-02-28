 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Air Force Times)   The career of six Air Force leaders at nuclear site have been nuked   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Air Force Global Strike Command, Minot Air Force Base, LGM-30 Minuteman, 91st Missile Wing, 69th Bomb Squadron, Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, Eighth Air Force, Air force  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 10:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when you use remote outposts as punishment assignments for your farkups.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably not Christian enough for the Air Force
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3


there was a massive scandal a few year ago about people taking LSD at nuke bases.  ooga booga, drugs!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I bet there's a stupid Colonel in this lot"
*clicks link*
"...of course there is."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, Sleeping during inspection?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3

there was a massive scandal a few year ago about people taking LSD at nuke bases.  ooga booga, drugs!


LSD seems like one of the ones you wouldn't want being passed around on a nuke base.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron: there was a massive scandal a few year ago about people taking LSD at nuke bases.


I served in the Army. There's no way I would drop LSD while serving.

It would be a waste of a good LSD trip.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Loss of confidence means no more career advancement.  Not a good way to finish one's service.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3


Minot? Probably a combination of 1 and 2. This is the base that inspired Johnny Cash to pen both "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire". Take that as you will.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did those idiots fly live nukes to Barksdale again?
 
Fizpez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At that level of responsibility it literally could be anything from "light treason" on down to "got drunk at a poker night with his subordinates" and they would nuke your career.  However I'm going to go with "failure to act" on a disciplinary event/problem area that probably had very clear expectations such as a sexual harassment complaint.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meat0918: Probably not Christian enough for the Air Force


Or TOO Christian, as in "We need to light these candles so Jesus can return!".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Maybe some bunga bunga with Russian honeypot too. Again not incompatible with the rest.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm hoping this was a nest of trumpanzees that got cleared out of power and had their careers ended. Guess we'll see.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3


j.gifs.comView Full Size


/Always wondered why that was the go-to move. Like...he's already not cooperating. If you shoot him, that's not going to increase his cooperation, and then you still won't be able to simulturn both keys, and now you're locked in a room with a dead body instead of a teammate during what you believe to be a nuclear war.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe phase-out the clowns before they're promoted past their competence.

/Having said that, I spent a lot of years in the Army, and sometimes the folks who are really, really good at their jobs are still only borderline good humans.
//And if adultery was involved, I get it; Air Force chicks are hawt.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: asciibaron: there was a massive scandal a few year ago about people taking LSD at nuke bases.

I served in the Army. There's no way I would drop LSD while serving.

It would be a waste of a good LSD trip.


Ironically, it wasn't until I was in the Army that I first dropped acid or smoked pot. Prior to that I was a fairly straight-laced kid (Old Crow was my drug o' choice during high school but that was fairly normal back then).
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ruin a career and leave military service in disgrace.
Get to end a tour at Minot early.

Seems like a fair trade.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3

[j.gifs.com image 476x270]

/Always wondered why that was the go-to move. Like...he's already not cooperating. If you shoot him, that's not going to increase his cooperation, and then you still won't be able to simulturn both keys, and now you're locked in a room with a dead body instead of a teammate during what you believe to be a nuclear war.


You don't get a turnkey job to end life on earth  if you have a lot of critical thinking skills.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3

[j.gifs.com image 476x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Always wondered why that was the go-to move. Like...he's already not cooperating. If you shoot him, that's not going to increase his cooperation, and then you still won't be able to simulturn both keys, and now you're locked in a room with a dead body instead of a teammate during what you believe to be a nuclear war.


What movie is that from?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: New Rising Sun: Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3

[j.gifs.com image 476x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Always wondered why that was the go-to move. Like...he's already not cooperating. If you shoot him, that's not going to increase his cooperation, and then you still won't be able to simulturn both keys, and now you're locked in a room with a dead body instead of a teammate during what you believe to be a nuclear war.

What movie is that from?


War Games
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Circusdog320: it's either they were playing Nuke Nuke Goose or excessive drinky drinky while on duty or maybe a white power thing..or all 3

Minot? Probably a combination of 1 and 2. This is the base that inspired Johnny Cash to pen both "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire". Take that as you will.


Doesn't this base, or at least ones like it, come up in the news every few years? Deadend assignment far away from the power centers where careers are made, and most of the day doing the same routines of just maintaining readiness in case of nuclear war.

Maybe China sent that balloon just to let the servicemembers know that while America and their branch mostly forgets about them, they will always be on the minds of the People's Republic.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Obviously they were fired for being woke.  Or not woke.  Depends on which "news" source you listen to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Ironically, it wasn't until I was in the Army that I first dropped acid or smoked pot.


I was a druggie as a teen. Did pot, LSD, etc.  I joined the army to get out of that. It worked. I joined in 1987 and the last time I did LSD was 1985...that's the set up. Now the story...

Basic training, Ft Knox 1987.

We're doing our first two mile run. I had never run two miles before. About a mile in, I start getting sick, ready to pass out, puke, whatever. Then, my LSD flashback happened. It's true flashbacks to happen. Out of nowhere, I was tripping my balls off. "What the F? Did I do, signing up for the army? This is f'n insane"

Then as soon as it came, the flashback ended and I'm last in the group to finish the two miles.

That was my last LSD flashback.

Haven't touched the stuff since.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.