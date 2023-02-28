 Skip to content
(WLKY Louisville)   Therapy dog, Pepper provides comfort and a positive impact to the children at Maryhurst, a residential facility for those who have been abused and/or neglected. Please welcome him and his owner,Tracey Wachter to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (wlky.com)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I have an 11:15 AM PT appointment with my PCP today. Hope it stops snowing before then. :/
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good luck, Bathia!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still coming down :(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Good luck, Bathia!


Thanks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It is Juneau and Rowena's birthdays today.  Rowena is 6 and Juneau is 9.  Nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Still coming down :(


Be careful out there!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: It is Juneau and Rowena's birthdays today.  Rowena is 6 and Juneau is 9.  Nice.

[Fark user image 425x402]

[Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Still coming down :(

Be careful out there!


I will!  And using my walker will make things a little easier.

It does appear to have stopped snowing, for now.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: It is Juneau and Rowena's birthdays today.  Rowena is 6 and Juneau is 9.  Nice.

[Fark user image image 425x402]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Happy birthday Juneau and Rowena 🎂
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Still coming down :(

Be careful out there!

I will!  And using my walker will make things a little easier.

It does appear to have stopped snowing, for now.


It's really snowing here but stops about 10 miles south and the roads in Missoula were bone dry.  Made my 4 stops and was back here in an hour and a half 🙂  Shoveled off my porch (again) and now get to curl up with a good book and cup of tea.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Accidental photos are so much fun!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
More than three dozen canines at a doggie day care in Ohio posed for a photograph that looks like it was taken by a dog with a selfie stick.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 521x640]


I believe it,
Epstein's mother

/ obscure?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Basset Hounds singing the song of their people.
Youtube 3IwGrw6-Zuw
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Accidental photos are so much fun!!!


♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: It is Juneau and Rowena's birthdays today.  Rowena is 6 and Juneau is 9.  Nice.

[Fark user image 425x402]

[Fark user image 425x318]


Happy birthday, puppers!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Back home. PCP appointment went well. She's very pleased with my blood test numbers and my BP was 124/76, which is really good for me.  Next appointment is August 30th.

She showed me a photo and short video of her daughter, who just turned one year old last week.  ♥♥
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Back home. PCP appointment went well. She's very pleased with my blood test numbers and my BP was 124/76, which is really good for me.  Next appointment is August 30th.

She showed me a photo and short video of her daughter, who just turned one year old last week.  ♥♥


Glad it went well!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Back home. PCP appointment went well. She's very pleased with my blood test numbers and my BP was 124/76, which is really good for me.  Next appointment is August 30th.

She showed me a photo and short video of her daughter, who just turned one year old last week.  ♥♥

Glad it went well!


Most of the snow was gone when I got home.  Hope it stays gone too.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3IwGrw6-Zuw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I'm afraid I'm not familiar with that Bloodhound Gang tune?
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x726]


Same can be said of Pitties 🙄
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
meet Henry Ford (Hank) and Kerowyyn (Kero) I got Hank for my birthday on Saturday. Still trying to come up with enough money to get sister as well
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Trivia night tonight, wish me luck!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]meet Henry Ford (Hank) and Kerowyyn (Kero) I got Hank for my birthday on Saturday. Still trying to come up with enough money to get sister as well


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Well, I just got a call from the foot clinic at our local medical center (Just got the referral today). I have an appointment at 3 PM PT on March 2nd.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x1066]


Replace canine with feline and that's my life 🤦
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x800]


Someone needs to 'shop a beer into his paw 😁
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
