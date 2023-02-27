 Skip to content
(The London Economic)   It's a Brexit miracle. Minister for sewage, food shortages and rural poverty, Theresa Coffey, had a plan all along. The sewage water companies dump into English waterways has led to tomatoes growing wild along the south-east coast   (thelondoneconomic.com)
27
27 Comments
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby meant to say Poomatoes
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead bodies are good compost. So I'm told.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No tomatoes...complaints.  Free tomatoes...complaints.  This is a very unhappy country.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, shiat
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mutantreviewers.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laissez-les manger des tomates d'égout.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't be needing this then:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about corn?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that amount of drugs found in human excrement
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ha!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't laugh too loud---root vegetables are quite tasty if properly seasoned. But they have to be seasoned to be palatable. Even potatoes aren't especially appetizing unless salted and/or buttered.

The real problem remains that Great Britain hasn't been self-sufficient in food for nearly two centuries. The Industrial Revolution  wouldn't have been possible in Britain without an Empire (or later a Commonwealth) able and willing to export food to England in exchange for manufactured goods.

That Empire included Ireland, which was exporting wheat to England at the height of the Hunger. The effects of Brexit on the food supply could only have been covered up if Ireland could have been bullied into leaving the EU with her former colonial master, and Brexitstan could have exported its inevitable food shortages to Ireland. That didn't happen.

There's living in the past and living in the distant past. The American Redcaps think it's still 1957. The Brexiteers think it's still 1847.

/The Ulster loyalists think it's still 1690, but that's another story.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
when we figure out how to make turnips taste like tomatoes = problem solved. the bigger question will then be 'can we turn it into tomato sauce?'
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The Sewage Tomatoes" will be the name of my post-punk/brit-pop mashup band
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I grew up in Scotland where neeps and tatties are a staple.

Fun Fact: The original Halloween lanterns were made with turnips.
 
groverpm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tomatoes AND free medicines. It'll save the NHS loads.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not like the UK has never done this before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tomatoes AND free medicines. It'll save the NHS loads.


It will save them even more if these end up being nightshade instead of tomatoes.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Ugh - these tomatoes taste like shiat!"

"Austin, those tomatoes ARE shiat."

"Oh, good - then it's not just me."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Poomahtos.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fun fact: Tomatoes actually contain nicotine! Many members of the nighshade family do.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You turnip pushers are worse than people that hand out mescaline to grade school kids.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rough example - WWII caused the UK to massively expand (by about 50+%) farmland for grazing & growing, and now about 75% of the UK is used as farmland. Problem is, the population also exploded - from about 48.2M in 1943 to 67.5M now - and the shift to sustainable energy sources means that farmland used for food has actually shrunk over the last decade. This was a concern nearly a decade ago, when the BBC reported on the shortfall. That report was in 2014, before Brexit.

Victory gardens aren't going to solve this problem.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: No tomatoes...complaints.  Free tomatoes...complaints.  This is a very unhappy country.


Username so close to checking out
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

If it's like the "Green Revolution," all that extra farm crop was exported for money instead of feeding the folks in the country.
 
