(The Daily Beast)   Smith and Wesson says "tactical athlete" in ad wasn't wearing a Proud Boys shirt, but a shirt from another far right organization. Asks if we're cool now   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know why that boy is proud, he may be packing heat, but he sure ain't packing pipe. Dude is smooth like a Ken doll.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Packard Bell?
Peanut Butter?

I'm going with "Putin's biatches"
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Tactical athlete"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x1133]
I don't know why that boy is proud, he may be packing heat, but he sure ain't packing pipe. Dude is smooth like a Ken doll.


LOL - I was just thinking, he's wearing a drop-leg holster so he can try to bunch things up into something resembling a bulge.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x1133]
I don't know why that boy is proud, he may be packing heat, but he sure ain't packing pipe. Dude is smooth like a Ken doll.

LOL - I was just thinking, he's wearing a drop-leg holster so he can try to bunch things up into something resembling a bulge.


It's not working.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

neongoats: Packard Bell?
Peanut Butter?

I'm going with "Putin's biatches"


Somebody found the website. Its "Perception Brands" for the 'tactical athlete.' Their motto is 'Your perception is your reality." The back of this tee is giant brass knuckles saying 'Support your local enforcer.'
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the back of that shirt
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guy in the picture is a former seal and official S&W brand ambassador who run gun course for law enforcement types
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those steroids break y'alls dicks, I hope you know that.

/is what I would tell them.
//isn't a "proud boy" a gelding?
///so very tiny pecker
////much deflection, such incel
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: neongoats: Packard Bell?
Peanut Butter?

I'm going with "The Malignant Midget of Moscow, Vladdy Poots's biatches"

Somebody found the website. Its "Perception Brands" for the 'tactical athlete.' Their motto is 'Your perception is your reality." The back of this tee is giant brass knuckles saying 'Support your local enforcer.'


That is better, barely better, but better.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just love that they're saying, "Yeah - it says PB, and it's in the Proud Boys' colors of black and yellow... But TOTALLY not Proud Boys."

Coward motherf*ckers.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't it have been from a butt plug manufacturer?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yes I'm sure arms dealers really care about how they're perceived.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: neongoats: Packard Bell?
Peanut Butter?

I'm going with "Putin's biatches"

Somebody found the website. Its "Perception Brands" for the 'tactical athlete.' Their motto is 'Your perception is your reality." The back of this tee is giant brass knuckles saying 'Support your local enforcer.'


So their motto is solipsism for the drool cup crowd and they espouse violence. This is my shocked face -.-
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: "Tactical athlete"

[Fark user image image 200x286]


I prefer the more direct term gun nut.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arewethebaddies.gif

Yes. Yes, you are.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont recall my gun ads ever featuring such blatant homoerotic images.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding TFA, it's not "splitting hairs" to avoid a terrorist organizaiton like the PBs and allow pics of a corporation like Perce/Eption.

However...

Why would Perce/Eption have the monogram PB on their shirt?
Does "Perce" mean anything? I ask because Perceeption is not a word, well, except when marshmallow peeps have telephathy and can see the future. So Perce/Eption could be a stupid white supremacist group if they are punning on like, Percy Q. Hitler, our founder... or Jebediah Perce, slave owner.... you know, some kind of coded swastika bullshiat???
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was going to boycott S&w,

Then I remembered.

(UserName checks out)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark is a tactical athlete? STFU with your bullshiat made up words.

/thor.gif
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: I dont recall my gun ads ever featuring such blatant homoerotic images.


"A penis is a wrm gun." as the song goes.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
I don't know why that boy is proud, he may be packing heat, but he sure ain't packing pipe. Dude is smooth like a Ken doll.


There is such a thing as the tactical tuck. I'd shoot me.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tactical Athlete is the name of my alt-Country, pop-punk band.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good products that Smith & Wesson make are their revolvers. And they are not "invest in a product being sold by a company that thought it was ok to use a fascist market their products" good.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: The fark is a tactical athlete? STFU with your bullshiat made up words.

/thor.gif


The only Olympic event that I think would qualify would be the biathlon.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But does he have Kung-Fu grip?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shostie: gameshowhost: The fark is a tactical athlete? STFU with your bullshiat made up words.

