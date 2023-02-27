 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Alabama Man drives to Georgia, parks his pickup, calls 911 to report his pickup contains bomb, which it did   (al.com) divider line
10
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It is unclear why he traveled to Marietta or called 911 on himself,'' authorities said in a Monday news release.

I'm guessing:

A. He's stupid, and
B. He's stupid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alabama man
Youtube BrimMyOoEDA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeless and/or needed medical care, and saw jail as the only option.
Chose this one for some reason.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for crossing state lines with your bomb, you big dummy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia law enforcement was thrilled to finally use their half-million dollar giant robot arm on something other than suspected fentanyl for the first time since it was purchased in 2015.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Except it did not contain a bomb. I guess that's one way to donate an unwanted truck to the police.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not the 911 caller:

Pipe Bomb
Youtube If9rPrb560U

P
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Come on Florida Man, you need to step up your game
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe he needs medical care and figured Marietta would have the budget to get him a decent doctor if he got arrested there? Maybe he started out thinking he'd perform a suicide bombing but couldn't go through with it so he thought suicide by cop was the next best way? It'll be interesting to see if the media keeps up with the story and what story eventually comes out if any.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Georgia law enforcement was thrilled to finally use their half-million dollar giant robot arm on something other than suspected fentanyl for the first time since it was purchased in 2015.


looolll... I went and checked!... I thought, did they really say something so sarcastic?!  and then as I was scrolling, omg... maybe everyone involved was genuinely enthused!

that was a fun minute, lol
 
