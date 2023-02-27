 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Florida Woman stopped in Bunnel had more than just a bun in the oven   (cbs12.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, there was "meth mouth". Now we have to worry about "meth muff".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were tipped off because she couldn't keep her lips shut
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They were tipped off because she couldn't keep her lips shut



Thanks. You stole my line.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

isamudyson: First, there was "meth mouth". Now we have to worry about "meth muff".


It's gonna get worse. Rapist cops all over are going to claim disability from sticking their batons into "fentanyl fanny," just you wait.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"That would be in the butt, sheriff."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It just seems like bad policy for somebody to have face tattoos and drug paraphernalia in their car. Like, they can tat their face, or they can parapher their car's nalia, but they shouldn't do both at once.

I guess putting meth up a hoohah is a totally different gender problem, since it isn't visible like face tats. But tehre is probably a rule of thumb to follow like, "Don't meth up you hoohah if you're dirving around with Face Tattoo Guy. If you're gonna meth up the old coochie-snorcher, meth it up at home. or if you must drive around, drive with Grandma Teacozy or Robert Boringtie."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of herpes going on in that mugshot.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bun in the oven? Check that meth for excessive yeast.
 
