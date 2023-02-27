 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Norfolk Southern: "You see, if we just destroy the evidence. No one will ever know there was an accident." Ohio Residents: "WE CAN SEE YOU DOING THIS"   (twitter.com) divider line
113
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

113 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Even PA Gov Shapiro called NS out on their lack of transparency
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
peter21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?


Elon needs the cash from ads and posts.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this is Biden's fault.  Just ask the GOP or Fox News.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?


Probably to dodge the Bloomberg paywall.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bit like running up to the line of scrimmage after a questionable catch so the other team doesn't have a chance to challenge the ruling on the field.

But with *far* less coverage in the press.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Topham Hatt wouldn't have resorted to such shenaniganry.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the only acceptable outcome for this is to have François Truffaut making hand signals to some skinny alien with a big head.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, they shouldn't clean up the massive mess they've made?
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio: "Why would the Democrats do this to us?"
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.


Like a laser, bud.  Can't speak to the general tenor of reportage, but my day one attitude was "God damn NS put a couple dozen cars on the ground *AGAIN*.  Stupid bastards are lucky it happened there and not a thousand feet sooner.  Probably running on a flat wheel or two.  If they aren't lying about track conditions, it was probably their fault it was damaged in the first place.  Clown idiot motherfarking pieces of shiat..."

UP, BNSF and NS can be nationalized *any day now* and it'd be better than they deserve.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when a corporation essentially owns a state via its politicians and uses the state to run interference against the fed to cover the corporation's crimes?

We are getting to see just that.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I'm sorry, they shouldn't clean up the massive mess they've made?


It's more a case of "we shouldn't be removing the shell casings and dead bodies before the detectives show up and investigate the crime scene."
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the residents would rather have the husk of train cars with toxic residue left around rather than hauled off somewhere else?! That makes perfect sense.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?

Probably to dodge the Bloomberg paywall.


The Bloomberg article is paywalled either way. The real reason is to sneak a green light past the admins.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have to pay clean up as well as medical screening/treatment for EVERYONE in the affected areas.

Maybe hitting them in the pockets would help prevent stuff like this in the future.

Also, maybe put those old regulations back into place?  As well as some new ones too?

Maybe chuck in some protections for rail workers... you know, the ppl that were striking a bit ago over SAFETY concerns and PTO?

Paying livable wages with medical benefits seems cheaper than dealing with massive environmental catastrophes... But that's just me thinking outloud
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?

Elon needs the cash from ads and posts.


plus it got a like, so you know it's legit
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Mrtraveler01: tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?

Probably to dodge the Bloomberg paywall.

The Bloomberg article is paywalled either way. The real reason is to sneak a green light past the admins.


And let's be real...  who is going to read more than the first few lines on the article anyway?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?


I don't know if this is the case for this particular article, but Fark automatically rejects links to "paywalled" sites and asks you to use a free source. An easy way to get around that is by using a tweet that points to the article.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: So, the residents would rather have the husk of train cars with toxic residue left around rather than hauled off somewhere else?! That makes perfect sense.


The train cars are supposed to be inspected by experts before being transported, not hauled off in the middle of the night to a secret location.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: foo monkey: Mrtraveler01: tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?

Probably to dodge the Bloomberg paywall.

The Bloomberg article is paywalled either way. The real reason is to sneak a green light past the admins.

And let's be real...  who is going to read more than the first few lines on the article anyway?


Read?
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. carrot: Ohio: "Why would the Democrats do this to us?"


GOP governor
GOP state legislature
GOP U.S. senator
GOP U.S. representative

East Palestine residents: But the Demonrats!!!
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.


No. Does no work for you?

Corporations (and people) are inherently greedy. There's a reasons we need laws and regulations to stop bad behavior. Yes, Norfolk Southern should be blamed. But if they thought it would hurt their bottom line to cut corners (or that their officers would end up in jail for doing so), they would stop cutting corners. It's really that simple. They've calculated that it's more profitable to cut corners and risk the small cost of getting caught than to do things the right way. It's hard to blame them for optimizing the system that we have created.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do Ohio residents want to hurt businesses trying to make money?  Why do they hate America?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Mrtraveler01: tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?

Probably to dodge the Bloomberg paywall.

The Bloomberg article is paywalled either way. The real reason is to sneak a green light past the admins.


How are we Farkers who want to share news from paywalled sites supposed to do so if they get automatically rejected?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: brainlordmesomorph: I'm sorry, they shouldn't clean up the massive mess they've made?

It's more a case of "we shouldn't be removing the shell casings and dead bodies before the detectives show up and investigate the crime scene."


No, the NTSB is done with the scene and issued a report. the accident was three weeks ago.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: [preview.redd.it image 768x768]


You know what? fark this mentality.

