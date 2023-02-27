 Skip to content
(US Naval Institute)   160 years after the Battle of Chancellorsville, the U.S. Navy finally defeats the Confederates   (news.usni.org) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Smalls had been a member of the Planter's crew since before the Civil War," reads a 2021 piece from Naval History magazine.

Naval History magazine to be banned from Florida schools in 3...2...
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm surprised the US Navy would name a ship for a Confederate victory.

Then we do have Army bases named after Confederate generals.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I'm surprised the US Navy would name a ship for a Confederate victory.

Then we do have Army bases named after Confederate generals.


For now
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...I am proud to rename CG 62 after Robert Smalls. He was an extraordinary American..."

This is a Biggie deal and should definitely elicit an overwhelmingly positive response.  Especially in the SEC.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solid decision.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sailors consider it bad luck to rename a ship. I understand the political will to remove these names from the vessels, but it's just as effective to stop memorializing the Confederacy with new ship names.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Sailors consider it bad luck to rename a ship. I understand the political will to remove these names from the vessels, but it's just as effective to stop memorializing the Confederacy with new ship names.


Just like an albatross is only bad luck if you kill it that stupid myth is only true if you don't have a renaming ceremony.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"a member of the Planter's crew"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
Oak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"What a ship was christened, so let her stay."

Long John Silver


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


USS Phoenix - survived Pearl Harbor

Name changed to ARA General Belgrano

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
