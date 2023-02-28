 Skip to content
(NPR)   If you're getting all your financial advice from TikTok influencers, you should also consider...You know what? Forget it. I think that ship's probably sailed at this point   (npr.org) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to CNBC or Fox Business? I'm not sure taking financial advice from any media (social or traditional) is the right choice.
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are probably some actually good financial advisors on tiktok. Problem is like everywhere else it will be full of hucksters and frauds.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YNAB isn't a bad place to start for basic budgeting, if you're totally clueless.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get all my financial advice from TikTok.
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my financial advice from Fark.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until %APR and whatnot is taught in schools...................
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get all my financial advice from my spiritual advisor/church. It hasn't had all that great a return on investment in this lifetime, but I've been assured of eternal salvation if I can come up with just a little more. So I've got that going for me, which is nice...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/TikTokInvestors


A collection of dumbass TikTok "investors"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: I get my financial advice from Fark.


That's good.  Fark is not social media.  Fark is anti-social media.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my gosh.  iat says I shouldn't believe everything I read on the Internet.  What should I do.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Oh my gosh.  iat says I shouldn't believe everything I read on the Internet.  What should I do.


Well, did you read that on the internet?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was matchbook covers back in the day.   Matchbooks and small ads in the back of magazines.   Every teen music fanzine ever had ads for "do you want to be a music engineer," along with other ways to make money without having any actual talent or ambition or work ethic.

I'm not sure this is something that people need protection from.   The target audience is people who want to make money without working for it in any way.   They do not need protection, they need to be exploited enough that they finally realize that being successful requires skills, knowledge and work, unless you are born wealthy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lot of crap on TikTok, and there's also some really good stuff too. If all TikTok feeds you is stupid stuff, then that is on you.
I don't dig the ones that do product promotions, but I can see some basic financial skills info being a good thing on there.  Especially since we can't bother to task our education system to teach these things.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: In the absence of a national requirement for financial literacy in high school, teens and twenty-somethings are seeking out ways to save, budget and invest. And social media, especially TikTok, has become a textbook.

I had exactly one class in school, all the way through earning a BS, that even touched on financial literacy, and it was a Middle School math class. We had to write checks and make budgets and what not.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best places I've come across for learning is the Schwab workshops and podcasts and Investopedia's wikis. 

Worst place to get information: 

Jim Cramer: "Bear Stearns is Fine!" Tues, 3/11/08
Youtube gUkbdjetlY8
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 230x374]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of my money is in cryptocurrency so I can sit here and feel self righteous about everybody on TikTok getting scammed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 230x374]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Simpsons did it.

Homer turns on Loaft-ime channel and the announcer says...

"Coming up, how to win the lottery"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lmao idiots.  TikTok isnt for financial advice.  You have to go to 4chan if you want the best financial advice.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 230x374]

[Fark user image 500x377]

Simpsons did it.

Homer turns on Loaft-ime channel and the announcer says...

"Coming up, how to win the lottery"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

efefvoC: FTFA: In the absence of a national requirement for financial literacy in high school, teens and twenty-somethings are seeking out ways to save, budget and invest. And social media, especially TikTok, has become a textbook.

I had exactly one class in school, all the way through earning a BS, that even touched on financial literacy, and it was a Middle School math class. We had to write checks and make budgets and what not.


The 2nd high school i went to had a thing called "Family," which is best described as homeroom with home ec added in.

As an example, one exercise was we were given a theoretical income and we had to find a place to live and furnish iat using real-life data.  In those days it was mostly hitting the classifieds section of the newspaper, so we gathered clippings of furniture for sale, apartments for rent, etc, to "show our work."

The next exercise was budgeting for food and transportation.

That kind of teaching should be mandatory.  So should cooking and cleaning, honestly.
 
dascott
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was that or Glenn Beck.
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"you should also consider..." Instagram, yes, subby, I know. There's some great advice on the 'gram, too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

6nome: I get my financial advice from Fark.


Especially the farker that call people stupid and say they're bad at math for spending $5 on a lottery ticket while they spend $10 a month on Total Fark. Those people really know their stuff!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have everything safety stored in FTX token... Safest investment around.

All $12 of my personal wealth.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Oh my gosh.  iat says I shouldn't believe everything I read on the Internet.  What should I do.


You can disregard that fear mongering.

There are very strict laws in place ensuring that all content on the internet is 100% accurate and truthful. That's why we're able to put all our faith in it as an infallible force for good.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't use tik-tok..  I just go the local bar and find the hotest person there and ask them financial questions.
Basically the same thing but keeping it local.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: That kind of teaching should be mandatory.  So should cooking and cleaning, honestly.


We had "home economics" in HS as an elective course. Mandatory back then.

Taught things like how to balance a check book, cooking, cleaning, but we never went over how to budget a whole household. Nor did we cover things like looking for a place to live. I wish they did.

This is where parents come in.

Recently our daughter (26) decided to move out. We helped her find a place, set up a budget and made sure she was financially set before moving out. I also made sure she applied for rental insurance. She's renting an apartment.

They don't teach that in school. It's important to have.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I get my financial advice from Fark, and I'm laughing all the way to the bank with my 6%+ yield series I treasury bonds.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RyansPrivates: As opposed to CNBC or Fox Business? I'm not sure taking financial advice from any media (social or traditional) is the right choice.


This. The "media" is as shiatty at covering finance as they are at covering everything else.

Our news infrastructure is run by greedy, incompetent assholes.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.