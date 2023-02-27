 Skip to content
(Houston Herald)   "Licking officer and naked man with jerking muscle spasms" is less erotic than it sounds. But not much less   (houstonherald.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Motor vehicle, Truck, Licking officer, Austin T. Baylor, Felony, United States, Police, Engine  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer reported that the pair said that when Baylor got out of his truck, they noticed he wasn't dressed. They said when they approached Baylor, he punched one of them in the head, according to a report.

Naked white man punches officer in the head and nothing happens to him.
Clothed black man does nothing to an officer and is shot dead.
Hmmmm what could the difference be?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never, in my whole entire life have I ever gotten so wasted that I would do something like this.

Was I doing something wrong?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerking muscle spasms?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth and bong water... let's hear it for a real American hero.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: The officer reported that the pair said that when Baylor got out of his truck, they noticed he wasn't dressed. They said when they approached Baylor, he punched one of them in the head, according to a report.

Naked white man punches officer in the head and nothing happens to him.
Clothed black man does nothing to an officer and is shot dead.
Hmmmm what could the difference be?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
two people at the scene said their "vehicle" was struck twice in the rear by Baylor...

It's always helpful to add quotes...

Also, Baylor should probably stick to basketball
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lest any farkers get confused and think this happened in Texas, it's Missouri.  Southern Missouri.  This area has a flavor all its own.  I've been told that flavor is like the planet Uranus.
 
pheelix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$400,000 bail for DUI with a stolen car and punching somebody? This guy's only mistake was that he didn't commit those crimes in Milwaukee. He'd have been able to bond out within hours for about a grand.

/Wish I was kidding
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can see the stolen cars, drugs, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and all. But at least he wasn't selling pre-rolled, untaxed, cigarettes.  People have been killed for that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: The officer reported that the pair said that when Baylor got out of his truck, they noticed he wasn't dressed. They said when they approached Baylor, he punched one of them in the head, according to a report.

Naked white man punches officer in the head and nothing happens to him.
Clothed black man does nothing to an officer and is shot dead.
Hmmmm what could the difference be?


That says he punched one of the people he'd hit in the head, not the cop.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Muscle" spasms.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drank bong water. That should be a felony charge.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Drank bong water. That should be a felony charge.


I heard about it on the 700 Club. It's the latest Tik Tok craze. All the kids are doing it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: farkitallletitend: Drank bong water. That should be a felony charge.

I heard about it on the 700 Club. It's the latest Tik Tok craze. All the kids are doing it.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


"The kids call it 'bubbler tumbler."
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Assault, moving violations and sexual misconduct...

That's a trifecta usually reserved for Florida...
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pissnmoan: Lest any farkers get confused and think this happened in Texas, it's Missouri.  Southern Missouri.  This area has a flavor all its own.  I've been told that flavor is like the planet Uranus.


If Uranus tasted like meth...

(Also, weirdest place to drive through is backwoods Southern Missouri: meth mansion, shack, shack, shack, meth mansion, shack, meth mansion, shack, shack, shack, shack, crime scene, meth mansion, etc....)
 
