 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 370 of WW3: Orcs suspend flights and close airspace around St. Petersburg. Overnight fire put out at southern Russian oil depot after drone spotted. Orcs attempt to close ring around Bakhmut. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
49
    More: News, Black Sea, Russia, Crimea, Government, Krasnodar Krai, Donetsk Oblast, European Union, Air traffic control  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

Oh! What a Lovely War - Ending Sequence
Youtube x_LhOO6Q6p8
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SurelyShirley posted this towards the end of yesterday's thread - I felt it was awesome enough that it deserved a repost at the beginning of this one.

Ukrainian News Space on Twitter: "💔 🧑‍🚒 Burning Maidan sings the National Anthem of Ukraine (February 18, 2014). Ukrainians once again turned against the pro-Russian President Yanukovych and Russian agents of the Kremlin, who held the highest positions in the state. #Euromaidan https://t.co/mhBnxDKSCK" / Twitter
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?


Well, winter is harder, everything takes more time, resources and calories.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On regional TV an image was shown with a symbol of a man running for cover from incoming missiles and a message reading "Everybody to the shelter, now," according to images posted on social media.

Getting a lot of use our of this one, decided to meme it up:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?


Mud season starts about now. It's a blue biatch moving tracked vehicles in it, let alone trucks.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?


Ground is not frozen any more.  Spring mud season is starting, a little early this year.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Interesting day yesterday what with the reports of the ruscists losing their eyes in the sky. Bakhmut remains in a tense tug-of-war, and we all continue waiting to see even more Leeroy Jenkins attempts from the ruscist armour. Well here's your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, Feb. 28

Ukraine Army Says Situation 'Extremely Tense' Around Bakhmut

How Ukraine Fights Russia's War of Lies

UK Government Says Ukrainian Refugees to Leave After Three Years

US Sending Ukraine Another $1 Billion, Yellen Says in Kyiv

EXPLAINED: Is China Going to Send Arms to Russia?

Ukraine Army Counterattacks at Bakhmut, Blows Key Bridge

OPINION: Russia Must Be Cut Down to Size

UN Chief Warns Progress on Human Rights Has 'Gone Into Reverse'

More Than 1,800 Ukrainian POWs Have Been Freed During the Year of War

OPINION: Old NATO's Road to Nowhere

Kremlin, on China Plan, Says no Conditions for Peace 'At the Moment' in Ukraine

Ukraine to Prevail, We're Already Building Peaceful Future - Chief Rabbi of Ukraine

OPINION: Tears, Fears and Ironic Humor: A Year of War in Odesa

Ukraine war latest: International commission to track down Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, US Treasury Secretary visits Kyiv

Agriculture Minister: Russia's grain corridor sabotage could lead to higher food prices

Can Ukraine maintain and optimally use its modern Western tanks?

Report: Western-made parts are used in Russian weapons involved in war crimes.

Local authorities report fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Russia attacks Kherson on Feb. 28, killing 1.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine says it could strike airfields and depots inside Russia as part of anticipated spring counteroffensive

Restrictions tighten in 10th EU sanctions package against Russia

Ukraine war latest: Poland delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky reflects on first year of all-out war

Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 2, injure 16 over past 24 hours.

UK Defense Ministry: Alleged loss of aircraft at Belarusian airfield to further limit Russia's air operations.

General Staff: Ukraine repels 60 Russian attacks over past 24 hours.

ISW: Russian officials falsely promote war in Ukraine as existential.

Japan sanctions head of concern Kalashnikov, Rosbank.

Mayor says wreckage of 3 drones found in Russian city of Belgorod.

Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast.

EU submits statement of protest calling for Saakashvili's release.

Zelensky: Ukraine's allies need to move past their 'aviation taboo.'

Air defense downs 2 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

And that's your lot for today. Go hug your family and friends, and sit-a-while here while we see what comes up today. As always the thread for Ukraine is open twenty-four hours for your dining and dancing pleasure.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.


It's not real. Set design is a thing, and there are tricks they could have used when processing the film negative.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 18 through February 24 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess the Big Russian Offensive is dying down now. Spent their pathetic wad already.
 
mederu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
27 Feb: NEW PLAN: Russians Want to EXPLOIT AIR SUPERIORITY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube PJeGbXyIIis

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: DON.MAC: The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?

Mud season starts about now. It's a blue biatch moving tracked vehicles in it, let alone trucks.


So.... vehicles are sitting targets?
 
mederu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Western media reports that the airspace over St. Petersburg was briefly closed Tuesday morning are true, albeit highly misleading. While an object which presented danger to civilian aviation was spotted, it was not a saboteur drone but an experiment in necromantic goat flight performed at St. Petersburg Eldritch University, in which a reanimated goat carcass was given the power of flight by occult powers from the Lobsternomicon in the hopes of becoming a new antiballistic missile defense system. "The American HIMARS system will no longer pose any threat at all once our demonic goat system can meet their rockets in midair and headbutt them to destruction!" Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said today from the University's prestigious Tower of Thaumaturgy. "And once the next phase of our program commences and the hordes of zombified sewer lobsters are unleased on our unsuspecting foes, the world will know true fear!" Konashenkov then spent the next five minutes laughing maniacally with his pinkie to his mouth before being led away by assistants in white coats.

