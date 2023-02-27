 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   In the Dukes of Hazzard reboot, them Duke boys is strugglin' with climate change and wreckin' the General Lee with their bad drivin'   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.
My elderly aunt had one of those. Sold it to my mom.
I gave her some 8 tracks for it.
No flag, but orange.
I got to drive it.
Once
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Generally speaking, anyone driving that particular car is probably a hazard in the making - being lackadaisical in regards to safety - trying to boss around other drivers by hogging the road - crossing train tracks as a coal train is boring down on the car, surviving by a fluke.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Them Duke boys done gone woke!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🎵
But, THAT'S just a little bit more than the law will allow
🎵
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like Challengers better anyway.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmm that female cousin...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When The Sheriff told them Dookie Boys to "Straighten up and fly right"....THIS is not what he had in mind
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cooter can fix it.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
                                                     
Fark user imageView Full Size
                                                             You ain't whistling Dixie anymore!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The doors open on this car. Posers.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
THE General Lee? They went through several every episode.
 
Shryke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Climate change? Wat
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worked in TV as the series wound up and entered syndication- job was to drive a replica General Lee, stopping every couple of miles to add oil, park it with the 'every day at 4PM on Channel..' sign, then be scarce until whatever event was over, hope it would start and take it back to the station.

The days in the news choppah were better, even if I had to carry all the heavy stuff.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hundreds were used in the show's original taping and more than two dozen were made for the 2005 remake.

so which THE was it ?? it sounds more like one of.
 
