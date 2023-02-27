 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russians are trapped in Putin's parallel universe, and so far have not been able to locate the Guardian of Forever to open his portal. May need to explore opening an interphasal rift by detonating a large amount of antimatter   (cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oddly enough, Russians are kind of used to their government lying to them and using propaganda on their own population. And the Russians are kind of used to saying one thing in public, and maintaining other thoughts in private.

Public support for the war is just that...in public. You only have to look to see how many folks are dodging service and looking to get out of the country entirely to see how they really feel about the war.

And any competent news service should know this, and not seem surprised by it. I swear, these last twenty years have turned our media's heads to oatmeal.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living in a bubble of "alternative facts?" Gosh, that sounds so familiar...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm trapped in Fark's parallel universe, where this same exact link has been greenlit twice today.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if the only news available were Fox News.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline on the repeat is better though: "CNN is not using the full names of individuals who were critical of the Kremlin." That'll surely impede efforts to silence dissent, though Subby thinks the photo of the person directly above that sentence wasn't a great idea
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN is not using the full names of individuals who were critical of the Kremlin. Public criticism of the war in Ukraine or statements that discredit Russia's military can potentially mean a fine or a prison sentence.

But we'll happily put up Natalya's (alleged) picture because, as we all know, no one can search an image to identify someone from a picture?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Headline on the repeat is better though: "CNN is not using the full names of individuals who were critical of the Kremlin." That'll surely impede efforts to silence dissent, though Subby thinks the photo of the person directly above that sentence wasn't a great idea


*shakes tiny, but appropriately concerned fist*
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there are more identifying photos later in the article, too. I mean, WTH, CNN?!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always preferred a perpendicular universe - you really get a better view....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oddly enough, Russians are kind of used to their government lying to them and using propaganda on their own population. And the Russians are kind of used to saying one thing in public, and maintaining other thoughts in private.

Public support for the war is just that...in public. You only have to look to see how many folks are dodging service and looking to get out of the country entirely to see how they really feel about the war.

And any competent news service should know this, and not seem surprised by it. I swear, these last twenty years have turned our media's heads to oatmeal.


Basically, it's like the Iraq war II under little bush, but without the freedom of speech...
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the antimatter doesn't work, there's always a malfunctioning transporter, wormhole hijinks, Stargate weirdness, experimental Ancient vessels...am I missing anything?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been conditioned for it after years of Soviet rule.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What made me change my opinion?," she contemplated aloud. "First, my son is of mobilization age, and I fear for him. And secondly, I have very many friends there, in Ukraine, and I talk to them. That is why I am against it."

"it very nearly impacted my life, that's why i'm against it. Oh and i listened to ukrainians. but mostly the first thing"

lady you're a terrible person.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how Russians have a reputation for being cynical, and yet most of them will believe what ever propaganda their government puts out.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oddly enough, Russians are kind of used to their government lying to them and using propaganda on their own population. And the Russians are kind of used to saying one thing in public, and maintaining other thoughts in private.

Public support for the war is just that...in public. You only have to look to see how many folks are dodging service and looking to get out of the country entirely to see how they really feel about the war.

And any competent news service should know this, and not seem surprised by it. I swear, these last twenty years have turned our media's heads to oatmeal.


The bigger thing is that really the Kremlin doesn't give a fark what people think, Russian propaganda is intentionally, often hilariously, contradictory. The whole point isn't to convince anyone, but to muddle the truth so much that people think there is no objective truth and just stop trying and tune out. Putin doesn't care if you support or don't support his war, he wants you to stay quiet.

You can see that time after time in interviews with Russian's on the street, Russian POWs in Ukraine, Russian's confronted in Georgia or Dubai, etc. The refrain is always "I'm not interested in Politics, I know nothing" when forced to reckon with the actions of their nation or think about how they ended up where they are.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comparing a real-life war to fantasy books and films has got to be the lamest, funko pop collecting, soy-faced initiative I have ever witnessed in my lifetime.

fark Russia. 100%. But this soyboy drivel is so cringy.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's funny how Russians have a reputation for being cynical, and yet most of them will believe what ever propaganda their government puts out.


They have been lied to for so many generations. They know that it is a lie, but they accept it anyway.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the deal with the spaghetti?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China will come in and rescue Russia with their misinformation campaign and the other military stuff.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raider_dad: What's the deal with the spaghetti?

[Fark user image 850x478]


That's the earpiece for Chicken Noodle News.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's funny how Russians have a reputation for being cynical, and yet most of them will believe what ever propaganda their government puts out.


Just because they go along with it doesn't mean they believe it.
 
donh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Russian "news" service perhaps called лиса?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: hubiestubert: Oddly enough, Russians are kind of used to their government lying to them and using propaganda on their own population. And the Russians are kind of used to saying one thing in public, and maintaining other thoughts in private.

Public support for the war is just that...in public. You only have to look to see how many folks are dodging service and looking to get out of the country entirely to see how they really feel about the war.

And any competent news service should know this, and not seem surprised by it. I swear, these last twenty years have turned our media's heads to oatmeal.

Basically, it's like the Iraq war II under little bush, but without the freedom of speech...


No. It's not. No matter how much we might disagree with how W justified the war and how he waged it, it doesn't mean Saddam and his sons weren't legitimate monsters who didn't deserve what they got. Ukraine is an innocent country being preyed upon by a rapacious scumbag. There was no noble side in the Iraq war.

And the freedom of speech is a huge distinction. Anti-Bush sentiment was everywhere and was in no way prohibited. Heck, Green Day won a Grammy for theirs. Trump might have tried pulling some phony baloney war acts that locked up anyone who questioned him, but that's at least one outrage that W didn't stoop to.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: If the antimatter doesn't work, there's always a malfunctioning transporter, wormhole hijinks, Stargate weirdness, experimental Ancient vessels...am I missing anything?


