 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   U.S. Marshalls hiat with ransomware attack, conducting a hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse for the hackers   (msn.com) divider line
5
    More: News  
•       •       •

62 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 2:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably pulled a cork or two

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
oh no... crime!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love the filter p0wn
 
Yaw String
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet they fell for the " If you want to be better at racial profiling ... click here" ploy.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't care.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.