(Yahoo)   The Probem with Putin trying to drag Belarus into his Ukraine war is that things ain't exactly calm and stable on the homefront in Belarus, and so you get things like partisans blowing up a Russian AWACS with a drone at a Belarus airbase   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well done, partisans.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please open up this front, Putin. This increases the chances of some Belarussians attacking Moscow and possibly the top brass

Plus it'll spread the Russian military out even more
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Well done, partisans.


I like halberds more, myself.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probem? I don't even know 'em!
 
powtard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It took months to plan the attack?  How long has that museum piece been sitting there?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Nick Nostril: Well done, partisans.

I like halberds more, myself.


Blow up a barbarian held city, buy a bunch partisans at half price.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reyito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"BYPOL is branded a terrorist organization by Minsk"

Well, if you go around blowing up Aircraft... then yes... i think that's probably a fair label.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powtard: It took months to plan the attack?  How long has that museum piece been sitting there?


I think it's a case of "if you come at the king, you best not miss." The probability of success should out weight the consequences of failure. If the plane is sitting there, if you miss, it'll be moved and whatever opportunities that allowed you to plan the attack might change.
 