Fungus and tardigrades.

Perhaps Sawdust & Mildew.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oddly enough, Russians are kind of used to their government lying to them and using propaganda on their own population. And the Russians are kind of used to saying one thing in public, and maintaining other thoughts in private.

Public support for the war is just that...in public. You only have to look to see how many folks are dodging service and looking to get out of the country entirely to see how they really feel about the war.


I have a Russian-American friend (also of Ukrainian descent) and, sadly, she says there are still a lot of people who have drunk the Putin kool-aid.  Family interactions are ... tense.  I would not be at all surprised if Putin has more full-throated supporters than he did before - war fever.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Propaganda news has halted all alternative news sources through censorship, threats, violence, and false narratives.

Or, for Americans, "A preview of coming attractions"

Seriously, can we start repealing/passing laws as needed to get rid of "INFOTAINMENT" news and get actual unbiased data points?  News should be a service, not a for profit entertainment source.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raider_dad: What's the deal with the spaghetti?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Cultural thing, basically that means "I know I am being lied to."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's funny how Russians have a reputation for being cynical, and yet most of them will believe what ever propaganda their government puts out.


No, they're definitely cynical.  They doubt everything they are being told.  They just don't know what is the truth anymore.

The moment we no longer have a free press, anything can happen. What makes it possible for a totalitarian or any other dictatorship to rule is that people are not informed; how can you have an opinion if you are not informed? If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. This is because lies, by their very nature, have to be changed, and a lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history. On the receiving end you get not only one lie-a lie which you could go on for the rest of your days-but you get a great number of lies, depending on how the political wind blows. And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please.

Hannah Arendt
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Raider_dad: What's the deal with the spaghetti?

[Fark user image 850x478]

Cultural thing, basically that means "I know I am being lied to."


More here.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: What's the deal with the spaghetti?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Oh, like you haven't tucked a meatball or part of a pot pie behind yours for a convenient snack on the go, as one does.

I know it doesn't look good to the uninitiated, but this is just what maximum efficiency looks like.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's funny how Russians have a reputation for being cynical, and yet most of them will believe what ever propaganda their government puts out.


They don't believe anything. They know their government and their media lies to them, so they assume all governments and all media lie.

This is just the way totalitarians like it, because their people think there is no truth that they can find out. See for example the utter bullshiat spead by right wing media.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Anti-Bush sentiment was everywhere and was in no way prohibited.


That's not exactly true - there were "free speech zones" which were conveniently tucked out of sight. And, since the First Amendment doesn't apply to private enterprise, plenty of firings for not supporting the dickhead in chief.

No, it wasn't anywhere near as bad as what Putin's doing, but it wasn't without its alarming troubles either.

EdgeRunner: No matter how much we might disagree with how W justified the war and how he waged it, it doesn't mean Saddam and his sons weren't legitimate monsters who didn't deserve what they got.


I never gave a sh*t about Saddam, but any invasion is going to mean murdering a lot more than the guy in charge.

A lot more.

Like, Jesus, so much more  ( ._.)
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hopefully when the truth comes out. The Russian people will demand reforms to keep Government in check.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There must be some troops returning from the front lines, live ones I mean, and I wonder what they are saying to friends and family about the war.
 
muphasta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

replacementcool: "What made me change my opinion?," she contemplated aloud. "First, my son is of mobilization age, and I fear for him. And secondly, I have very many friends there, in Ukraine, and I talk to them. That is why I am against it."

"it very nearly impacted my life, that's why i'm against it. Oh and i listened to ukrainians. but mostly the first thing"

lady you're a terrible person.


She is "mostly" fine with her neighbor's sons getting killed in the war, but now that her son is of age, she is no longer fine with it. 
Reminds me of CCR's "Fortunate Son" for some reason.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hopefully when the truth comes out. The Russian people will demand reforms to keep Government in check.


Russians have zero impulse in that direction.  They literally say things like "the government does what it wants, who am I to stand up to that?"

Which is how even the Czars were able to get away with literal murder... took starvation and some opportunists to really shake that apathy... twice.

Once to stop bribing Mongols (which started the Rus Empire) and once when the trains could not deliver bread (the Bolshevik revolution).
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Russian Propaganda news has halted all alternative news sources through censorship, threats, violence, and false narratives.

Or, for Americans, "A preview of coming attractions"

Seriously, can we start repealing/passing laws as needed to get rid of "INFOTAINMENT" news and get actual unbiased data points?  News should be a service, not a for profit entertainment source.


So your supporting censorship in order to prevent censorship?
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hopefully when the truth comes out. The Russian people will demand reforms to keep Government in check.


Russia needs a physical restructuring. *Everything* revolves around Moscow. Logistics, government, culture, finance, transport, the military, manufacturing, entertainment, software development, IT hubs, etc ad nauseum is all built centrally around Moscow. Everything related to government and power goes through Moscow. Taxes are sent up to Moscow and redistributed back down to regions and cities. Moscow spends more on holiday lighting for a month than Chelyabinsk does on street maintenance and development in a year.

In the US, DC isn't the cultural capital of the US, it's not the finance center, it's practically nonexistent in the entertainment sphere, cities like New York, LA, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago stand above DC in many if not most respects. Local governments raise their own revenue, etc.

Until that changes, until Moscow is no longer the center of everything, Russia will continue to have its current problems no matter what government reigns, there's just too much power centralized in one place.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's funny how Russians have a reputation for being cynical, and yet most of them will believe what ever propaganda their government puts out.


It's not about "believing the propaganda", it's about fitting in and not sticking out. You don't actually have to love Big Brother, but you better thank him for increasing the chocolate rations.
 
