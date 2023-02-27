 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "You can spin yarn with anything, if you're brave enough" -Biggus Dickus, AD 25   (theguardian.com) divider line
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anything is a dildo...if you're brave enough
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
why not both?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gotta relax after a long day... spindling... or whatever they called it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just what she wants you to think.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a penis.gif
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How soon do we get Etsy meets PornHub videos of people spinning yarn with sex toys?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a very naughty toy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wouldn't do any weaving with that after Paige is done with it.

She loves weaving you know.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, and I just ordered a banana cleaner made with food grade silicone.
Fark user imageView Full Size

// Free returns
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"You can spin thpin yarn with anything, if you're brave enough" -Biggus Dickus Bigguth Dickuth, AD 25

/ftfy thubby
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That spindle is circumcised. If it were uncut it would have a foreskein.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clearly that belongs to Sillyus Soddus.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: "You can spin thpin yarn with anything, if you're brave enough" -Biggus Dickus Bigguth Dickuth, AD 25

/ftfy thubby


Widicuwous!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could also be used to cure incontinence of the buttocks. Just sayin'.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: Yeah, and I just ordered a banana cleaner made with food grade silicone.
[Fark user image 425x581]
// Free returns


69 reviews? Nice.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Modern spinners like me love a decorative and unusual spindle, and so it seems more logical that this was a cheeky Roman design."

Hey, you know who wasn't a "modern spinner"? The Romans.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: "You can spin thpin yarn with anything, if you're brave enough" -Biggus Dickus Bigguth Dickuth, AD 25

/ftfy thubby


His wife, Incontinentia Buttocks insists she uses it only for wool, not needing anything other than Biggus's dickus.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: That spindle is circumcised. If it were uncut it would have a foreskein.


image-meme-somewhere-between-sensible-chuckle-and-boo-this-man.png
 
