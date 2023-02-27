 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Six tourists injured when rhinos charge their car in India. Next time they'll use electricity   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

Or is this a re-charge?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 people in a Suzuki Samurai. They deserved to die.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
political tribalism is out of control.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've taken away the rhinos' credit cards.

/Bad-dum-tiss
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhino didn't cause the accident. It was the idiot driver backing up like that
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: Should've taken away the rhinos' credit cards.

/Bad-dum-tiss


heh.....

Fark user image
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/5747
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you do with a elephant with three balls?

Walk him and pitch to the Rhino.

\ Chicago Cubs variation
\\ Throw strikes, Rhyno's on deck.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Maybe the rhino has a thing for 99% worn spare tires.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visa - "How do you stop a rhino from charging?" (Commercial - 1997)
Youtube SB2NMr2AiOw
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't do shiat
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: [YouTube video: Visa - "How do you stop a rhino from charging?" (Commercial - 1997)]


Thanks for helping me re-Discover this commercial. They really cut to the Chase in 90s commercials!
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like a mother with an older calf. Completely foreseeable outcome when harassing large mammals.

Also, I'm not sure if the rhino actually "flipped" the vehicle. It appears that the driver went off the road when backing up. Probably not surprising given that he's trying to watch the rhino in front while backing up fast.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Theres nothing more serious than a rhino charging your ass"
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tesla told me this was a charging station!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I didn't do shiat


Bad credit?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BeerBear: Rhino didn't cause the accident. It was the idiot driver backing up like that


yeah...I was thinking this. Granted, he was backing up at speed to get away from the rhino...but the car flipped cause he drove off the road.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe the rhinoceros was looking for Albert Andreas Armadillo

But I don't to say that, I could just say "Maybe it was looking for him"
 
catmandu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I once was charged by a rhino who was still running on extra testosterone after fighting with a rival. Unlike these people, I was on the back of an elephant in a group of 4 elephants. They moved the elephants into a line so the rhino would see a big gray wall but he still charged. His horn came about 4 feet from my foot but the elephant made some pretty good evasive maneuvers. I was worried he would rear up on his hind legs and dump us off his back but he kept all 4 on the ground. A few minutes of mayhem and a cool story to tell. I tried to get pictures but they are pretty blurry so I never digitized them.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I read that as "sex tourists"...
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I first read that as "Sex tourists ..." Need more caffeine!
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

starlost: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x1201]
Maybe the rhino has a thing for 99% worn spare tires.


Tread on a spare is sunken cost. You could be using that tread money to add a protective cage for your customers.
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: iodized attic salt: [YouTube video: Visa - "How do you stop a rhino from charging?" (Commercial - 1997)]

Thanks for helping me re-Discover this commercial. They really cut to the Chase in 90s commercials!


As an American let me Express my appreciation of your humor. You are truly a Master of Card puns. JC, if I had a Penney for every time one of these Sears into my brain, I could go shopping.
 
