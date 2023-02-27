 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yeah, about those supposed fentanyl laced delta 8 gummies   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well 0mg rounded up by the rules of cop math is approximately 2kg. So they weren't off by all that much.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did a cop pass out after pulling his patrol car into the parking lot of that shop?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How will they bring those dead cops back to life?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Field tests error towards false positives. Not by a few percent here and there, but dramatically.

This is almost certainly deliberate so the cops have PC to arrest anyone for anything at anytime.

Wanna bet they're still holding some convenient store clerks without bail for this bullshiat and they don't even get a hearing for few more weeks/months?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the days of Miami Vice, when cops could just dig into the drug stash with a switch blade, lick the knife, and issue a judgement on-site. "Yeah, that's the stuff. Book 'em Tubbs."
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a pig who'd been dipping into his "Fentanyl to be dumped on "suspects" supply contaminated the detector, huh?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does something "appear" to contain fentanyl?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Field tests error towards false positives. Not by a few percent here and there, but dramatically.

This is almost certainly deliberate so the cops have PC to arrest anyone for anything at anytime.

Wanna bet they're still holding some convenient store clerks without bail for this bullshiat and they don't even get a hearing for few more weeks/months?


Yup  before they had digital devices that could detect at "the nanogram level" *cough* bullshiat *cough* they had magic color changing field tests for cocaine that would turn color with chalk and other common white powders. The fact that judges haven't thrown every drug conviction related to such incredibly dubious PC shows just how injust our system is.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying the test was a bad apple?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was the owner of, say, a restaurant, and the local DA farked up my business by publicly and falsely claiming I put fentanyl in my burgers and it caused one of my customers to overdose, I'd be seriously considering suing that guy into the stone age.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Field tests error towards false positives. Not by a few percent here and there, but dramatically.

This is almost certainly deliberate so the cops have PC to arrest anyone for anything at anytime.

Wanna bet they're still holding some convenient store clerks without bail for this bullshiat and they don't even get a hearing for few more weeks/months?


I'll bet the confiscated some cash too. Because... drugs.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: How does something "appear" to contain fentanyl?


It makes cops pass out.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are continuing to investigate how a fentanyl overdose was caused by a THC product"

Ummm....maybe the person who OD'd was doing fentanyl in addition to the gummies?
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thin blue line, ladies and gentlemen.
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: If I was the owner of, say, a restaurant, and the local DA farked up my business by publicly and falsely claiming I put fentanyl in my burgers and it caused one of my customers to overdose, I'd be seriously considering suing that guy into the stone age.


Difficulty: Qualified immunity. Plus do you think the store clerks and owners really have the kind of money they'd need to go after a DA's office?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maram500: gilgigamesh: If I was the owner of, say, a restaurant, and the local DA farked up my business by publicly and falsely claiming I put fentanyl in my burgers and it caused one of my customers to overdose, I'd be seriously considering suing that guy into the stone age.

Difficulty: Qualified immunity. Plus do you think the store clerks and owners really have the kind of money they'd need to go after a DA's office?


Qualified immunity only kicks in when the officer believes his life is at risk. What you're thinking of is qualified impunity.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: Yup  before they had digital devices that could detect at "the nanogram level" *cough* bullshiat *cough* they had magic color changing field tests for cocaine that would turn color with chalk and other common white powders. The fact that judges haven't thrown every drug conviction related to such incredibly dubious PC shows just how injust our system is.


Anyone know if the "IONSCAN 600" is at least vaguely scientific, or is it like the Quadro Tracker/Sniffex/etc. novelty dowsing rod thingies the cops used in the 1990s?

Because "proprietary non-radioactive ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) source" without any real explanation sounds like a bunch of bullshiat to me.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Field tests error towards false positives. Not by a few percent here and there, but dramatically.

This is almost certainly deliberate so the cops have PC to arrest anyone for anything at anytime.

Wanna bet they're still holding some convenient store clerks without bail for this bullshiat and they don't even get a hearing for few more weeks/months?


It boggles the mind that those field tests continue to be used despite the unacceptably large number of false positives they've shown to provide.  Like the woman in Georgia who spent 3 months in jail after a field test said a bag of cotton candy that had crystalized was meth.

Oh, and apparently the machine they used for the initial test is supposed to be used to test for explosives, not drugs, and is known to misidentify THC as other drugs.  Because, you know, that's not what it's meant for.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: robodog: Yup  before they had digital devices that could detect at "the nanogram level" *cough* bullshiat *cough* they had magic color changing field tests for cocaine that would turn color with chalk and other common white powders. The fact that judges haven't thrown every drug conviction related to such incredibly dubious PC shows just how injust our system is.

