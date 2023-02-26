 Skip to content
(KSAT San Antonio)   Woman arrested after traffic stop yields woman and child in vehicle trunk. Not sure why but police seem to think this is related to the State Bank of India   (ksat.com) divider line
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was really expecting something more sinister from that story.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Traveling in the boot used to all the rage back in day ladies and gentlemen
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I was really expecting something more sinister from that story.


"smuggling of persons likelihood of SBI" means she is smuggling human beings with the likelihood of causing serious bodily injury.

That's not sinister enough?
 
pheelix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The driver, who hasn't been identified, is charged with smuggling of persons likelihood of SBI and smuggling persons under 18 years of age. "

WTF does SBI even mean? Surrounded By Incompetence? State Breast Inspector? Slippery Balls Initiative? WTF?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SBI = Sassy Brat Inside
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Traveling in the boot used to all the rage back in day ladies and gentlemen


That sounds like an historic euphemism for gay sex.  Is it?

/If not, can we make it a current euphemism for gay sex?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pheelix: "The driver, who hasn't been identified, is charged with smuggling of persons likelihood of SBI and smuggling persons under 18 years of age. "

WTF does SBI even mean? Surrounded By Incompetence? State Breast Inspector? Slippery Balls Initiative? WTF?


I'm sure we don't want to know
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: waxbeans: Traveling in the boot used to all the rage back in day ladies and gentlemen

That sounds like an historic euphemism for gay sex.  Is it?

/If not, can we make it a current euphemism for gay sex?


Yes
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it an old car?

Don't most new cars have a lever or something to open the trunk in case of things like this?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's weird shadowy christian groups that have taken to some light domestic coyoting when people get across the border. They kidnap the kids and use them to feed their adoption agencies.

Also, that woman has a strangely proportioned head.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Traveling in the boot used to all the rage back in day ladies and gentlemen


It was also a way to pay just one admission to the drive-in theater so long as your friends could deal with being in a trunk for about ten minutes until you to your parking space.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: waxbeans: Traveling in the boot used to all the rage back in day ladies and gentlemen

It was also a way to pay just one admission to the drive-in theater so long as your friends could deal with being in a trunk for about ten minutes until you to your parking space.


🎥 🚗 🚘
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: There's weird shadowy christian groups


CSB

1982 High School years.

A friend of mine dropped some LSD in school. He was going to walk home.

He was gone for a good two weeks...

Turns out on the walk home, a jesus loves you van pulled up and asked if he needed a ride.  He said yes. Little did he know they meant a ride to their love church two blocks down from the school.

Seriously, he hung out with them for two whole weeks.

Saw him the two weeks later walking down the road with a bible in his hand...

"Yo dude, where have you been?"

"learning about jesus. What a crock of sh*t they were slinging"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: There's weird shadowy christian groups that have taken to some light domestic coyoting when people get across the border. They kidnap the kids and use them to feed their adoption agencies.

Also, that woman has a strangely proportioned head.


User name checks out.
 
