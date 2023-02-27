 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Man spray paints Jesus Christ on Mosque. Wonder if he knows that Islam teaches that Jesus is going to kick some major ass at the end of the world?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, Jesus, Vandalism, Islam, Workweek and weekend, Security cameras, Suspect, Philadelphia police, Muhammad  
•       •       •

707 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2023 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just ran out of room to write "tapdancing on a cracker".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

And to be fair, in the original scriptures, even Jesus himself didn't refer to himself as the Son of God. He referred to himself as a Son of God.  One of the many things that was changed by the early church as part of the Holy Roman Empire/Emperor Constantine's efforts to establish Christianity as the official religion of the new HRE.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: Maybe he just ran out of room to write "tapdancing on a cracker".


Great, he finally got off the Cross! I can get that deck project done now that the lumber's available.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abrahamic religions || same Hebrew patriarch || spray paint dude's a moran...
that about cover it?
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biblical interpretations from urban cultures are bunk.
Jesus was an Indigenous person who went on vision quests and could live off the land.
Imagine if the last 2000 years of Christian actually followed their Greatest Example?

After making the Rainbow Promise, what are the only things the God of Abraham destroyed? Cities.
The Old Testament is a story of a rural, tribal people and their interaction with the city peoples around them.
The New Testament is the story of when those people had been colonized by Rome.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and Jesus is Jewish so the 'big 3' can finally unite as '1' and ascend the Hell out of here!
maybe peace WILL come...
Peace Will Come (According To Plan)
Youtube 99Ba62QCpLY
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

And to be fair, in the original scriptures, even Jesus himself didn't refer to himself as the Son of God. He referred to himself as a Son of God.  One of the many things that was changed by the early church as part of the Holy Roman Empire/Emperor Constantine's efforts to establish Christianity as the official religion of the new HRE.


Along with changing 1 'Miriam' to 'Mary' and another 'Miriam' to 'Hannah' because there were too many 'Miriam's and it sounded too Jewish!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got a fine, because he didn't finish his spray paint with (PBUH) "Peace Be Upon Him"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spray painting doesnt typically involve the use of brushes subby
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly, it would have been far worse if he painted Mohamed.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares?  Islam, Christianity, doesn't much matter.  All assholes in the name of a book.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Koran teaches that Jesus was a prophet and the Messiah, so it's not exactly blasphemous to have His picture painted on a mosque. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesus_in_Islam
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ursa Minor: Biblical interpretations from urban cultures are bunk


True. But no more than all other supernatural interpretations of the Bible.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

And to be fair, in the original scriptures, even Jesus himself didn't refer to himself as the Son of God. He referred to himself as a Son of God.  One of the many things that was changed by the early church as part of the Holy Roman Empire/Emperor Constantine's efforts to establish Christianity as the official religion of the new HRE.

Along with changing 1 'Miriam' to 'Mary' and another 'Miriam' to 'Hannah' because there were too many 'Miriam's and it sounded too Jewish!


Well, and the change in language to masculinize a lot of the language, getting rid of the implied relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdelin, the implications of polytheistic beliefs, etc.

The history of the Abramahic religions in general is fascinating, and not at all what the dogma would have people believe.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ursa Minor: Biblical interpretations from urban cultures are bunk.
Jesus was an Indigenous person who went on vision quests and could live off the land.
Imagine if the last 2000 years of Christian actually followed their Greatest Example?

After making the Rainbow Promise, what are the only things the God of Abraham destroyed? Cities.
The Old Testament is a story of a rural, tribal people and their interaction with the city peoples around them.
The New Testament is the story of when those people had been colonized by Rome.


So you're saying Pol Pot was right for emptying the cities?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried visiting that masjid once for salat (prayer) on a Saturday, but they were closed even though it was just after the Ish'a (Night prayer) was to be called. They can afford security cameras, but not have an Imam on staff to open the door when it's time to pray!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: skybird659: Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

And to be fair, in the original scriptures, even Jesus himself didn't refer to himself as the Son of God. He referred to himself as a Son of God.  One of the many things that was changed by the early church as part of the Holy Roman Empire/Emperor Constantine's efforts to establish Christianity as the official religion of the new HRE.