Anyone know if the "IONSCAN 600" is at least vaguely scientific, or is it like the Quadro Tracker/Sniffex/etc. novelty dowsing rod thingies the cops used in the 1990s?

Because "proprietary non-radioactive ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) source" without any real explanation sounds like a bunch of bullshiat to me.


According to reply in the twitter thread that machine is meant to be used to test for explosives and not drugs.  So it may be very good at doing what it's supposed to do, but detecting drugs isn't that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why DA's and prosecutors shouldn't be elected...They are in it FOR THEMSELVES..Self aggrandizing
and grandstanding on the misfortunes of others (Yes, criminals choose to do crimes but ffs they aren't doing them for some a-hole to get elected on)...It's WAY WAY WAY past time to fix this..DA's and Prosecutors
shouldn't be making their chops on the backs of mostly poor brown people, because it's easy to build up
your "tough on crime" cred..
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
newsflash: cops always lie

/blink
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FENTANYL!!!!
 
maram500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I'm reading that press release right, the cops field-tested some products with this Ionscan 600 thing and the field testing indicated the presence of stuff like fentanyl. Then they tested the stuff at the lab with more sensitive equipment and found...nothing. And yet they're still investigating? Why?

Also, I love how this DA's office is so hell-bent against gummies and edibles that they warn against toddlers and kids getting hold of this stuff. I highly doubt that they are as concerned about kids getting access to their parents' guns.

"We're still investigating this incident and blaming gummies despite our own testing saying the gummies are innocent. Ooga booga drugs bad!"
 
maram500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: maram500: gilgigamesh: If I was the owner of, say, a restaurant, and the local DA farked up my business by publicly and falsely claiming I put fentanyl in my burgers and it caused one of my customers to overdose, I'd be seriously considering suing that guy into the stone age.

Difficulty: Qualified immunity. Plus do you think the store clerks and owners really have the kind of money they'd need to go after a DA's office?

Qualified immunity only kicks in when the officer believes his life is at risk. What you're thinking of is qualified impunity.


I regret the error and will make note of it.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyone who called bullsh*t in the previous thread can come collect their kudos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never let the truth stand in the way of a story
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, I know, this was supposed ingestion, but there is so much b.s. out there about fentanyl that this
bears repeating:

Inhalation:
"Industrial producers of fentanyl use time-weighted average occupational exposure limits (OEL-TWA) for alfentanil (1mcg/m3), fentanyl (0.1mcg/m3), and sufentanil (0.032mcg/m3) to limit exposure. At the highest airborne concentration encountered by workers, an unprotected individual would require nearly 200min of exposure to reach a dose of 100mcg of fentanyl. The vapor pressure of fentanyl is very low (4.6×1 0−6 Pa), suggesting that evaporation of standing product into a gaseous phase is not a practical concern."

Dermal exposure:
"However, incidental dermal absorption is unlikely to cause opioid toxicity. If bilateral palmar surfaces were covered with fentanyl patches, it would take ∼14min to receive 100mcg of fentanyl (using a body surface area of 17,000cm2, palm surface area of 0.5%, and fentanyl absorption of 2.5mcg/cm2/h). This extreme example illustrates that even a high dose of fentanyl prepared for transdermal administration cannot rapidly deliver a high dose."

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15563650.2017.1373782
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where will they bury rehire the survivors of this tragedy
 
apathy2673
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whoever overdosed, overdosed on the fentanyl they took BEFORE they ate the gummies. Blame it on the pot.
I
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did a cop pass out after pulling his patrol car into the parking lot of that shop?


Naw, if was dude on the other side of town that died so fast he croaked before they even thought of blaming the fentanyl. He fentanyl'd himself sober.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: How will they bring those dead cops back to life?


Slowly, over the course of four weeks. Of paid vacation.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: robodog: Yup  before they had digital devices that could detect at "the nanogram level" *cough* bullshiat *cough* they had magic color changing field tests for cocaine that would turn color with chalk and other common white powders. The fact that judges haven't thrown every drug conviction related to such incredibly dubious PC shows just how injust our system is.

Anyone know if the "IONSCAN 600" is at least vaguely scientific, or is it like the Quadro Tracker/Sniffex/etc. novelty dowsing rod thingies the cops used in the 1990s?

Because "proprietary non-radioactive ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) source" without any real explanation sounds like a bunch of bullshiat to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.