(Yahoo)   Not news: Officer arrested. Also not news: "Just 'one bad apple'" Fark: ... How does the rest of that saying go again?   (yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Sheriff, Chief of police, Police, City, Police officer, Clinch County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Resignation  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 5:30 AM (21 minutes ago)



7 Comments     (+0 »)
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Normally, we'd say the trash took itself out.

But since they're cops, this will end with them suing, getting their resignations reversed, an apology, back pay, and raises.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tantrum because the chief's facing repercussions, or co-conspirators?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One bad apple... isn't a problem given enough sugar and spice
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Homerville, GA pop ~2500. How many cops does it take to run a couple speed traps and bust meth heads?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Homerville, GA pop ~2500. How many cops does it take to run a couple speed traps and bust meth heads?


take their hats off.
wait...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did laws change? If I commit a crime on the job and am about to be nicked, quitting will immunize me from consequences? Excuse me. I have... things to do.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shouldn't take too long to restaff.
thane62.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

