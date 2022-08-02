 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Absolutely nothing the US does about CO2 will offset China rollin' its coal. Whelp we'll just have to keep trying   (reuters.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop offshore manufacture in China until they meet CO2/labor requirements?

Manufacture in the USA?

Put your money where your mouth is. Or at least on the same continent
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.


The planet will be fine. We may be farked.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, ebola will go global at some point.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should make things worse?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: .

The planet will be fine. We may be are farked.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.

The planet will be fine. We may be farked.


That was pretty much set by the Silent Spring was published.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is still too busy shaking off its century of humiliation to pay much attention to imminent doom.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easier to do than having people running this place who think Climate Change is a "Chinese Hoax."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because someone else is doing something they aren't supposed to be doing....is not a valid reason for you to start doing it too.

There is NO Mineshaft Gap.

/ yes, that is a reference to Dr Strangelove
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.

The planet will be fine. We may be farked.


The physical ball of mud will be, we're taking a whole lot of plants and animals with us though.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Don't worry, ebola will go global at some point.


H1N1 is doing its best to jump from human to human.
Give it time.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, my family owns mineral rights and if we don't make all the money we can on them now someone else will in the future. Sorry that we can't collectively own our planet's resources but this is how God intended it.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.


We are literally 70 years past that. We could have gone all nuclear winter when my dad was a tot.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Because someone else is doing something they aren't supposed to be doing....is not a valid reason for you to start doing it too.

There is NO Mineshaft Gap.

/ yes, that is a reference to Dr Strangelove


Mineshafts will be flooded by water from melting ice caps. Maybe we can avoid having a George Jetson Pillar Skyapartment Gap!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the GHG emissions since the beginning of the industrial revolution, almost 75% of them have been emitted since 1950, and the US is responsible for a little over 20% of all of it.  China is in second place at around 10%.

So of course what China's doing now is going to doom us.  Of course.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's focus on cars, which account for a single digit percentage of all greenhouse gas emissions and ignore the real emitters.  low hang fruit is the best fruit.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So creating COVID wasn't enough? A rogue state that should be treated as such by the modern world.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those electric cars in China will run on coal.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah but per-capita uses means the USA is still the villain and needs to do more! Leave poor China alone!"
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just start pricing CO2, including at the border.

If a country has a lower CO2 pricing, include a general CO2 levy on its goods.

At 1$ per pound of CO2 emissions, using coal to make power becomes stupid, adding over 2$ per kWh (the price for a kWh is closer to 10 cents currently).

The total carbon taxes on a car becomes 4600 USD/year roughly.  So high, but not broken.

So a carbon tax low enough to make gas powered automobiles expensive but usable would completely price using coal for electrical generation out of existence.

Chinas exports become extremely expensive with that level of carbon levy, as do the exports of any country that import Chinese exports without in turn doing a carbon levy.

If you want to stop people from burning coal, simply make coal not worth burning.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Manufacture in the USA?


This.

It's more: "No amount of US whining will offset it, and that's all you want to do. We want them to stop without affecting the convenience of our lifestyles"

Make your own products.

Also by the way, you're still number 2, and 14% of the world's CO2 emissions with 4% of the population (3.5 global people worth of emissions per person in the US). China is 18% of the population and 29% of the CO2 output (1.6 global people worth of emissions per person in China).

So there is still plenty the US can do. You could halve your emissions which would knock 7% off the global emissions and you'd still be outputting 1.8 people worth of global emissions per person and that would MORE than offset these new coal power plants.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: H1N1 is doing its best to jump from human to human.


Uh, that one already does. Swine flu. I think since 2010 it's part of the regular flu vaccine now after H1N1 hit in 2009.

H5N1, however, avian flu, doesn't do the human to human thing well. Yet.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/education/tutorial_corals/coral07_importance.html

FTFA: "Coral reef structures also buffer shorelines against 97 percent of the energy from waves, storms, and floods, helping to prevent loss of life, property damage, and erosion."

They do a lot of other stuff too - but I had to grab the "directly impacts me" bit for the bipeds.

Barring some rabbit-out-of-the-hat levels of new tech development to correct our course - humanity and a large number of sea, land, and air critters are taking the next on ramp onto the highway to hell.

We are already in a big extinction period... it's hardly over though.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, we should hurry things along?