* Despite some reports, the 2023 Moscow Olympic Committee has not yet made a decision on whether or not the sport of chainsaw swallowing will be included in the roster of games. We will continue to report on this story as it develops.

* Due to disappointing sales from Sir-Put-A-Lot's debut album, Vladimir Putin has decided to instead embark on a new career as a still life painter, donning an artistic smock and taking inspiration from other notable historical figures who were also artists such as hiatler, George W. Bush, and John Wayne Gacy. "While many believe that Gacy only painted horrifying and nightmarish pictures of clowns when not brutally torturing and murdering people, few know that he also applied his artistic calling to drawing bowls of fruit," a worried curator at the Moscow Museum of Art said in response to questions by our man-in-the-street reporter. "All I can say is, that in response to a Kremlin request we sent over stacks of canvases, paints, paintbrushes, and a gopnik we found passed out on the front stairs." As of press time the howls of pain and someone yelling "Just hold the fruit bowl, dammit!" have been ringing out from the Kremlin for hours.
 
jrl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: DON.MAC: The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?

Ground is not frozen any more.  Spring mud season is starting, a little early this year.


BadCosmonaut, our weather from two weeks ago has arrived there, now we have snow again.

No disrespect, your handle "BadCosmonaut" brings to mind a resort village near the Cosmodrome - 
like "Bad Schushein" in Uberwald.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Y'all wanted to invade a country where folks were familiar with your shared culture and history, and until recently were the same nation. Partisans crossing borders is kind of what y'all should have expected. I'd be more surprised that these sorts of alerts weren't going up more often, but then again, I suspect that Ukraine's teams in Russia are only a few individuals each, and hitting targets of opportunity.

Then again, for the price of one small drone and a couple of phone calls, they shut down a major metropolitan airport, deep in enemy territory, reminding the Kremlin that they aren't anywhere near far enough behind the lines to entirely escape retribution.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Daily update from The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kwGZ8NNkxY

And some pictures of cute stuff:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.


The one pictured is clearly fake/staged for movie production. That said, Arlington is like 639 acres of cemetery. The one pictured could be as small as maybe 25-40 acres given the angles of what's visible in the movie shot... so it's potentially realistic in scale at least
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.


From IMDB:
The final scene involved the placing of over 16,000 individual crosses on the Sussex Downs. Each cross had to have a hole dug for it in order to hold it steady in the ground to stop it from falling or being blown over. The final trackback from the graves, shot from a helicopter, had to be done several times due to problems with high winds and camera shake.

Still no CGI. Not a real cemetery either, but nobody said it was.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine's northeastern front could decide new battle lines
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Paddy: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

From IMDB:
The final scene involved the placing of over 16,000 individual crosses on the Sussex Downs. Each cross had to have a hole dug for it in order to hold it steady in the ground to stop it from falling or being blown over. The final trackback from the graves, shot from a helicopter, had to be done several times due to problems with high winds and camera shake.

Still no CGI. Not a real cemetery either, but nobody said it was.


Though to be fair some of those WW1 memorials in Europe are farking huge
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: DON.MAC: The downward numbers on Harlee's graphs seem to be following last years drops at the same time.  Are the Russians not having as many losses because they can't move enough cannon fodder?

Ground is not frozen any more.  Spring mud season is starting, a little early this year.


A belated congratulations to your countrypeople on the recent A50 takedown.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can see how Ukraine could be able to infiltrate men and women into Russia and have them release drones over different areas. They can smuggle in cheap drones that can be equipped with small explosives or, even unarmed, can create havoc.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good!

Bring the war back to the Orc home land.
No Russian should feel safe until all Ukrainians feel safe.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Paddy: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

From IMDB:
The final scene involved the placing of over 16,000 individual crosses on the Sussex Downs. Each cross had to have a hole dug for it in order to hold it steady in the ground to stop it from falling or being blown over. The final trackback from the graves, shot from a helicopter, had to be done several times due to problems with high winds and camera shake.

Still no CGI. Not a real cemetery either, but nobody said it was.


That explains the waves of lights and shadow (clouds moving across the sun). Would have been impressive for CGI.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.


I see you've never been to a military cemetary.

/buried my step father at Arlington last month
//visited a lot of WW2 cemeteries during the 80s when my dad was stationed in Europe
///and has seen way too many friends buried at Cheltenham
////
images.findagrave.comView Full Size

//they don't list it, but Bev was a spook
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

runwiz: I can see how Ukraine could be able to infiltrate men and women into Russia and have them release drones over different areas. They can smuggle in cheap drones that can be equipped with small explosives or, even unarmed, can create havoc.


