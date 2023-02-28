 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Jacksonville finally gets around to turning a multi-generational, heinously godforsaken eyesore into something that isn't. Now if they could just work on the, uhh..."Downtown" area   (news4jax.com) divider line
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "bold" city? Really?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they're building these new things called "lofts".  I guess they're all the rage in New York.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sen. Tracie Davis: 'This is a perfect example of a partnership on the local, state and federal levels and it's just amazing'

My campaign contributors made a fortune. Screw it if its a slum in 5 years.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 110-year-old building, with a grid-like façade, terracotta tiles on the walls, steel clad doors, concrete stairwells and reinforced concretes support will transform.

Either the author was having a stroke or I am.
 
tnpir
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?


It used to stink really bad because of the paper mills and chemical plants.  The paper mills are gone, so it doesn't stink as much as it used to.  That's good, right?

Still stinks though  https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/11/17/origin-of-mysterious-jacksonville-odor-still-unclear-city-says/
 
That was for Vega Nine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?


Downtown isn't bad during the day. And Jax Beach doesn't completely suck on a nice summer weekday.

/Best I could do.
 
Slypork
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That was for Vega Nine: tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?

[Fark user image image 400x223]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Floki: The "bold" city? Really?


It really is swamp Baltimore. They do the same thing giving the city ridiculously cringe mottos. I'm sorry, Charm City.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Slypork: That was for Vega Nine: tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?

[Fark user image image 400x223]

[Fark user image image 850x1077]


I lost it when a monster truck is their Uber when they land at the Jacksonville airport.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have a wonderful TGI Fridays.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Bet this is a daily reaction for normal people in Jacksonville.
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?

It used to stink really bad because of the paper mills and chemical plants.  The paper mills are gone, so it doesn't stink as much as it used to.  That's good, right?

Still stinks though  https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/11/17/origin-of-mysterious-jacksonville-odor-still-unclear-city-says/


That's mostly on 295 between Commonwealth and Pritchard after 10 pm. Mostly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1) I came here for Ash and Wade Wilson, so I will leave satisfied.

2) I was in Jacksonville in 2017 for a Seahawks road game.  It was definitely a fun trip, but damn....downtown is DEAD at night.  A friend and I went a downtown cigar lounge on Saturday night, and while waiting for our rideshare back to the hotel, the entire street was basically empty...it looked like the scene in a zombie movie right before a large herd walks around a corner and comes into view.

3) Experienced some true Southern hospitality when some Jags fans invited us to their RV after the game for a small party.  Good times.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [media.tenor.com image 220x157] [View Full Size image _x_]

Bet this is a daily reaction for normal people in Jacksonville.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?


The beaches are nice, the downtown area is kinda dead.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?


It is a very pretty city, right on the river, with absolutely nothing happening.    The Landing is gone, leaving a huge gap right on the waterfront.   I don't think the downtown area is nearly as sketchy as some of the outlying suburbs, though.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have never, ever heard one nice thing about Jacksonville as a city. It can't be that bad, can it?


It's not the worst place I've ever been (I can think of at least five towns in Connecticut alone that are worse) but it's the municipal equivalent of Dunkin Donuts - there's nothing overtly bad about it, but you'd never pick it if you had other options.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe something like this is needed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh!  And I highly recommend Beer 30:

https://beer30sanmarco.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
antijester [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The impediments to development have crumbled- the Baptist church downtown is a shadow of what it was, and the value of developing that land has skyrocketed. In ten years the regentrification in Riverside will grow into the pending development around the stadium and downtown won't be recognizable to us locals anymore. Not that it would be a bad thing; there's like 2-3 worthwhile destinations in the entire area.
And the truly dodgy/dangerous areas are to the north and west of downtown. A prior poster was right, unless there's an event at the Florida Theater or TU center absolutely nothing is happening there after dark.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: Maybe something like this is needed?

[Fark user image image 465x262]


Then boom, I got a new problem.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

antijester: The impediments to development have crumbled- the Baptist church downtown is a shadow of what it was, and the value of developing that land has skyrocketed. In ten years the regentrification in Riverside will grow into the pending development around the stadium and downtown won't be recognizable to us locals anymore. Not that it would be a bad thing; there's like 2-3 worthwhile destinations in the entire area.
And the truly dodgy/dangerous areas are to the north and west of downtown. A prior poster was right, unless there's an event at the Florida Theater or TU center absolutely nothing is happening there after dark.


I call bullshiat. It's Florida, after all, so I'm sure all sorts of unnatural, amoral debauchery takes place nightly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FFS, just show me a picture. I don't want to watch a three minute local news story just to see what it looks like.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Mother of god.
 