Yeah, they voted for republicans. That doesn't farking mean they need to kicked while they're down.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.


OK, you've directed your anger.
Now what?
The corporations and their lobbyists chuckle at your internet comment from their mansions, while voting for the next Republican.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. carrot: Ohio: "Why would the Democrats do this to us?"


Good question, why would democrats be complicit in gutting regulations and union busting?

At least the other side doesn't pretend they care.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen of the jury, clearly Norfolk Southern is the victim of outright malicious lies in this matter. Why look here, I have a picture of the supposed accident site.  There aren't any trains! As we have gone over time and again, Norfolk Southern is a train company. They're not denying that there was an accident of great proportions in East Palestine but if there are no trains Norfolk Southern can have no liability. In fact, they have pledged to spend la large amount of resource's finding the real culprits. They feel sorry for the people that have been affected by this heinous act by an unknown individual or group and will help bring them to justice!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, they didn't do a good enough job destroying the evidence the first time?

im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Why is this a Twitter link, when the Twitter post is an article link?


Because we need an extra hop to discover the paywall I guess.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: red230: [preview.redd.it image 768x768]

You know what? fark this mentality.

Yeah, they voted for republicans. That doesn't farking mean they need to kicked while they're down.


What do they need then?
Just like people in West Virginia were offered help and solutions by Hillary, and they didn't like what they heard, so elected Trump and (R) and now they are even worse than ever before.
So how do you help people that shoot themselves in the feet?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: Mr. carrot: Ohio: "Why would the Democrats do this to us?"

GOP governor
GOP state legislature
GOP U.S. senator
GOP U.S. representative

East Palestine residents: But the Demonrats!!!


Hey, we have a Democratic senator too!

/that's the ticket
//it's all Sherrod Brown's fault!
///and Obama, who we also voted for
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: They should have to pay clean up as well as medical screening/treatment for EVERYONE in the affected areas.

Maybe hitting them in the pockets would help prevent stuff like this in the future.

Also, maybe put those old regulations back into place? As well as some new ones too?


But that would offend the Almighty Job Creators™ (Profits Be Upon Them), and since they are the ones that paid for the governments involved, why ever would those governments do anything to offend them?

You sound like a dirty low down godless commie!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.


Well, at least we can all agree that Ohio sucks.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Elliot8654: brainlordmesomorph: I'm sorry, they shouldn't clean up the massive mess they've made?

It's more a case of "we shouldn't be removing the shell casings and dead bodies before the detectives show up and investigate the crime scene."


Yes.  and they need to move quickly to tear up the tracks and remove the contaminated soil.   the longer the delay, the harder it is to get it all
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: red230: [preview.redd.it image 768x768]

You know what? fark this mentality.

Yeah, they voted for republicans. That doesn't farking mean they need to kicked while they're down.


Welcome to frak
 
peter21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PiperArrow: peter21: I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.

No. Does no work for you?

Corporations (and people) are inherently greedy. There's a reasons we need laws and regulations to stop bad behavior. Yes, Norfolk Southern should be blamed. But if they thought it would hurt their bottom line to cut corners (or that their officers would end up in jail for doing so), they would stop cutting corners. It's really that simple. They've calculated that it's more profitable to cut corners and risk the small cost of getting caught than to do things the right way. It's hard to blame them for optimizing the system that we have created.


No. No doesn't work for me actually.

I'm with you on the laws and regulations. But the system we have created seems to have been explicitly built by the rail lobbyists and the companies behind them, so to say they are optimizing the system - well of course they are!

My point was simply that the coverage I've seen on this has boiled down to 'Blame Biden / Blame Trump'. Norfolk Southern seems to be skating on the outrage by comparison.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox/MAGA: Buttigieg is destroying the evidence!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Aar1012: red230: [preview.redd.it image 768x768]

You know what? fark this mentality.

Yeah, they voted for republicans. That doesn't farking mean they need to kicked while they're down.

What do they need then?
Just like people in West Virginia were offered help and solutions by Hillary, and they didn't like what they heard, so elected Trump and (R) and now they are even worse than ever before.
So how do you help people that shoot themselves in the feet?


Buy them bulletproof shoes?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: So how do you help people that shoot themselves in the feet?

Buy them bulletproof shoes?


I was going to suggest we give them more ammo.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

peter21: I get everyone wants to get their political swings in on this one, but can we come together for a brief moment and direct our anger where it seems it should land - these greedy corporations and their lobbyists? No? Ok.


Yes. Let's direct our anger at the lobbyists and the people who took the lobbyists' and corporations' money.
 
Bondith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sir Topham Hatt wouldn't have resorted to such shenaniganry.


No, he'd have blamed the engine and walled it up under a bridge.
 