Just because your sister's room is a filthy mess doesn't mean YOU have to live in squalor. If your next-door neighbor wants to have a combination junkyard/toxic waste dump in his backyard you don't have to have a nuclear waste facility/feedlot in yours.

Do the best we can and keep putting the pressure on. Christ, some people.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: Of all the GHG emissions since the beginning of the industrial revolution, almost 75% of them have been emitted since 1950, and the US is responsible for a little over 20% of all of it.  China is in second place at around 10%.

So of course what China's doing now is going to doom us.  Of course.


China has 20% of the global population and 10% of the emissions. The US has 4.25% of the population and 20% of the emissions.

While our cutting won't change China, we still owe a huge debt to the rest of the people on this ball o' mud. China should be pressured into leading on reductions but the US needs to step up on sequestration to become net negative carbon.

Turn some of the stupid states into forests as a start.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well thanks goodness. That means we don't have to do anything and it will be someone else's fault. I'm feeling really good about the earth becoming uninhabitable now.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Look, my family owns mineral rights and if we don't make all the money we can on them now someone else will in the future. Sorry that we can't collectively own our planet's resources but this is how God intended it.


I'm glad to see someone finally understands the big picture. When you become world ruler, can I please work for you? Any position would be fine, but I feel I excel at puppy kicking and baby seal clubbing the best.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Leaders lead. There's a reason ours has waned significantly.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.


Yup, if you think anybody, any cause, any set of facts and obvious consequences is going to get in between global corporations and their profit, I've got a green energy company in China I'd like to sell you. There is also India cooking with wood 3x a day. We are doomed.  The insects may finally get called up to the bigs.
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As long as it doesn't get really bad for 20 years, it seems like someone else's problem.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.

Yup, if you think anybody, any cause, any set of facts and obvious consequences is going to get in between global corporations and their profit, I've got a green energy company in China I'd like to sell you. There is also India cooking with wood 3x a day. We are doomed.  The insects may finally get called up to the bigs.


Is this the same India that has 4x the population of the US and half the total emissions?
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
dyhchong:

So there is still plenty the US can do.

We could ban private individuals from taking private planes across the country/world (at least within US airspaces) and drastically reduce emissions.  Considering the 1% generate more CO/CO2 than the 99%

https://time.com/6208632/celebrities-climate-impact-private-jets-yachts/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/08/02/taylor-swift-kylie-jenner-private-jet-emissions/

My numbers are ballpark, of course, but... yeah.  Celebrities (Between private planes, yachts, home heating/electricity for their mega mansions) consume more energy and release more CO2 than some countries.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They could nuke China.  I don't think they want to but it would substantially reduce their long term carbon emissions.  As a bonus, the Chinese retaliation would probably reduce US emissions too.  I think it's win-win!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: dyhchong:

So there is still plenty the US can do.

We could ban private individuals from taking private planes across the country/world (at least within US airspaces) and drastically reduce emissions.  Considering the 1% generate more CO/CO2 than the 99%

https://time.com/6208632/celebrities-climate-impact-private-jets-yachts/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/08/02/taylor-swift-kylie-jenner-private-jet-emissions/

My numbers are ballpark, of course, but... yeah.  Celebrities (Between private planes, yachts, home heating/electricity for their mega mansions) consume more energy and release more CO2 than some countries.


Would be an Orwellian nightmare to regulate, but carbon allowances and credits for individuals would be an interesting concept.
 
pacified
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The US could replant the over 100 million acres of forest it has cleared to grow animal feed
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, we buy everything else from China...why not electricity too LOL.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Stop offshore manufacture in China until they meet CO2/labor requirements?

Manufacture in the USA?

Put your money where your mouth is. Or at least on the same continent


LOL, we have people who WON'T work, so that ain't gonna work.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.


Oh, it'll be a genetic bottleneck for lots of species. Ours included. There won't be a period like 18th-21st century again. We'll have used all the easily available energy!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: makerofbadjokes: dyhchong:

So there is still plenty the US can do.

We could ban private individuals from taking private planes across the country/world (at least within US airspaces) and drastically reduce emissions.  Considering the 1% generate more CO/CO2 than the 99%

https://time.com/6208632/celebrities-climate-impact-private-jets-yachts/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/08/02/taylor-swift-kylie-jenner-private-jet-emissions/

My numbers are ballpark, of course, but... yeah.  Celebrities (Between private planes, yachts, home heating/electricity for their mega mansions) consume more energy and release more CO2 than some countries.

