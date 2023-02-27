 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   West Virginia: "Hey, we'll pay you $25,000 to move back to this shiathole. No, seriously. Stop laughing"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, West Virginia's Senate, West Virginia, Tax credit, tax credits, Department of Tourism, State officials, long-term declines, free passes  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wonder what they would pay Texas and Florida to ship the migrantpocalypse there instead. Taco trucks abound and all. Great for the building industry.

Sorry, I keep trying to make sense of the American dream and not the Ya'll Kaida dream.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After all it took to get out, you expect to lure the smart kids back for that?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The members of the West Virginia legislature should just learn to code.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pay $25k in tax credits. Not exactly cash, is it
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Left and lived 10 years out of state and come on back? Hahahahahahahhahhahahahahahaha

Good luck with that. I've visited (or drove through) a good number of states. WV (and the vast majority of southern states) aren't part of my interest list. I spent a bit of time in Charleston and a year in Floriduh. Nothing could convince me to ever visit again. Never been through the Deep South. Not sure why my phone felt the need to capitalize that.
 
Bread314
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TL:DR - They aren't actually paying you and its not worth it.

Per the article, its a state income tax credit.  Tax rate is 6.5%.  You'd have to make at least $188K to earn it all.  At $178K, you are in the top 1% of the state (median is $46K, 95th percentile is $150.2K).  If you making $188K a year, there are better and easier ways to get a 6.5% tax credit than moving to WV.  Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming all have no state income tax so if that's what you're worried about, there are better choices.
 
NINDroog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have been assured that low tax rates and lack of government would bring businesses there in droves!

It's really too bad, West Virginia has some really great outdoor activities and beautiful areas. There's a community trying really hard to revitalize Harpers Ferry, but talking with some of them they're really struggling. It's difficult trying to get professionals to relocate there as a satellite to DC, when the locals have absolutely no interest in improving the schools or infrastructure. And when you get out into the country, man, you want to talk about some pig ignorant people that have no interest in welcoming outsiders...
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If they just wanted a population increase they could offer the tax credit to anyone, but offer it only to people smart enough to have left?  That would actually improve the state not just add bodies.

I doubt there'll be many takers, but I've heard worse plans.

/knew a girl who relocated from California to West Virginia to (why else) be with her boyfriend
//should have got a better BF Paula
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bread314: TL:DR - They aren't actually paying you and its not worth it.

Per the article, its a state income tax credit.  Tax rate is 6.5%.  You'd have to make at least $188K to earn it all.  At $178K, you are in the top 1% of the state (median is $46K, 95th percentile is $150.2K).  If you making $188K a year, there are better and easier ways to get a 6.5% tax credit than moving to WV.  Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming all have no state income tax so if that's what you're worried about, there are better choices.


Not to defend

1. Article said tax credit can extend to additional years
2 Some of those states aren't better choices, and the ones that are have higher sales or property tax
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LOOOOL it's tax breaks for moving back to WVa to work.

Not live. Work.

Which means that paying people to come back was not working. They have to add tax breaks on top of paying them. And even that's being debated by the legislature. ...Who might already be packing their bags...
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
West Virginia holds the record for having the most towns named after cities in other countries, such as Athens, Cairo, Geneva and Shanghai; so, if your airline ticket to Cairo is a lot less expensive than you expected, you might want to double check it.  West Virginia's Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, a National Historic Landmark, is the largest hand-cut stone masonry building in North America and the second largest lunatic asylum just after the New York Stock Exchange.  The state was originally going to be named "Kanawha" to honor a Native American tribe; but, the idea was rejected when they decided they'd honored them enough through casual racism and genocide.

Cecil Underwood made history in 1956 when he became the state's youngest governor at 34 - then again in 1996 when he became the state's oldest governor after being reelected at 74. What did he do in-between? Some of the most exhaustive and least effective campaigning in the state's history.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.