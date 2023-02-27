 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLNS Lansing)   Driver gets ticket for doing 86mph. News: Over the speed limit. Fark: The speed limit was 70   (wlns.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, State police, Michigan, 33-year-old man, Dodge, Misdemeanor, Michigan State Police, speed limit, Dodge Charger (LX)  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2023 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Lansing. I can understand his rush to get outta there.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state patrolman said I was going 156 miles per hour and I said: "That's impossible, I haven't even been out an hour."
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. One less asshole DC driver on the highway.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure glad there are finally 'Merican cars that can hit speeds like that without being strapped in a C130
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revoke his license permanently, to remind him that driving is not a right, but a privilege.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man was released while the prosecutor's office reviews the charges, MSP said.

Wowee...
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Sure glad there are finally 'Merican cars that can hit speeds like that without being strapped in a C130


If there's one thing America cars have been good at, it's going very fast in a straight line.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long did it take the cop to catch up and how fast did he go to do it?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, going 156 in a 70 zone doesn't sound as bad as going 111 in a 25 zone.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind going that fast, how long did it take to stop?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GA  I-85.

My stepdaughter was pulled over for doing 94 in 70 MPH Zone.

Big ticket, big deal down here. They called it a super speeder ticket.

I think in VA they'll put you in jail for something like that.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In many places, going over double the speed limit, or over 100 MPH is automatically an E-ticket to jail, and a free tow-job. Sounds like he needs to be afoot for a while, to make sure he doesn't do it again.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger


Yeah.  That tracks.  Why is it always the Dodge drivers?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big farking deal?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Revoke his license permanently, to remind him that driving is not a right, but a privilege.


🙄
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mopar people are the Florida Man of car enthusiasts.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The man was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger


Yeah.  That tracks.  Why is it always the Dodge drivers?


The Real Brotherhood of Muscle
Youtube 7auvtLxNfFY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Why is it always the Dodge drivers?


because the Honda CRV can't go that fast?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
motherfarker was all YOLO
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: GA  I-85.

My stepdaughter was pulled over for doing 94 in 70 MPH Zone.

Big ticket, big deal down here. They called it a super speeder ticket.

I think in VA they'll put you in jail for something like that.


Be glad they didn't cite her for reckless driving on top of it.  That would have landed her in the grey brick hotel.
 
Psylence
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am sad I slept on the chance to do a top speed run in my now ex-car during lockdowns. Should have been good for 196-198. Route 30west in PA crossing the susquehanna was AWESOME for speed runs... hill coming down to the bridge to help build speed and then just RIP across.

/145 in cars
//176 on bikes
///i am not a smart man
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
YOLO!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Revoke his license permanently, to remind him that driving is not a right, but a privilege.


This is why I never got my license. Can't revoke what you never had.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: GA  I-85.

My stepdaughter was pulled over for doing 94 in 70 MPH Zone.

Big ticket, big deal down here. They called it a super speeder ticket.

I think in VA they'll put you in jail for something like that.


Georgia, it's mandatory arrest for anything over 100 and it is treated as a felony.

/ I've got a couple of friends who got free nights in the County hotel
// And a Niece who sweet talked the officer to write her for 96
/// The cops have never played around here
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was getting ready to call bullshiat, so I looked it up. These freaking cars have a top speed of 196 mph. I love me some speed. I love cars. But there's absolutely zero reason a production streetcar needs to go that fast. Period.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: YOLO!!!


[Fark user image image 350x194]


What is this
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: Sin_City_Superhero: Why is it always the Dodge drivers?

because the Honda CRV can't go that fast?


I imagine that if you attempt to accelerate to that speed in a Tesla Elon's face will pop up on the display waging a finger at you a la Dennis Nedry.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn. He only got a citation. You usually get to wear the bracelets for going that fast.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dodge Charger: the Lobotomymobile
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh man. I hope his name is something like Andrew S. Smith and they let him use his initials for the high score...
 
darinwil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They were probably lucky to be stopped, that stretch of road isn't the most flat area, dips down below street level for all the downtown exits and entrance ramps, then back up into gentle (at normal speeds) curve that if you overshot, "you better grow some wings, or start flappin your arms"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well it was an American car so he should have only gotten a ticket.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Sin_City_Superhero: The man was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger


Yeah.  That tracks.  Why is it always the Dodge drivers?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7auvtLxNfFY]


Yep, any day that ends in Y on the 4 in the East Bay.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gassy Snake: YOLO!!!


[Fark user image image 350x194]

What is this


iirc, from an anti-drinking and driving ad, from eastern Europe. I think I stole this gif from fark, so it's kinda like recycling.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Revoke his license permanently, to remind him that driving is not a right, but a privilege.


They should do that with anyone who drives a vehicle while intoxicated.  And revoke their ability to purchase a vehicle, because even without a valid license, you can purchase a vehicle.  Hell, you could mow down 15 lawn gnomes, narrowly avoiding Little Timmy on his tricycle, total your car, lose your license, and then go buy a replacement vehicle.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: waxbeans: Gassy Snake: YOLO!!!


[Fark user image image 350x194]

What is this

iirc, from an anti-drinking and driving ad, from eastern Europe. I think I stole this gif from fark, so it's kinda like recycling.


Ooooooooo
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: Well it was an American car so he should have only gotten a ticket.


Made in Canada. It's a Canadian car.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I was getting ready to call bullshiat, so I looked it up. These freaking cars have a top speed of 196 mph. I love me some speed. I love cars. But there's absolutely zero reason a production streetcar needs to go that fast. Period.


Modern cars are crazy, a couple years ago I was driving near Death Valley, there was a convoy of RV's all doing 10 MPH below the speed limit... which is fine, but they were all too close to each other to allow somebody to pass them up one at a time.  By the time I ran into it, there were a bunch of cars stuck behind them as well.

I eventually saw a long opening in the left lane, but this is Death Valley, they have signs telling you to put your high beams on even during the day just so that other cars can spot you.  Anyway, I jumped into the left lane and just floored it.  By the time I got back into the right lane I was doing over 120 MPH... in a farking Camry, and not even the 6 cylinder variant.  Not even turbocharged or anything, just a straight up, production model 4 banger family sedan.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: The man was released while the prosecutor's office reviews the charges, MSP said.

Wowee...


No shiat. In KS, 20+ is ticket straight to jail. No waiting around on charges. Granted, most cops just write it for 19 over if they can't be arsed to deal with arresting someone because they're the correct hue, but I've known quite a few people whose first arrests have been for 20+ "wreckless driving" around the end of the fiscal year/election season when the interstate passes through a podunk Pop.: 207 county.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: groppet: Well it was an American car so he should have only gotten a ticket.

Made in Canada. It's a Canadian car.


So its default was Kilometers?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooooooo..
Ooooooo..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$100 he votes Republican. Assuming he votes.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.