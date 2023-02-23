 Skip to content
(WISTV)   According to the news, this kindergartner was inspired by the movie "Chucky". This begs the question: Do they mean the movie "Child's Play" or the TV series "Chucky"?   (wistv.com) divider line
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queue ppl whingeing about "begs"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In b4 "That's not what 'begs the question' means!!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be bad parents, but they bought a good knife. Still using two of my parents' 50 year old Chicago Cutlery knives they got as a wedding gift.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Next time we'll have to say "in b4 people say 'in b4'". 😂
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the article, the movies.

And come on kid, you're seven. That's old enough for a gun.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days don't even know what kind of knife to use to stab their classmates.  Back in my day we knew that stabbing our kindergarten classmates required a pointed knife.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't let young kids choose cutlery. No one's getting stabbed in the heart with a santoku.

And, yeah, it's always the kid afraid of the bully that gets tagged first - never the bully.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: Kids these days don't even know what kind of knife to use to stab their classmates.  Back in my day we knew that stabbing our kindergarten classmates required a pointed knife.


*shakes tiny, pointed fist*
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a stabby knife.

That's a slashy knife.

Kids today...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven-year-olds don't get the difference between fiction and reality. How can you expect them to know the difference between a movie and a TV series?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark hivemind is in full effect! 😄
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derfiticulum: That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

[Fark user image 850x478]


They used a sheet of paper AND a pen for scale but no banana.

A banana for scale would have been perfect here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss Cellania: Seven-year-olds REPUBLICANS don't get the difference between fiction and reality. How can you expect them to know the difference between a movie and a TV series?


/FTFY
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: This is why you don't let young kids choose cutlery. No one's getting stabbed in the heart with a santoku.

And, yeah, it's always the kid afraid of the bully that gets tagged first - never the bully.


Unfortunately the kid wanted to go after others besides the bully.  Some children are just born evil.

FTFA:

Investigators said the student did not brandish the knife, it was during a conversation with the SRO and a principal the student said they intended to stab the teacher and students. SCSO said Friday the student also said they intended to stab a student that had been 'picking' on them.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or was Jon Gruden the inspiration?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, someone who understands that serration is only good for bread.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derfiticulum: That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

[Fark user image 850x478]


kid should have taken the pen.  I heard about one guy who killed three people with a pencil! A pencil!

Also, what the hell is wrong with parents these days?
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derfiticulum: That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

[Fark user image 850x478]


Doesn't get much more American than using pens to measure the attempted in-school murder weapon.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derfiticulum: That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

[Fark user image image 850x478]

That kid needs better parenting in his life!
This knife is clearly for chopping slashing, not stabbing piercing!


I bet he could still do at least 1d4 damage with it.  Not great but it could work against a 0-level human.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: This is why you don't let young kids choose cutlery. No one's getting stabbed in the heart with a santoku.



Personally, I blame the schools. A decent home ec class would have taught the kid when to use a Santoku, a pairing knife, a chef's knife, a filet knife, etc...

It's sad really.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FormlessOne: This is why you don't let young kids choose cutlery. No one's getting stabbed in the heart with a santoku.

And, yeah, it's always the kid afraid of the bully that gets tagged first - never the bully.

Unfortunately the kid wanted to go after others besides the bully.  Some children are just born evil.

FTFA:

Investigators said the student did not brandish the knife, it was during a conversation with the SRO and a principal the student said they intended to stab the teacher and students. SCSO said Friday the student also said they intended to stab a student that had been 'picking' on them.


Could be a case where the kid wasn't evil. If the teacher and students stood by and let it happen then the kid was just going through options on correcting systemic issues.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Prom Night was a better movie to illustrate stabbing classmates.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Finally, someone who understands that serration is only good for bread.


NOT TRUE!  Also good for tomatos.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm smarter than you are because I knew you were going to complain about the erosion of specific language that morons co-opt and I support.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size


Chuckie's In Love
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kegovitch: derfiticulum: That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

[Fark user image 850x478]

kid should have taken the pen.  I heard about one guy who killed three people with a pencil! A pencil!

Also, what the hell is wrong with parents these days?


You should see Joe Pesci work on a guy with a pen. Very effective.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
. . . or just eating at a Chucky Cheese?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to the news, this kindergartner was inspired by the movie "Chucky".

TFGWrong.gif

Moby Dick:

"From Hell's heart, I stab at thee!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

allthesametome: skyotter: Finally, someone who understands that serration is only good for bread.

NOT TRUE!  Also good for tomatos.


What they said. It's the only reason to get a serrated pairing knife, but it's a damn good reason.

missionrs.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Kegovitch: derfiticulum: That kid needs better parenting in his life!

This knife is clearly for chopping, not stabbing!

[Fark user image 850x478]

kid should have taken the pen.  I heard about one guy who killed three people with a pencil! A pencil!

Also, what the hell is wrong with parents these days?

You should see Joe Pesci work on a guy with a pen. Very effective.



*Applause*
 
dbrunker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
todangst
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ravage: Queue ppl whingeing about "begs"


I.e people who actually understand the term and use it correctly?

Or am I "whingeing" too?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, kids mature at different rates but I don't think this kid was mature enough for the "Child's Play" series. I don't think any seven year old is.
Maybe wait a few years. Start with some "Are You Afraid of the Dark" first.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Or was Jon Gruden the inspiration?


The 2021 Raiders season made me feel all stabby, too.

/don't get me started on 2022
//good thing they took my katana away
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
noob pick. always use a knife that has a tang above the handle. keeps your hand from sliding up the blade 'while in use'. minimize the trace forensics.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ravage: Queue ppl whingeing about "begs"


Cue ppl who don't know the difference between "cue" and "queue".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't remember there being a knife.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Ravage: Queue ppl whingeing about "begs"

Cue ppl who don't know the difference between "cue" and "queue".

[Fark user image 300x426]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

todangst: Ravage: Queue ppl whingeing about "begs"

I.e people who actually understand the term and use it correctly?

Or am I "whingeing" too?


Clearly you are not the ppl the idiot was talking about.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

