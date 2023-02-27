 Skip to content
Virginia school official picks a WWII hill to die on
    More: Facepalm, United States Marine Corps, Battle of Iwo Jima, Marines, United States, History of the United States, Japan, Iwo Jima, Empire of Japan  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A "sports" page that spends its time whining about what some rando school board member somewhere said.  That's rich coming from the "stick to sports" crowd.

But her name is Abrar Omeish.  They google bombed it by mentioning her name 8 times with bonus xenophobia:  As a vampire book once said, "Who let them in"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Our world is overwhelmed with need. We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, White supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amid luxury and waste right next door. And the list goes on," Omeish claimed when ripping the greatest economic system in the world.

Okay. Well add that "sports" website to my list of "do not click."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This got greened because?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A "sports" page that spends its time whining about what some rando school board member somewhere said.  That's rich coming from the "stick to sports" crowd.

But her name is Abrar Omeish.  They google bombed it by mentioning her name 8 times with bonus xenophobia:  As a vampire book once said, "Who let them in"


Home of Curt Schilling and all the other guys who "love" the military yet never served.

I think all of us, who know our history, have a problem with these comments. They should not be taught in school because it is not the whole story. Almost every battle in the Pacific was brutal and showed the capability of evil in the human race. But to just focus on that, and not on WHY we were doing it and that the battle was fought to bring the war closer to an end so the horror could stop... I mean. They pick these battles knowing that they'll get broad support for the underlying, but you're right... it's a conservative outrage factory masquerading as a "spots only" site.

Shockingly, they are bankrolled by Fox News.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
oh my God who the hell cares.jpeg
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Our world is overwhelmed with need. We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, White supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amid luxury and waste right next door. And the list goes on," Omeish claimed when ripping the greatest economic system in the world.

Okay. Well add that "sports" website to my list of "do not click."


Yep. Same. Insert stopped reading there..wtf is this faux news lite?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be fair, war is Hell. And, isn't Hell an evil place after all?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This got greened because?


Because Virginia is trying to overtake Texass in the race to earn a Fark tag like Florida has?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Incidentally - evil, compared to what alternative course for whom?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OutKick drives the national conversation about sports and American culture with original, smart, fearless reporting along with common sense analysis. Questioning the consensus and exposing the destructive nature of "woke" activism, OutKick is the antidote to the mainstream sports media that often serves an elite, left-leaning minority instead of the American sports fan. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was founded by Clay Travis in 2011 and is based in Nashville.

/well that's not a biased website at all. But keep banning RawStory and other left-leaning websites.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a garbage site, subby. You really need to consider the kind of person you are for reading that bullshiat in the first place. Fox News not racist enough for you?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I saw the ad for the Curt Schilling show, I knew I was in for a bad time. Stopped reading there.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"we hired curt schillng because we believe in free speech!"

"no not like that!"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another Bernie Bro

https://www.law.georgetown.edu/blume-public-interest-scholars/abrar-omeish-2/
Abrar was most recently a Virginia Co-Chair for the Bernie Sanders campaign
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a shiatty blog pretending to be a sports news site.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What a garbage site, subby. You really need to consider the kind of person you are for reading that bullshiat in the first place. Fox News not racist enough for you?


Fox Corporation Reaches Agreement to Acquire Outkick | Fox
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

odinsposse: That's a shiatty blog pretending to be a sports news site.


Kinda like Fox News corp.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But her name is Abrar Omeish.  They google bombed it by mentioning her name 8 times with bonus xenophobia:  As a vampire book once said, "Who let them in"


Yeah, I closed it as soon as I got to the racist dog whistles.

/ which wasn't long
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tray Clavis, not even once.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yup.  Garbage site.  She refers to the capacity for human evil and the writer assumes she means the U.S. is evil. Why? Because of her name? What if she said WWII shouldn't have happened?  Or war in general? Would he agree with that?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrwknd: To be fair, war is Hell. And, isn't Hell an evil place after all?


IDK
Heaven is/will* be full of sinners who got a get out of jail free card

*depending on your theologic theory of the state of the dead and whether judgement is an ongoing event or is going to occur at Judgement Day, also how angels can dance on the head of a pin anyway
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pocket Ninja: What a garbage site, subby. You really need to consider the kind of person you are for reading that bullshiat in the first place. Fox News not racist enough for you?

Fox Corporation Reaches Agreement to Acquire Outkick | Fox


In other words, another shell in the Fox News shell game of manufactured news.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd take a gander to see how those cretinous propagandists twisted her words but I don't want to give those Fox News catamites the click
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It happened because Japan attacked every country it could get it's hands (bombs) on. If only they kept to themselves. She is just misplacing the evil and the blame.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Persnickety: NewportBarGuy: Pocket Ninja: What a garbage site, subby. You really need to consider the kind of person you are for reading that bullshiat in the first place. Fox News not racist enough for you?

Fox Corporation Reaches Agreement to Acquire Outkick | Fox

In other words, another shell in the Fox News shell game of manufactured news.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Iwo Jima was not that critical.  The Navy was woefully under prepared.  The Japanese were very prepared to defend and die.

The author and school board member are both idiots.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
she referred to Israel as an apartheid state

Geez, now why would a Palestinian Arab think such a thing?

"Our world is overwhelmed with need. We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, White supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amid luxury and waste right next door. And the list goes on," Omeish claimed when ripping the greatest economic system in the world.

Stopped reading there.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with Outkick, but it obviously has a slant. In fact to say it is slanted is almost an insult to publications that are merely slanted. I'm pretty sure the author of this article does not travel by air because it is impossible to construct an airplane with only right wings.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your website sucks and you should be ashamed.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's her FARK handle?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shiatty excuse for a website talks shiat with no citations to back up its historical claims? Newspaper columns in Haaretz in Israeli media have also claimed Israel is an apartheid state. Hell, lots of battles demonstrate the inhumanity of humans to other humans.
 