/thor.gif

The only Olympic event that I think would qualify would be the biathlon.


an actually-spiffy thing. let's not denigrate them so.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're cool with folks betraying the United States and you use them to advertise your sh*t, you can do whatever you want, I guess.  Betrayal is your brand.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Shostie: gameshowhost: The fark is a tactical athlete? STFU with your bullshiat made up words.

/thor.gif

The only Olympic event that I think would qualify would be the biathlon.

an actually-spiffy thing. let's not denigrate them so.


Plus, the biathlon athletes would shoot circles around these clowns.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Regardless of what you think about gun ownership, the culture around gun shops and gun competitions is stuffed with genuinely shiatty people. They're the reason normal people are uncomfortable around gun guys.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tactical athlete
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
no
 
scalpod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x1133]
I don't know why that boy is proud, he may be packing heat, but he sure ain't packing pipe. Dude is smooth like a Ken doll.


Attacking men based on the size of their package is playing into their hands. Their smooth, supple hands. Hands which have never actually seen any real work...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was in the pool!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
I don't know why that boy is proud, he may be packing heat, but he sure ain't packing pipe. Dude is smooth like a Ken doll.

There is such a thing as the tactical tuck. I'd shoot me.


Anyone who just sticks a gun in their waistband deserves what happens.

/ I will say that I did feel bad for not saying something when I saw a young lady just stick a gun in her waistband.

// But, it's her life and it would be much harder for her to shoot her junk off.

/// it was a Glock. I am still convinced that "Glock" is Austrian for Trash.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
we are not
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zedster: This is the back of that shirt
[cdn.shopify.com image 823x1235]


Of course the one hand tourniquet on the right hip. It screams "I have never taken a first aid course. I plan in only saving myself in an emergency."
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zedster: Guy in the picture is a former seal and official S&W brand ambassador who run gun course for law enforcement types


So he's a trained fascist POS. Whooppee. Am I supposed to suck his dick?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zedster: Guy in the picture is a former seal and official S&W brand ambassador who run gun course for law enforcement types


Circus seal?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Regardless of what you think about gun ownership, the culture around gun shops and gun competitions is stuffed with genuinely shiatty people. They're the reason normal people are uncomfortable around gun guys.


It isn't normal to think you NEED a gun. Especially if you think others shouldn't have one.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why would you just not.....put a model in a Smith and Wesson shirt?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moroning: Mr.Tangent: "Tactical athlete"

[Fark user image image 200x286]

I prefer the more direct term gun nut.


They identify as Ammosexual with pronouns bro/brah
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zedster: Guy in the picture is a former seal and official S&W brand ambassador who run gun course for law enforcement types wanker

Saved you some words
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Shostie: gameshowhost: The fark is a tactical athlete? STFU with your bullshiat made up words.

/thor.gif

The only Olympic event that I think would qualify would be the biathlon.

an actually-spiffy thing. let's not denigrate them so.


Of all the Olympic events, that weird rifles-and-skis one may be the most relevant to our recent history as a war fighting skill.

The biathalon has its roots in Norwegian WWII resistance. These fighters would be the hardy folks who not only skiied in and blew up a heavy water plant, but later sank a ferry loaded with the stuff, thwarting Nazi efforts at making an atomic bomb.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: "Tactical athlete"

[Fark user image image 200x286]


I get the feeling these people are neither tactical nor athletes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Why would you just not.....put a model in a Smith and Wesson shirt?


Because Incels get twitchy if you start arming women.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Oh yes I'm sure arms dealers really care about how they're perceived.


I would think they should be, because international perception can matter. Would YOU buy gunz and armaments from some greasy git in a track suit squatting in an alley?
 
blackminded
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The only good products that Smith & Wesson make are their revolvers. And they are not "invest in a product being sold by a company that thought it was ok to use a fascist market their products" good.


M&P is a solid line of handguns. I prefer them to Glock, personally. And they make a reasonably priced AR frame as well.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Tactical athlete"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: odinsposse: Regardless of what you think about gun ownership, the culture around gun shops and gun competitions is stuffed with genuinely shiatty people. They're the reason normal people are uncomfortable around gun guys.

It isn't normal to think you NEED a gun. Especially if you think others shouldn't have one.


I will give you that it is an interesting dichotomy.

I make no secret that I like guns. I think more people should exercise their Second Amendment.

However....every time one goes to the range....one encounters people who REALLY shouldn't have guns.

/ That being said.....who is going to enforce any gun laws (existing or theoretical)? Cops. Who should you never trust at all...ever? Cops.
 
