(The Sun (Ireland))   Russia gets hiat with double whammy, closes airspace over St. Petersburg after UFO spotted as fighter jets scramble and millions told to rush to nuke shelters after TV hack   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Russia, Saint Petersburg, Gulf of Finland  
posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 10:20 AM



vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two filter pwns in two days in the headlines.  God, I love Fark!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: Two filter pwns in two days in the headlines.  God, I love Fark!


Is there some strange metric out there that doesn't like the hit word?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Ukrainian drone crashed just 60 miles form Moscow. Feeling anxious yet Pooty Poot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cornered the market on underwear in the greater Petrograd market, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: Two filter pwns in two days in the headlines.  God, I love Fark!


This is the third filter own in two days.
From earlier today: U.S. Marshalls hiat with ransomware attack
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: vsavatar: Two filter pwns in two days in the headlines.  God, I love Fark!

Is there some strange metric out there that doesn't like the hit word?


For some reason "s" followed by "hit" is considered offensive, but "excrement" isn't. I blame the Battle of Hastings.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur Finnish balloon-makers stirring up trouble?
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orson Welles the second sure has a sense of humour.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TV Jack!?!  More like State propaganda
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It serves Putin's interests to have a lot of false alarms about drones, missiles, etc. over major urban centers.

He needs people to constantly be afraid, and feel like they are being attacked, and that it's NATO and Ukraine doing the attacking.

That directly translates into war support and tolerance of casualties & economic hardships.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Get it? Double Whammy.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nyet, is no UFO, is simply flying goat.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]
[i.pinimg.com image 480x360]

Get it? Double Whammy.


It's Russian press your luck, so there was never any "Big Money" those whammy's could take away.

At least don't land on the "Free Defenestration and a spin" space.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: vsavatar: Two filter pwns in two days in the headlines.  God, I love Fark!

This is the third filter own in two days.
From earlier today: U.S. Marshalls hiat with ransomware attack


It happens often enough for me to think that Subby does this on purpose.
I shiat you not.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, thats cool and all but hacking state tv to cause a nuclear emergency hoax is exactly how you make officials nervous and accidentally get a real nuclear emergency so uh, lets cut that shiat out. Thx.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO sightings happen every day.
But getting millions of Russians to evac to nuke shelters with one hack is "credit where it's due" territory....
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelsonhaha.gif
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: It serves Putin's interests to have a lot of false alarms about drones, missiles, etc. over major urban centers.

He needs people to constantly be afraid, and feel like they are being attacked, and that it's NATO and Ukraine doing the attacking.

That directly translates into war support and tolerance of casualties & economic hardships.


The Great Patriotic War and the suffering sacrifice and the huge numbers of dead in the Siege of Stalin grad are still Putin standbys.  These people jump in icy waters on New Years as a religious gesture.  Cray Cray all the way.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it look something like this (best live action game trailer of all time):

Metro Last Light: Enter the Metro live-action trailer
Youtube aucyUZ6PpOE
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Walker: vsavatar: Two filter pwns in two days in the headlines.  God, I love Fark!

This is the third filter own in two days.
From earlier today: U.S. Marshalls hiat with ransomware attack

It happens often enough for me to think that Subby does this on purpose.
I shiat you not.


It's nature's way of telling us that we need to use more interesting words than "hit." How about "struck," "blasted," "whacked," or "bonked?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: These people jump in icy waters on New Years as a religious gesture. Cray Cray all the way.


With the evangelicals here in the US, I don't think we should be casting stones.
 
profdc9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is all we need.  Trigger-happy Russians reacting to false nuclear attack warnings.  What could go wrong?
 
Bondith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]
[i.pinimg.com image 480x360]

Get it? Double Whammy.


Oh my god, I remember that.

/not clearly, but I remember
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Yeah, thats cool and all but hacking state tv to cause a nuclear emergency hoax is exactly how you make officials nervous and accidentally get a real nuclear emergency so uh, lets cut that shiat out. Thx.


Knowing what we know about Russia's military might now, would anyone be surprised to learn that their nuclear command relied on Russian State TV for launch orders?
 