Would be an Orwellian nightmare to regulate, but carbon allowances and credits for individuals would be an interesting concept.


You could start with a tax on carbon-based fuels, linked to tax credits for low-income households so that the overall program is revenue-neutral. But that would be socialism.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Sexy Jesus: NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.

Yup, if you think anybody, any cause, any set of facts and obvious consequences is going to get in between global corporations and their profit, I've got a green energy company in China I'd like to sell you. There is also India cooking with wood 3x a day. We are doomed.  The insects may finally get called up to the bigs.

Is this the same India that has 4x the population of the US and half the total emissions?


No, the other one.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Stop offshore manufacture in China until they meet CO2/labor requirements?


That would just make it worse. Efforts to protect the environment come with enough prosperity that you aren't just trying to survive.

The gripe I have with trying to force developing nations to create their own version of the EPA and go green is that developing nations usually can't afford it.

I think it's like trading up when you buy a car: When you're younger you start off with your dad's old car, a 25-year-old junker that breaks down a lot and burns as much oil as gas.

But you work hard and after a while you can afford a better car: It's 10 years old and it's been maintained better. But it still doesn't have the greatest fuel economy or emissions controls.

But you keep up the good work and keep trading up whenever you can until you have a late-model car with excellent emissions controls, maybe even an electric car.

The best way for none of this to happen is for someone to step in way back when you're ready to ditch your dad's old car: "Hold it! That car you want to buy is 10 years old; it burns oil and its emissions are unacceptably high. You are not allowed to buy a vehicle unless it meets our standards!"

So you work hard and keep trying to save, but you're old clunker breaks down more and more often and keeps killing your savings with repairs.

This is why California has rolling blackouts and why the US has so many old power plants that pollute a lot more than new ones. California hasn't added to its power grid at all for what, 50 years now? And the feds won't allow a lot of power plants to upgrade unless they skip any lower-generation equipment, which the power company can't afford.

I visited China and Hong Kong in 2002; in China I was in Changsha, a city about the size of Chicago, and Guangzho (which used to be Canton). The air was dreadful in both places; in Guangzho the air outside was like sitting next to a campfire with the smoke blowing in your face.

I visited Guangzho again last year and the air quality has improved radically. A big percentage of the improvement is because more people and companies are driving newer vehicles--in 2002 almost all the vehicles on the road looked like they were at least 20 years old.

The rest of it was what I just said: China's economy is booming, and now that more people aren't just barely scraping by, the powerplants and other emissions are improving rapidly (nobody LIKES horrendously unhealthy air).
 
Shryke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have no chance to save the planet. None.

I'm not sure what drugs you are on to think otherwise.

I mean, it's admirable to do all you can... but lets be real. We're going to destroy this planet as fast as we possibly can.


There is zero threat to the "planet". JFC.  Stop smoking panic weed.
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: This is why California has rolling blackouts and why the US has so many old power plants that pollute a lot more than new ones. California hasn't added to its power grid at all for what, 50 years now? And the feds won't allow a lot of power plants to upgrade unless they skip any lower-generation equipment, which the power company can't afford.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_power_stations_in_California

This only works if you don't take into account the new amounts of solar farms in the desert (with their own issues) and the fact that most new homes include rooftop solar. The issue now is energy storage and peaks, rather than production. Some municipalities have shifted peak demand to fall from 4pm - 8pm, when solar goes offline and people come home to charge everything they own.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dp3: Sensei Can You See: This is why California has rolling blackouts and why the US has so many old power plants that pollute a lot more than new ones. California hasn't added to its power grid at all for what, 50 years now? And the feds won't allow a lot of power plants to upgrade unless they skip any lower-generation equipment, which the power company can't afford.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_power_stations_in_California

This only works if you don't take into account the new amounts of solar farms in the desert (with their own issues) and the fact that most new homes include rooftop solar. The issue now is energy storage and peaks, rather than production. Some municipalities have shifted peak demand to fall from 4pm - 8pm, when solar goes offline and people come home to charge everything they own.


What about this power station?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
