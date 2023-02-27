 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Since ketchup was technically a vegetable during the Reagan years, this guy probably did ok
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Less than two weeks ago, Heinz set out on a now-viral mission to find Elvis Francois..."

laisse les filles
Youtube 9CTVQLuNQyo


I'll waive my usual detective fee.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can/preserve tomatoes.  8 tomatoes will make sauce for a full pizza.  Pizza sauce on a couple slices is def a full serving of vegetables.

Since that argument has come up before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an ad
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reagan was a vegetable during the Reagan years too.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some people are born to the Heinz ketchup dynasty, some others have ketchup thrust upon them...

/got nuthin' but ketchup
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he had some mac and cheese he could have wrote a song about it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He couldn't rig a hook and fishing line?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: He couldn't rig a hook and fishing line?


And bait it with ketchup?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
no water. makes me wonder.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tomatoes are a fruit so that would make 

bughunter: [Fark user image 500x500]

/oblig


No tomatoes are a fruit so that would make ketchup a jelly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: WelldeadLink: He couldn't rig a hook and fishing line?

And bait it with ketchup?


No, he should have started with bits of Maggi, caught a sprat, and used pieces of that as bait for bigger fish.  You know, bootstrap his way up the food chain.   That's the problem with folks these days; just sitting around waiting for handouts and to be rescued.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: If he had some mac and cheese he could have wrote a song about it.


This was the guy that OMFG ONLY SURVIVED ON KETCHUP...except he also had a bunch of "Maggi," which is essentially the same as the ramen noodles everyone lived on when they were in their 20s.
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great, now this guy's gonna be on TV talking endlessly about his Vegan diet. Probably get a book deal selling his "Tomatoes For Life" fitness plan.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stolen from another thread.  If I had to see this, you do too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Stolen from another thread.  If I had to see this, you do too!

[Fark user image 850x478]


Nope.  Something at work blocks Fark user images.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
