(CBC)   Well that's one way to get a good seat next to the sliding doors AND give your breakfast poutine a little kick
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nardwuar's question to Canadian Prime Minister Chretien led to the "pepper" answer! #1997 #nardwuar
Youtube nShvaJ3aLDo


/thanks for the deep backtrack cut from the vault, subby!
// https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nardwuar
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nShvaJ3aLDo]

/thanks for the deep backtrack cut from the vault, subby!
// https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nardwuar


Honestly I had forgotten all about that sh*t. Maybe my subconscious is funnier than I am.

Also, hi TF.

-;-)
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. I'm going up there next month.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm. Breakfast poutine.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepper spray is baby shoes. I got bear maced once.

There will be no follow up questions.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Canada 'appreciated' handguns and allowed their sale to anyone with a pulse and some sales without a pulse, they wouldn't be in the current outrageous and out of control 'pepper spray solves arguments,' situation.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm trying to imagine what a breakfast "poutine" might consist of.
Maybe diced potatoes, bits of bacons, cheese and hollandaise sauce?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Now I'm trying to imagine what a breakfast "poutine" might consist of.
Maybe diced potatoes, bits of bacons, cheese and hollandaise sauce?


Just head for a Wimpey's Diner and order it.
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Now I'm trying to imagine what a breakfast "poutine" might consist of.
Maybe diced potatoes, bits of bacons, cheese and hollandaise sauce?


All poutine is breakfast poutine if you are hungover enough.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I loved that guy.

He was Trudeau part 2.

Unflappable.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pepper spray is baby shoes. I got bear maced once.

There will be no follow up questions.


player.bfi.org.ukView Full Size

Bear mace? Oh shangrila for the sweet. perfume of bear mace. I was gassed in the face by the coppers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

here to help: talkertopc: Now I'm trying to imagine what a breakfast "poutine" might consist of.
Maybe diced potatoes, bits of bacons, cheese and hollandaise sauce?

All poutine is breakfast poutine if you are hungover enough.


If the question is "what meal is poutine?" the only answer is "Yes"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: here to help: talkertopc: Now I'm trying to imagine what a breakfast "poutine" might consist of.
Maybe diced potatoes, bits of bacons, cheese and hollandaise sauce?

All poutine is breakfast poutine if you are hungover enough.

If the question is "what meal is poutine?" the only answer is "Yes"


Surely you mean French fries and gravy with honest American cheese. AKA Kelly Fries AKA disco fries etc.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

"one squirt and you're south of the border!"
 
Siskabush
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

docilej: Great. I'm going up there next month.


Come to prince Albert instead. You won't get pepper sprayed, you will get bear maced!

/And probably stabbed
 
