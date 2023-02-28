 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Landsharks in Argentina? Mystery as man who went missing riding his quad bike on land is found eight days later in shark's stomach by fisherman out at sea   (thesun.ie) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Candygram.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He must have really pissed off the wrong people.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: He must have really pissed off the wrong people.


Maybe he was a Jet.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TIL in Argentina the mafia is called "Mystery."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuffy: He must have really pissed off the wrong people.


First thing I thought too.
South America + Mysterious Disappearance = Chose Plomo or Crossed someone.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, we are talking about The Sun, so it probably really is a mystery to them.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obviously, the sharks developed a taste for human after catching a few in the ocean, and now they fashioned rudimentary breathing apparatuses out of kelp and seaweed...not enough to survive on land for extended periods, but 35...45 minutes?  Definitely. And now they are hunting us.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Killed in vehicle collision, body dumped by other driver and friends.  Run off road, robbed, murdered and disposed of by parties unknown but really well known to cartel.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've said it before: your chance of being eaten by a shark if you don't go in the water is much lower, but never zero.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious what happened; a pterodactyl picked him up and lost its grip while flying over the ocean.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was he wearing a leather jacket?
Ehayyyyy!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
JAWS?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
