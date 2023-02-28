 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   The cops have eyes everywhere   (kmov.com) divider line
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That story was starch raving crazy.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweet Potato Silencer is the name of my Machine Gun Kelly/Suicidal Tendencies crossover cover band.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime."

And it took 12 years?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: "Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime."

And it took 12 years?


Not to mention the DNA evidence they knew they had from the scene.... :/
It's not like the guy was white and they needed to slow walk the case!  (sarcasm!)

/mashed sweet potatoes tell no tales..
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: "Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime."

And it took 12 years?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Richie : Spudgun. Why do they call you 'Spudgun'?
Spudgun : Well, give me a potato and I'll show you why...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
> Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

ooooh, he's a bright one
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's with the blue gloves? Are they getting ready to conduct a body cavity search for fentanyl?
 
