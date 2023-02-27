 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   You have me at 'Jesus Christ Lizard'. Bonus: Florida   (fox13news.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christ" Lizards have pretty much infiltrated everything in this country, from what I can see.
 
zez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gioeli said brown Basilisks are carnivores, and they feed on insects, including invasive mosquitos, which also bite the lizards.

I'd rather have the invasive lizards than the invasive mosquitoes.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Somehow I think that is the popular social thing to call them, and not their real name.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've never felt the need to visit Florida but if they got lizards that change water into wine then I may be persuaded.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ Lizard | National Geographic
Youtube 45yabrnryXk
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I saw one in Florida on vacation once. What I mean is I was on vacation, not the lizard. Actually, maybe the lizard was on vacation too.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The video says it bicycles its high legs:

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Jesus Lizard - Show (1994) [Full Album]
Youtube yaHAUNr6N_Y
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When they run they remind me of one of these getting away...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somehow I think that is the popular social thing to call them, and not their real name.


Jesus Lizard forgives you.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How has this not been posted yet?

The Jesus Lizard - "Bloody Mary"
Youtube 5frUA5IiK78
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool crest on its noggin.
Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [YouTube video: The Jesus Lizard - Show (1994) [Full Album]]


Oooop beat me to it
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, lizard!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

casey17: How has this not been posted yet?

[YouTube video: The Jesus Lizard - "Bloody Mary"]


*high five*
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yaHAUNr6N_Y]


Goiddamnyousomuch. 😠
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some people refer to it as the "Jesus Christ Lizard," because the creature can walk on water. More accurately, it runs atop the water

Even more accurately:
"Jesus Christ, Ethyl! Look at dat lizard runnin' on top of der water!"

The actual name of the animal is the Brown Basilisk

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

A yup, that sure does remind me of my lord and savior.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop releasing your exotic pets into the wild in Florida you farking idiots.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Jesus Christ, it's a Jesus Christ Lizard, get in the car!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: casey17: How has this not been posted yet?

[YouTube video: The Jesus Lizard - "Bloody Mary"]

*high five*


They played a lot in Atl., back in the day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Basilisk? My buddy Rocco had a pet one of those.  We should all get them as pets and aid in their creation.
 
