 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   UK subjects will get one last chance to lick the former Queen   (bbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Silly, current silhouette of the late Queen, such commemorative stamps, end of the Queen, Don Bradman, second class stamps, release, stocks, stamps  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, I think she's beyond moist now.

Not sure how much preservatives they use when they bury royalty.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been over a decade since we've had to lick the Queen.

She comes sticky.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical isn't it. They put the wrong Flying Scotsman anniversary on the stamp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, you can lick their backside if you wish, but it isn't strictly necessary. I am, of course, talking about UK self-adhesive stamps.

Said stamps can be affixed prior to then giving 'em a good whack with the heel or palm of your hand. Hells, it dosn't even count as treason.


\stamps like it when you play rough
\\only with consenting stamps
\\\the safe word is 'philately'
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: It's been over a decade since we've had to lick the Queen.

She comes sticky.


So, you don't have to, but you can, even if not recommended.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They missed a good Thomas the Train tribute opportunity
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Sure, you can lick their backside if you wish, but it isn't strictly necessary. I am, of course, talking about UK self-adhesive stamps.

Said stamps can be affixed prior to then giving 'em a good whack with the heel or palm of your hand. Hells, it dosn't even count as treason.


\stamps like it when you play rough
\\only with consenting stamps
\\\the safe word is 'philately'


US stamps have been self-adhesive for a long time too.  There was a weird period where it was both, I'm assuming while they slowly sold off all the existing ones.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Sadly, I think she's beyond moist now.

Not sure how much preservatives they use when they bury royalty.


Not as many as they used to.
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't be revolting, Darling! I wouldn't lick a German if he was glazed in honey!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: US stamps have been self-adhesive for a long time too. There was a weird period where it was both, I'm assuming while they slowly sold off all the existing ones.


Same across this side of the pond. No difference in validity, just a phasing out over time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flying Scotman was the Hogwart's Express' inspiration.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Regina licking? It's more common than you think.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lillya: They missed a good Thomas the Train tribute opportunity


Thomas the TANK ENGINE, you illiterate!

Read them as a kid, in the 50s.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I never understood the Canadian nickel.   It has the queen on one side and a beaver on the other.   What's that all about.   Makes less sense then the newfie firing squad on the $50.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was kinda hoping the stamp would have been a picture of a Corgi's balloon knot - as is tradition.
 
sjmcc13
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Makes less sense then the newfie firing squad on the $50.


The canadian $50 has a Coast Guard Ice Breaker on its back though...
 
Bungles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our new "normal" stamps now feature Charles begging the Jedi for help over hologram.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Has the US introduced individually tracked stamps yet, or will you take 2 decades longer than the rest of the world like you did with chip and pin?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly, just reading the headline, my first thought was that someone was making a Freddie Mercury lollipop.


rnatalie: I never understood the Canadian nickel.   It has the queen on one side and a beaver on the other.   What's that all about.   Makes less sense then the newfie firing squad on the $50.


Well, if you turn a Queen upside down, what to you expect to see?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.