(MLive.com)   Pro-tip: If a hooker won't sleep with you for $10, calling and reporting her to the police might not be the best idea... especially if you're already out on bond   (mlive.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Prostitution, 34-year-old man  
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?


If that armpit has hair, it better be $5.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We've established what you are.  Now we're just haggling over price."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$10?

"Hey Joe, time to grease up the cat, again"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?

You get to watch her eat a small bag of chips.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?

If that armpit has hair, it better be $5.


Okay, but she has to pay me
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?


In Saginaw?  The works.  And she'll throw in a car wash.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?

If that armpit has hair, it better be $5.


There are armpits without hair?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: There are armpits without hair?


it's a special fetish for some.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How can the cops charge her with prostitution? If she is *not* having sex for money
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

covfefe: Okay, but she has to pay me


and just think, with that special sales price you're saving on, the coke will be easier to afford.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?

You get to watch her eat a small bag of chips.


I read that as "bag of chimps" and got excited.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How can the cops charge her with prostitution? If she is *not* having sex for money


Not sure how that works, I think the term is soliciting for sex or something like that.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: What does $10 get you these days, an armpit job?


Nah, those take too long.  I think it usually gets you a middle finger from the pimp.  Maybe a bad hand job from a homeless guy who lives down by the railroad tracks.

I suspect the deal was $10.00 and some meth.
 
