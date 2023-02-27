 Skip to content
(YouTube) Murdaugh murder trial continues. Wonder if we'll hear about Bubba today (youtube.com)
29
    More: Live  
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can wrap up this charade anytime and get to the guilty verdict.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm with Murtaugh on this one.  That South African diplomat had it coming.
 
Liese
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: They can wrap up this charade anytime and get to the guilty verdict.


Defense set to rest today after like 3 more witnesses. (Right now it's a forensic pathologist. Meh.)

Prosecution plans to tomorrow.

Charges on Weds, if they stay on that schedule.
 
Liese
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So someone stood right over Paul and shot him in the head with the shotgun...?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Liese: So someone Murdaugh stood right over Paul and shot him in the head with the shotgun...?
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: They can wrap up this charade anytime and get to the guilty verdict.


Sorry due process inconveniences you. Innocent till proven guilty isn't just for people we like.
 
Liese
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Liese: So someone Murdaugh stood right over Paul and shot him in the head with the shotgun...?


Yeah he's trying hard to summon some feels for the camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?
 
phedex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I spent most of my weekend catching up to this thing, as it was all very new to me. No netflix any more, I avoid the news so much that i wasn't aware.  I probably absorbed a good 20 hours of court footage between saturday and sunday.

Pretty captivating story.  This man is a royal POS and I just don't buy his story.  Missing clothes, the hundreds of lies he's told about everything in his life, I think it was all him and his drug-addled brain giving him a knee jerk idea on how to deflect the embezzling blame, and carrying the thing out.

Watching how he sat with the cops that night and how he goes between all sobbing to straight faced answering things without emotion... He's an accomplished liar.   Good luck getting anyone to believe that whoever these attackers were somehow got there in that short timeframe, knew where his guns were, and carried this out.  Still hasn't explained why the change of clothes. Why the lies to police that night.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?


This story is like true crime catnip. I've mostly avoided it although I know the general story.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Artist rendering of the incident that caused Bubba to kill that loudmouth chicken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Liese
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phedex: I spent most of my weekend catching up to this thing, as it was all very new to me. No netflix any more, I avoid the news so much that i wasn't aware.  I probably absorbed a good 20 hours of court footage between saturday and sunday.

Pretty captivating story.  This man is a royal POS and I just don't buy his story.  Missing clothes, the hundreds of lies he's told about everything in his life, I think it was all him and his drug-addled brain giving him a knee jerk idea on how to deflect the embezzling blame, and carrying the thing out.

Watching how he sat with the cops that night and how he goes between all sobbing to straight faced answering things without emotion... He's an accomplished liar.   Good luck getting anyone to believe that whoever these attackers were somehow got there in that short timeframe, knew where his guns were, and carried this out.  Still hasn't explained why the change of clothes. Why the lies to police that night.


Someone made an interesting comment that he was trying to set up the 'reasonable doubt' by the consistent spewing of lies/changing the story details during his testimony... The dude's no dummy. Oxy-addled or not.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hguadrum! HGUADRUM!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robbrie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?


Dynastic family of the rich and powerful going back at least 3 generations....an amalgam of the Ewings and the Trumps.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: ChrisDe: They can wrap up this charade anytime and get to the guilty verdict.

Sorry due process inconveniences you. Innocent till proven guilty isn't just for people we like.


If I'm on the jury, I don't make up my mind until the testimony wraps and we discuss the case in the jury room. Since I'm only posting on social media, I made up my mind long ago. TBH, I still think O.J. was guilty, even though the jury said otherwise. I can disagree with them, and as long as I'm not on the jury, my opinion counts for nothing. That's why I'm here. "Fark --  Where Your Opinion Means Nothing."
 
Zenith
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
we watched this the other day on Netflix, the Murfree Brood with money came to mind
 
Liese
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robbrie: p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?

Dynastic family of the rich and powerful going back at least 3 generations....an amalgam of the Ewings and the Trumps.


Wow. I didn't know it could be summed up pretty succinctly in 1 sentence. +1
 
drewogatory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robbrie: p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?

Dynastic family of the rich and powerful going back at least 3 generations....an amalgam of the Ewings and the Trumps.


Except with a bunch of ugly farks.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?


I know. It's weird, because...

Why don't they cover a redhead's murder trial in the news?

Because whenever they send down a court reporter, there's never a soul there.

Also:

What do you call a ginger child who excels in karate?

The Carroty Kid
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?

I know. It's weird, because...

Why don't they cover a redhead's murder trial in the news?

Because whenever they send down a court reporter, there's never a soul there.

Also:

What do you call a ginger child who excels in karate?

The Carroty Kid


All 3 of those dudes should have been drowned at birth.
 
deanis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: ChrisDe: They can wrap up this charade anytime and get to the guilty verdict.

Sorry due process inconveniences you. Innocent till proven guilty isn't just for people we like.


jesus dude, you sound fun.

if this wasn't a wealthy white man with family history in SC they would have slammed the book against his head.
 
robxiii
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: stuffy: ChrisDe: They can wrap up this charade anytime and get to the guilty verdict.

Sorry due process inconveniences you. Innocent till proven guilty isn't just for people we like.

If I'm on the jury, I don't make up my mind until the testimony wraps and we discuss the case in the jury room. Since I'm only posting on social media, I made up my mind long ago. TBH, I still think O.J. was guilty, even though the jury said otherwise. I can disagree with them, and as long as I'm not on the jury, my opinion counts for nothing. That's why I'm here. "Fark --  Where Your Opinion Means Nothing."


Your opinion means something to me, so that means... something, right?  I think...   :)
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?


because there is a trail of dead bodies behind him.
 
Liese
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: p51d007: Other than he being a (former) lawyer who was a crook, and for page hits, why is
this on the news 24/7?

because there is a trail of dead bodies behind him.


And don't forget the long-ass list of his own clients who were all victims he conned by pocketing their entire settlement moneys.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can someone Farksplain why Murica is all over this story?
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Can someone Farksplain why Murica is all over this story?


Bread and circuses
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guy's guilty as fark. Hang him already.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Can someone Farksplain why Murica is all over this story?


A pretty, blonde, white girl died early on in it?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

