(The Daily Beast) Hero Florida Sheriff goes Florida Man and trolls neo Nazi hate groups to go Fark themselves   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he were a true Florida Man, wouldn't he be rolling the red carpet out for the Nazis instead?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If he were a true Florida Man, wouldn't he be rolling the red carpet out for the Nazis instead?


He's completely shattered the legacy of police cosying up to the extreme right that we've had to see time and time again. He's entirely in the right here without fear or hesitation. I didn't expect to be praising a sheriff on Fark at all. I was wrong. Now here I am doing exactly that. Good. We need more like him, many more. Enough to guarantee that Nazis will never be a problem again.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spent last weekend traveling up and down Daytona's International Speedway Boulevard while thousands of fans were in town for the races, "yelling obscenities" from the back of a rented U-Haul truck.

What is it with these guys and U-Haul trucks?

Sheriff Chitwood: "You came to the wrong county. I stand with my Jewish friends and I'm honored to be on your hit list. It's an honor to be sought after by a bunch of punk thugs like you."

Good on you, Sheriff. I probably have to be in the Daytona area for work later this year. I might look up the Sheriff.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If he were a true Florida Man, wouldn't he be rolling the red carpet out for the Nazis instead?


I'm sure DeathSantis will fire him shortly
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A cop pissing off Nazis is a good thing. It's also the worst drinking game ever.
 
dracos31
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good on him. Now we need about 10,000 more of him to install around the country.
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This dude is packing some abs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
one in a row.

/at least it's a start
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khatores: This dude is packing some abs.


[Fark user image image 470x1017]


And a nice rack too.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He forgot to set up a free speech zone in the middle of a gator and python infested swamp.

I understand free speech. Still don't understand why hate / extremism groups like this allowed to exist.

Get 'em Sheriff.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khatores: This dude is packing some abs.


[Fark user image 470x1017]


If the alt-right internet trolls hate you, you're probably doing something right with your life.

/good for you, Sheriff.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chitwood Junior was raised in Philly. His Dad was a Philly cop who became the Superintendent of Police in neighboring Upper Darby Township before retiring in 2019 after 55 years of service.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: spent last weekend traveling up and down Daytona's International Speedway Boulevard while thousands of fans were in town for the races, "yelling obscenities" from the back of a rented U-Haul truck.

What is it with these guys and U-Haul trucks?


Because U-Haul is cheap, easy, and they don't care.  They'll rent a box truck to three raccoons in a trench coat.

Seriously, I'll avoid U-Haul trucks on the road because there's a good chance the driver hasn't been behind the wheel of anything bigger than a Camry up to that point.

So if these guys need something to haul the boys around and they only have $43 and change between them, they just send Earl "Baby Gustav" Smith to grab one because he's still saving for his 88 neck tattoo and they'll let him keep the change.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How much wood would Sheriff Chitwood chit if Sheriff Chitwood could chit wood?
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FL is a weird, weird state like this. You get this sheriff making sense in Volusia Co., then one county over you gat far-right racist troll sheriff Wayne Ivey, then one county west of that is a pretty progressively minded Orlando lol. Such an odd mashup.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good for him, now do the Blacks.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Unobtanium: spent last weekend traveling up and down Daytona's International Speedway Boulevard while thousands of fans were in town for the races, "yelling obscenities" from the back of a rented U-Haul truck.

What is it with these guys and U-Haul trucks?

Because U-Haul is cheap, easy, and they don't care.  They'll rent a box truck to three raccoons in a trench coat.

Seriously, I'll avoid U-Haul trucks on the road because there's a good chance the driver hasn't been behind the wheel of anything bigger than a Camry up to that point.

So if these guys need something to haul the boys around and they only have $43 and change between them, they just send Earl "Baby Gustav" Smith to grab one because he's still saving for his 88 neck tattoo and they'll let him keep the change.


Gustav doesn't even need to show his face. Uhual let's you use an app now. Steal a wallet and get a burner phone, now you have hard to trace vehicle for all your illicit and stupid activities.

https://www.uhaul.com/Tips/Loading/What-Is-U-Haul-Truck-Share-247-27466/
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DeSantis to get this guy fired in 3...2....
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Came to investigate the hero tag, was surprised at its application, but nonetheless accept its addition.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You want to try to get into my computer and plant child porn in there with a group of people that have an IQ of 12? Go for it. I challenge you to go for it."

is, uh, that a thing they're known for doing?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I propose we work together with this sheriff to find a final solution to the NeoNazi problem.
 