Imagine a few hundred of these, released over a military base from a high-flying "weather" balloon:


Slaughterbots
Youtube 9CO6M2HsoIA


It will happen, only a matter of time.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Paddy: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

From IMDB:
The final scene involved the placing of over 16,000 individual crosses on the Sussex Downs. Each cross had to have a hole dug for it in order to hold it steady in the ground to stop it from falling or being blown over. The final trackback from the graves, shot from a helicopter, had to be done several times due to problems with high winds and camera shake.

Still no CGI. Not a real cemetery either, but nobody said it was.

Though to be fair some of those WW1 memorials in Europe are farking huge


For example, the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery contains 14,246 graves, per the American Battle Monuments Commission.  The cemetery adjacent to the Douaumont Ossuary contains 16,142 graves,
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

I see you've never been to a military cemetary.

/buried my step father at Arlington last month
//visited a lot of WW2 cemeteries during the 80s when my dad was stationed in Europe
///and has seen way too many friends buried at Cheltenham
////
[images.findagrave.com image 850x472]
//they don't list it, but Bev was a spook


For those not familiar with it, here is a article that includes a picture of Arlington https://www.army.mil/article/139862/Arlington_National_Cemetery_continues_improvements__director_testifies/
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success


Just now?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

I see you've never been to a military cemetary.

/buried my step father at Arlington last month
//visited a lot of WW2 cemeteries during the 80s when my dad was stationed in Europe
///and has seen way too many friends buried at Cheltenham
////
[images.findagrave.com image 850x472]
//they don't list it, but Bev was a spook


Actually, no I haven't - not a big one.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

I see you've never been to a military cemetary.

/buried my step father at Arlington last month
//visited a lot of WW2 cemeteries during the 80s when my dad was stationed in Europe
///and has seen way too many friends buried at Cheltenham
////
[images.findagrave.com image 850x472]
//they don't list it, but Bev was a spook


11 years? 🤜🤛
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.


You mean like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size

That's Notre Dame de Lorette. That's the largest French military cemetery, mostly from WW1.

Maybe one of these are more your speed
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drones Attack Russia From All Sides
 
turboke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Paddy: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

From IMDB:
The final scene involved the placing of over 16,000 individual crosses on the Sussex Downs. Each cross had to have a hole dug for it in order to hold it steady in the ground to stop it from falling or being blown over. The final trackback from the graves, shot from a helicopter, had to be done several times due to problems with high winds and camera shake.

Still no CGI. Not a real cemetery either, but nobody said it was.


The largest British war cemetery in the Belgian Westhoek region counts almost 12,000 graves. The largest German one almost 48,000.

Ja 't is den oorlog da j' hier were vindt
En 't graf van duizend soldaten
Altijd iemands vader altijd iemands kind
Duizend en duizend soldaten
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: So.... vehicles are sitting targets?


Yes
 
Rain Fall
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Orcs are cutting the Z symbol into the noses of Ukrainian dogs.

News in Finnish & Google translate link.

Before anyone calls me lazy again: Fark does not let me link translated articles.

https://www.iltalehti.fi/ulkomaat/a/1149a888-d1be-4c87-ad40-472a43382868

https://translate.google.com/?sl=auto&tl=en&op=websites
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: RobSeace: Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

Just now?


Sounds like this is the second ramp-up so far:

On an earnings call with investors Lockheed's CEO said "on HIMARS specifically, we've already met with our long lead supply chain to plan for increasing production to 96 of these units a year." Lockheed started 2022 with a HIMARS launcher production rate of 48, but has since ramped up to 60 year.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukraine war won't give Poland a free pass on democracy

Few would have predicted Biden and Duda would become firm allies - but war makes for strange bedfellows.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Relabel all the photos of the destruction of Ukraine cities as Petrograd or Moskva.  Let that sink in.  Cheapest time machine effect ever.   It's very unusual for the victims of international aggression to be perfectly understood by the citizens of the belligerent country, but there you have it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Flurry of drone strikes hiats Russia as TV, radio are hacked
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Harlee: gaslight: I meant to post this a few days ago at the anniversary. Anyone remember the 1968 film O What A Lovely War? It tells the story of WW1 using songs from the period. The ending is pretty amazing and accomplished without CGI.

You can skip to three minutes in if you like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x_LhOO6Q6p8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=180&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I refuse to believe that there is a military cemetery that large, that stretches as far as the eye can see. Citation, or I call BS.

You mean like this?

[Fark user image 425x322]
That's Notre Dame de Lorette. That's the largest French military cemetery, mostly from WW1.

Maybe one of these are more your speed


There is a giant cemetery/memorial in Berlin. It was erected by the Soviet army after the war and dedicated to all the brave Russian soldiers who died "liberating" the Germans.

The locals call it the Tomb of the Unknown Rapist.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jrl: No disrespect, your handle "BadCosmonaut" brings to mind a resort village near the Cosmodrome - 
like "Bad Schushein" in Uberwald.


In profile I explain
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.