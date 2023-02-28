 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Sex Abuse payouts may bankrupt Sacramento Catholic Diocese. Oh NO, anyway   (sfgate.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely, High school, Law, Bankruptcy, Parish, Plaintiff, Sexual abuse, Lawsuit, Child sexual abuse  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 8:30 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

The Vatican's morality was of no use in preventing these myriad crimes; I'm sure a dent to their ledger will help them find a profound righteousness.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rico this entire evil empire into a footnote of future history books. Savages.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now do it elsewhere with police brutality lawsuits.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Say what you will about catholics, but they really love children.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have thought about THAT before they concealed sexual assaults.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a dang shame.

So what's for lunch?
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So where do I pick up my sex abuse?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BUT DRAG QUEENS
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sillydragon: BUT DRAG QUEENS


Have you seen the outfits priests wear? Might explain the confusion among the dimmer set.
 
lefty248
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bankruptcy is their way to figuratively screw those they have already literally screwed. Dark religion especially catholicism.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
-_-👍
 
lefty248
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lefty248: Bankruptcy is their way to figuratively screw those they have already literally screwed. Dark religion especially catholicism.


Farking auto correct. It's Fark not dark.
 
WyDave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, THAT'S quite the ad placement in this thread.

(No offense intended, vdkf)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soto in the letter explains that the Diocese typically pays for claims using funds designated for the purpose of sexual abuse claims. But he also said "very little" insurance coverage remains to cover claims from past decades.

They assume sexual abuse?

What about their prime real estate?
 
kb7rky [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lefty248: lefty248: Bankruptcy is their way to figuratively screw those they have already literally screwed. Dark religion especially catholicism.

Farking auto correct. It's Fark not dark.


Here...I have a Swear Jar "colorful metaphor" you're welcome to use:

FUCK

There...use it was you need to ;)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess, during Sunday's mass, they'll pass out the collection basket a few more times than normal.
 
freidog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crucifictions are an important thing with them; maybe those in lieu of money, just saying.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure if they melt down some of that gold, there is more than enough to pay everyone. And pay until it bleeds.
 
lefty248
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kb7rky: lefty248: lefty248: Bankruptcy is their way to figuratively screw those they have already literally screwed. Dark religion especially catholicism.

Farking auto correct. It's Fark not dark.

Here...I have a Swear Jar "colorful metaphor" you're welcome to use:

fark

There...use it was you need to ;)


Thanks. Made me laugh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: I'm sure if they melt down some of that gold, there is more than enough to pay everyone. And pay until it bleeds.


Ever been to the Vatican in Rome?  The place is a walk-through vault of art, treasures, precious metals and I'm sure the Antiques Roadshow would have a field day in there, appraising everything in it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.