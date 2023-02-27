 Skip to content
(CBS News)   President of Mexico discovers mysterious woodland elf in a tree   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Belief, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, Mexico, Mexico City, Maya civilization, Culture, Yucatn Peninsula, Religion  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
al.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Streetlight, etc.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i played shadow run as a kid.  i think this is how the end of the 5th age started.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Woodland elf?  I thought Ross Perot had died.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As opposed  to the easily understood woodland elf?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Then it tried to sell him a 'droid.

For about three-fiddy
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Woodland elf?  I thought Ross Perot had died.


Could be the Keebler Klansman.
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Could be a crackhead that got ahold of the wrong stuff, and it told him to get up in that tree and play an elf.
 
Veloram
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.wizards.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
could it be buddy cole's wood nymph?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe just a monkey?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need more Coke. Not Mexican President level Coke, just a little more
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this when we remind kids not to do drugs?
 
Micanope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sold, Elves are real.  Moving on.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably just Vadinho, an Aztec priest trying to mentor Mexico's president in how to use the power left to us by ancient aliens...
Best of MST3K - The Pumaman
Youtube 5HqmGUaxBs0
 
mark625
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Definitely a streetlight. I can tell by the pixels.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It didn't want to be seen. It didn't want to be photographed. It certainly did not want to be photographed and then have its picture spread throughout the world. It just wanted to be left alone. But now you've made it mad, Mister President Mexico.
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Micanope: I'm sold, Elves are real.  Moving on.


Elves are Everywhere!

Elves are still the King!
 
mark625
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: [Fark user image 171x294]


ooh-teedie!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Something totally normal the head of state of a major county would do.  I guess he did say it was "apparently" (or "seems to be") an aluxe rather than "is", but it could have used some more context if he wasn't thinking "is".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Probably just Vadinho, an Aztec priest trying to mentor Mexico's president in how to use the power left to us by ancient aliens...
[YouTube video: Best of MST3K - The Pumaman]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vegalleries.comView Full Size
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Maybe just a monkey?


It's a monkey.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Owl?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I'm gonna need more Coke. Not Mexican President level Coke, just a little more


images.heb.comView Full Size


They still get the good stuff, in glass bottles too.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Black Sabbath - Fairies Wear Boots
Youtube ZXqMkqeFQwA
 
bronskrat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok, that means Tolkien was really just documenting history and Frodo should be on the cross instead.

Of course, I put my faith in Smegol.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: Fart And Smunny: Maybe just a monkey?

It's a monkey.


That funky monkey, brass monkey.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clicked the link, read the article. No pictures. Whar pictures?
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BlakCat: Clicked the link, read the article. No pictures. Whar pictures?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlakCat: Clicked the link, read the article. No pictures. Whar pictures?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're not bringing their best, they are elves, goblins, chupacabras....
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To me it looked like a leprechaun to me. Y'all see the leprechaun in the tree? say "yeah!"
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bronskrat: Ok, that means Tolkien was really just documenting history and Frodo should be on the cross instead.

Of course, I put my faith in Smegol.


Smeagol = Judas.  Without Judas, you wouldn't have had the crucifixion and no sins are forgiven. Without Smeagol, Sauron would get the Ring and the story ends a whole lot differently.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: bronskrat: Ok, that means Tolkien was really just documenting history and Frodo should be on the cross instead.

Of course, I put my faith in Smegol.

Smeagol = Judas.  Without Judas, you wouldn't have had the crucifixion and no sins are forgiven. Without Smeagol, Sauron would get the Ring and the story ends a whole lot differently.


Gandalf did tell Frodo that Gollum most likely had a role to play in the future, as his fate was also bound up in the One Ring as well, that sunny morning in Frodo's kitchen.
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Probably just Vadinho, an Aztec priest trying to mentor Mexico's president in how to use the power left to us by ancient aliens...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HqmGUaxBs0?start=99]


Pumaman! He flies like a moron!
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: To me it looked like a leprechaun to me. Y'all see the leprechaun in the tree? say "yeah!"


WITH BLUE DIAMONDS
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
El Presidente, show us you support the Mayan people with land and labor reform for working farmers

*shiatposts magic photos*
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another one??

Damn, the Avari eventually did make the Great Journey... to Mexico!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Skin-walker
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