Along with changing 1 'Miriam' to 'Mary' and another 'Miriam' to 'Hannah' because there were too many 'Miriam's and it sounded too Jewish!

Well, and the change in language to masculinize a lot of the language, getting rid of the implied relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdelin, the implications of polytheistic beliefs, etc.

The history of the Abramahic religions in general is fascinating, and not at all what the dogma would have people believe.


And all 3 trace directly back to 1 horny man who wanted to screw his wife's maid. Then, of course. blamed the wife!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the rest was going going to say "is the number 2 guy after Mohammed"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the Red Corner...
The rest of a joke I'm not going to finish!

<walks away whistling innocently>
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.


media.tenor.comView Full Size



Jews don't consider Greasy Josh to be a great person, or a prophet, or even a rabbi with smicha. He was likely a student of Hillel, though he had some positions that aligned more with Shammai. His alleged incident in the antechamber of the Temple with the whipping was likely libelous crap composed 40 years later out of whole cloth attempting to get Roman converts to warm up to the new Church in light of the Bar Kochba revolt. Because they really wanted Romans to know they weren't Jewish.

Also, it's really easy for an alleged prophet to predict the destruction of the Temple when you're writing the prophecy after the destruction of the Temple already happened.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Kit Fister: skybird659: Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

And to be fair, in the original scriptures, even Jesus himself didn't refer to himself as the Son of God. He referred to himself as a Son of God.  One of the many things that was changed by the early church as part of the Holy Roman Empire/Emperor Constantine's efforts to establish Christianity as the official religion of the new HRE.

Along with changing 1 'Miriam' to 'Mary' and another 'Miriam' to 'Hannah' because there were too many 'Miriam's and it sounded too Jewish!

Well, and the change in language to masculinize a lot of the language, getting rid of the implied relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdelin, the implications of polytheistic beliefs, etc.

The history of the Abramahic religions in general is fascinating, and not at all what the dogma would have people believe.

And all 3 trace directly back to 1 horny man who wanted to screw his wife's maid. Then, of course. blamed the wife!


To be fair, historically, there's evidence that modern Judaism and the story of Moses and all that is a retelling of the Egyptian Pharoah Akhenaten and his effort to change Egypt over to a monotheistic belief that worshipped the Sun, and his exit from Egypt with followers of his to a new promised land.

And all of the major stories share historic roots back to ancient Sumer and Babylon, long before any of them existed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lain the Wary: Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

[media.tenor.com image 382x356] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jews don't consider Greasy Josh to be a great person, or a prophet, or even a rabbi with smicha. He was likely a student of Hillel, though he had some positions that aligned more with Shammai. His alleged incident in the antechamber of the Temple with the whipping was likely libelous crap composed 40 years later out of whole cloth attempting to get Roman converts to warm up to the new Church in light of the Bar Kochba revolt. Because they really wanted Romans to know they weren't Jewish.

Also, it's really easy for an alleged prophet to predict the destruction of the Temple when you're writing the prophecy after the destruction of the Temple already happened.


My apologies, I confused the belief among some that Jesus was a wise figure with a general view of all in terms of Judaism.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: I'm sure the rest was going going to say "is the number 2 guy after Mohammed"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people want to espouse their holy books, they should be required to read the texts. They are called, "The People of 'The Book'". A comprehensive read would cause a confusion of faith. Unless they have ulterior motives.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are idiots. Just in general, and this guy in particular.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If xenophobes were well-informed, they wouldn't be xenophobes.
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: My apologies, I confused the belief among some that Jesus was a wise figure with a general view of all in terms of Judaism.


