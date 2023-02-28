 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   89-year-old drivers aren't exactly known for their safe driving record, especially after a liquid lunch that would make even a seasoned Farker proud   (abc.net.au) divider line
12
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blood taken two and a half hours later showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.085 per cent

After five glasses of wine and three whiskeys it should have been higher than that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope Kerb was into that.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: blood taken two and a half hours later showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.085 per cent

After five glasses of wine and three whiskeys it should have been higher than that.


FTFA
"The Supreme Court was told Campbell had spent the six hours beforehand in a nearby hotel and..."

It was over six hours plus a meal. I'm sure plenty of Farkers would call this a light day.
 
pheelix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: blood taken two and a half hours later showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.085 per cent

After five glasses of wine and three whiskeys it should have been higher than that.


TFA says he started drinking 6 hours before getting behind the wheel, and the blood draw was 2-1/2 hours after he crashed. I ran the numbers through a BAC calculator. Given the amount of time it estimated a BAC of .084 assuming the guy weighs 170 lbs.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pheelix: Mugato: blood taken two and a half hours later showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.085 per cent

After five glasses of wine and three whiskeys it should have been higher than that.

TFA says he started drinking 6 hours before getting behind the wheel, and the blood draw was 2-1/2 hours after he crashed. I ran the numbers through a BAC calculator. Given the amount of time it estimated a BAC of .084 assuming the guy weighs 170 lbs.


Ok then.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yet there are Libertarian farkers who insist that we don't need DUI laws because they are not about safety but about earning money for the evil government.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should throw him in jail for mixing wine and whiskey.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't believe Washington let 80 9-year olds become drivers.  That seems unwise.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wanna bet he's been boozing and cruising for decades?   When I was a kid...70s....drunk driving was considered no big deal.   I had a friend whose drunk mom would wreck the family car 3-4 times a year.   The judge would say, 'Naughty, naught.' , fine her a hundred bucks and send her on her way.   In the mid 80s, when the drunk driving laws became a lot more serious, she got 6 months in the county lock-up.  Only then did the family take away the car keys.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Five wines and three whiskeys is enough to leave anyone seasoned.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A lot of these old farts get positively hammered at lunch or, more commonly, early bird dinners. Back in my Florida daze my GF's randmother, mother, and her mother's BF loved taking us out for dinner and they'd get me  pie eyed shiatafaced every time.  A friend's grandfather liked to take me sailing and he'd insist that I have yet another martini.

Most old farts don't drink like that but there are a-plenty that do.
 
