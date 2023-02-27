 Skip to content
(CBS News)   You ever get so drunk on Boone's Farm wine that by 1pm you're ordering curly fries at Arby's?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justin Wilson probably did.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first year of college in Louisiana? Oh hell yeah. Boone's Farm Strawberry... but it was Popeye's not Arby's.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boone's Farm? No.
Not Boone's Farm. That's more of an early mid-afternoon beverage.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's living their best life.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes I have.

The fat girl I was with had some unique uses for them.
 
EasilyDistracted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite juice is Mother Goose's Sparkling Wine.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Boone's Farm Strawberry..


As young, stupid teens, a friend and I shared a bottle of that. Once.

He threw up on the whole walk home.

Never drank that stuff again...
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, I was a Bartles and Jaymes guy, specifically Strawberry Daquiri. If you drank it down to the bottom of the label and then filled it back up with vodak it would F you up without you tasting the alcohol.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boone's Farm, and Arby's? No. Premixed Kamikaze and fries from "The O" on Forbes Ave. in Pittsburgh? Yes. Half of which were thrown at Carnegie Mellon frat boys telling them to "suck it!"

For those that are unfamiliar with the Original Hotdog Shop (The O) a "large fries" came in a full size, brown paper grocery bag.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boones Farm Subby? Of course not! What kind of savage do you think I am?
Thanks for not asking about Wild Irish Rose.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace Boones Farm with Jack Daniels and replace curly fries at Arbys with more Jack Daniels and the answer is yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never gotten THAT drunk.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's...

/got nuthin'
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's a good way to lose your learners permit, boy.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still my favorite product review of all time:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Steele reserve and Fat Slice on Telegraph over here.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry, no.  I don't liaten to Kid Rick
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Ma'am, this is an Arby--- oh, right."
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pfft - amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was cheap, quaffable and tasted good.  However, if anyone can remember what I was doing between June 1978 and January 1980, please get in touch.

/get off my lawn
//not Black, but hangovers are not racist
///quickest and cheapest way to get girls into the back seat in my day
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TJ SWAN WAS BETTER!!!
 
Torchsong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My finest hour was helping a friend polish off part of a bottle of Jim Beam...the only thing that was open after we got done was White Castle.

/Don't be a fool with your life, kids...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The summer after high school graduation, my friend and I would play tennis at night, under the lights, on our high school's courts. We wouldn't even start playing until midnight and we'd play until 5 - 6 in the am. While we were playing, we had a Sun Country Wine Cooler box - usually "Tropical" - and, in between side changes, we'd have to slam a Solo cup full of it, then continue play. Afterwards, we would go to the Tally-Ho restaurant and gas station and get breakfast.

It was stupid. We were stupid.
It was fun. We were fun.

dlisted.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, I watered down the Boone's Farm with ginger ale.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never been drunk enogh to order anything from Arby's.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nope, my style is more IPAs and Chick-fil-A.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

danvon: Boone's Farm, and Arby's? No. Premixed Kamikaze and fries from "The O" on Forbes Ave. in Pittsburgh? Yes. Half of which were thrown at Carnegie Mellon frat boys telling them to "suck it!"

For those that are unfamiliar with the Original Hotdog Shop (The O) a "large fries" came in a full size, brown paper grocery bag.


And this kamikaze is poured on the curb in remembance of the fine institution that was "the O".
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I'm that drunk at 1:00 pm, I just eat whatever I can find in the kitchen, if I can find the kitchen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Serious drinkers don't pollute or dilute their alcohol with food.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can buy frozen Arby's curly fries at the supermarket while stocking up on fortified wine. That way you can pass out while they are cooking and have all the excitement of a fire department visit without going to jail.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beer and the Little Brown Jug on South University mostly. Damn those fries were good.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No. Hell no, man. That sounds terrible. Why would you do that?
 
