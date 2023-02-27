 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida Man found with so much child pornography it's quantified in tons. Even the Florida tag wants no part of this   (nbc-2.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Child pornography, Internet, Child sexual abuse, Sexual abuse, Pornography, IP address, Abuse, Paul Zittel  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit your hyperventilating, it was only one ton.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have braced us for that mugshot, subby. I actually flinched a little when that face popped up on my screen.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ocala... now there's a part of Florida that's like "Let's combine Louisiana/Alabama/Mississippi together and smack it right in the middle of Florida."

/Only been there once...
//That's all I needed.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In republican jesusland, that's considered an average quantity of that stuff.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it all the porn Elmo has been getting off of twitter?
 
Two16
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Burn him.

nothingpost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why don't the right ones receive the extra judicial justice.

I really don't support that viewpoint, but sometimes it takes an act of will to not think it's acceptable, just this once.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who would actually print the files?

<opens TFA>

Swamp Creature. Just as I thought.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ocala... now there's a part of Florida that's like "Let's combine Louisiana/Alabama/Mississippi together and smack it right in the middle of Florida."

/Only been there once...
//That's all I needed.


I go there for work. There are some, um, special, people there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Note; this guy is a Christian minister cosplaying as a "Messianic Jewish rabbi", which is to say, he's a Southern Baptist.
 
Thorazine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That dude is crazy looking. Like a demented wizard or warlock about siphon your soul.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's deeply religious and spends a lot of his time worrying about drag queen groomers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1. I didn't realize that watermark wasn't a cornrows.
2. I didn't realize that was a male human.
3. My first take was bo derek is nuts to think we need a sequel to 10
 
zbtop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When did Gollum move to Florida?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Should have braced us for that mugshot, subby. I actually flinched a little when that face popped up on my screen.


Hm, pretty much in line with my expectations

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So they finally got the guy that was stalkering  Carol Anne.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well....he won't need the death penalty. Just a stake through the heart.
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I'm sure he's deeply religious and spends a lot of his time worrying about drag queen groomers.


He's an actual Christian minister, though he claims to be a "Messianic Jewish rabbi". Which is to say he's a farking liar and a Baptist. (Virtually all "Messianic Jews" are Southern Baptists, that's where their funding comes from.) He apparently was so pissed off with his wife for telling him no to teh sex that he said "screw it, I'm going to indulge myself in child porn". 

These are the people who rely on Jesus to keep themselves on the straight and narrow, instead of actually taking responsibility for themselves and respecting their partners.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: So they finally got the guy that was stalkring  Carol Anne.

[Fark user image 480x270]


FTFM
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"All of them."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's Ron deSantis, isn't it?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jeeziz.  That is the roughest 72 I think I've ever seen.
/He doesn't look a day older than 180.
 
freetomato
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel awful for any child who's ever been within 20' of that scary looking creep.

Hopefully he dies in prison, and soon.
 
timnlay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can we just put him to a firing line?  Once you hit the "ton" level of kiddy porn, I think your right to life is over.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember once, It was my job to strip work laptops when people left the company.

One guy had all of his porn in specifically titled directories like

"red heads, small boobs" and other such titles.

he tried burying them deep in other formal directories like, "Johnson report" and the like.

But I never saw any child stuff. If I did, I would have to tell management. Regular porn? I just wiped it off. Reformatted and gave it to any new employee that needed a lap-top.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just have Darth Vader throw him down the exhaust shaft. Worked the first time.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Nah'mean: Should have braced us for that mugshot, subby. I actually flinched a little when that face popped up on my screen.

Hm, pretty much in line with my expectations

[upload.wikimedia.org image 303x330]


Haha was gonna ask:

How many tons was the mess o' popsicles down in his basement?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does the fact it's printed make it easier or harder for the cops to make copies and bring home?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a hard 72. Dude looks about 90.

Probably due to too much weird fapping.

As for extra-judicial justice, dude also looks like he'd crumble up in your hands like a dry leaf.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ocala... now there's a part of Florida that's like "Let's combine Louisiana/Alabama/Mississippi together and smack it right in the middle of Florida."

/Only been there once...
//That's all I needed.


Don Garlits History of Drag Racing Museum is in Ocala, right of the exit on 75, off ramp drive 200 yards to the museum, check it out, get back on 75 and leave. Only thing worth seeing in Ocala, otherwise you are correct, avoid at all costs.
Drag Racing Museum in Ocala, FL (garlits.com)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He printed shiat out. Old school. LOL
 
deffuse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: Ocala... now there's a part of Florida that's like "Let's combine Louisiana/Alabama/Mississippi together and smack it right in the middle of Florida."

/Only been there once...
//That's all I needed.

I go there for work. There are some, um, special, people there.

[Fark user image 212x290]


Oh no, not COMMISM
 
Picklehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Two16: Burn him.

[nothingpost.files.wordpress.com image 499x205] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't remember that working out so well last time. Maybe we can just bury him alive?
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lain the Wary: Note; this guy is a Christian minister cosplaying as a "Messianic Jewish rabbi", which is to say, he's a Southern Baptist.


That might not be the same guy........quick google shows a few folks with  the same name, one also a SO but 44 yrs old. There's also a country music band calling itself the Paul Zittel Band.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about they find the server he downloaded from and bust them as well.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did Brooke Shields blow her own brains out yet?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: How about they find the server he downloaded from and bust them as well.


Hes 72, analog.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Who would actually print the files?

<opens TFA>

Swamp Creature. Just as I thought.


At first glance I saw the headline and wondered how big a ton of pixels would be.
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

timnlay: Can we just put him to a firing line?  Once you hit the "ton" level of kiddy porn, I think your right to life is over.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crushing_(execution)

I think his own stuff should be sufficient.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't even joke about this one. Farking horrible.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: Ocala... now there's a part of Florida that's like "Let's combine Louisiana/Alabama/Mississippi together and smack it right in the middle of Florida."

/Only been there once...
//That's all I needed.

I go there for work. There are some, um, special, people there.

[Fark user image image 212x290]


Yeah, I hate me some "commism" too
 
Katwang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is he gay, transgendered, or a drag queen? Florida can't justify this arrest without at least one of these factored in.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In other news, time to short HP stock because their ink revenues are about to take a big hit
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The printer on Zittel's desk displayed signs of heavy use"

He uses a printer? This creep's depravity knows no bounds!
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Katwang: Is he gay, transgendered, or a drag queen? Florida can't justify this arrest without at least one of these factored in.


(it's "transgender," no -ed, for future reference)
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Age 72.  How many years has been doing this?
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd say give him the death penalty, but from the picture, it's clear he is already dead.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Quit your hyperventilating, it was only one ton.


One ton of hard drives is A LOT of kiddie porn
 