The discussion of a person named Jesus in Talmud is clearly so critical and laudatory that the sages around 200 CE thought the topic of discussion was a cranky messiah claimant who was active around 150 BCE. And all Jews are very much in agreement that Hashem does not incarnate in human form, and that a messiah that does the job of unifying the world in an age of peace and everyone coming under the law does the job in their lifetime. It has nothing to do to do with an afterlife, either, it talks about the state of affairs here in this world.

The guy allegedly destroyed a fig tree, which is an explicit sin in Judaism, you don't destroy fruit trees, even in times of war. And if he assaulted people providing vital services for pilgrims in the antechamber of the Temple, which is not a place designated for prayer ... well, he's kind of a prick. Suffice to say, our problem has much more to do with his fan club than the actual person, we don't really care about the guy any more than we care about Zeus or Ahurda Mazda or Susano-o.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: vsavatar: Maybe he just ran out of room to write "tapdancing on a cracker".

Great, he finally got off the Cross! I can get that deck project done now that the lumber's available.


I've heard of blood diamonds before, but never blood lumber.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This sounds like a challenge...

Now we need to get "Jesus Christ dancing on a mosque" worked into culture as an epithet.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Ursa Minor: Biblical interpretations from urban cultures are bunk.
Jesus was an Indigenous person who went on vision quests and could live off the land.
Imagine if the last 2000 years of Christian actually followed their Greatest Example?

After making the Rainbow Promise, what are the only things the God of Abraham destroyed? Cities.
The Old Testament is a story of a rural, tribal people and their interaction with the city peoples around them.
The New Testament is the story of when those people had been colonized by Rome.

So you're saying Pol Pot was right for emptying the cities?


Were they filled with people as smart as you?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skybird659: Kit Fister: skybird659: Kit Fister: Islam recognizes Jesus as a great teacher, just not the Son of God as the Christians believe. Similar to how Jews view Jesus.

And to be fair, in the original scriptures, even Jesus himself didn't refer to himself as the Son of God. He referred to himself as a Son of God.  One of the many things that was changed by the early church as part of the Holy Roman Empire/Emperor Constantine's efforts to establish Christianity as the official religion of the new HRE.

Along with changing 1 'Miriam' to 'Mary' and another 'Miriam' to 'Hannah' because there were too many 'Miriam's and it sounded too Jewish!

Well, and the change in language to masculinize a lot of the language, getting rid of the implied relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdelin, the implications of polytheistic beliefs, etc.

The history of the Abramahic religions in general is fascinating, and not at all what the dogma would have people believe.

And all 3 trace directly back to 1 horny man who wanted to screw his wife's maid. Then, of course. blamed the wife!


His wife was also his (half?) sister
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's clever, you know the Muslims will never retaliate by drawing Muhammad on your church.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There were other gods that had the same story as Jesus.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesus_in_comparative_mythology
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The perpetrator is black, so don't think for a moment that republicans won't try using that as cover.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lain the Wary: Kit Fister: My apologies, I confused the belief among some that Jesus was a wise figure with a general view of all in terms of Judaism.

The discussion of a person named Jesus in Talmud is clearly so critical and laudatory that the sages around 200 CE thought the topic of discussion was a cranky messiah claimant who was active around 150 BCE. And all Jews are very much in agreement that Hashem does not incarnate in human form, and that a messiah that does the job of unifying the world in an age of peace and everyone coming under the law does the job in their lifetime. It has nothing to do to do with an afterlife, either, it talks about the state of affairs here in this world.

The guy allegedly destroyed a fig tree, which is an explicit sin in Judaism, you don't destroy fruit trees, even in times of war. And if he assaulted people providing vital services for pilgrims in the antechamber of the Temple, which is not a place designated for prayer ... well, he's kind of a prick. Suffice to say, our problem has much more to do with his fan club than the actual person, we don't really care about the guy any more than we care about Zeus or Ahurda Mazda or Susano-o.


I stand educated.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.