 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 369 of WW3: At least two people killed after Orcs launch drone attacks on Kyiv. Ukraine reports heavy Russian shelling in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Forces are locked in brutal urban combat in Bakhmut. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Human rights, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Law, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Donetsk Oblast, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, it looks like the major action was in drone attacks. And it seems to me that the "heavy action" claim for Bakhmut doesn't seem consistent with the shown Orc losses of "only" 560. Are their forces that reduced?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. We're staring down the start of another week. Grab a coffee and a chair, this looks like it's going to be a long week. Here's the published overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, Feb. 27

Putin vs Zelensky: 'Incompatible' Leaders Face Off in Ukraine

EXPLAINED: The 'Most Successful' Sabotage Operation Against Russia During the Full-Scale Invasion

Two Rescue Workers Killed in Khmelnytsky by Russian Night Drone Attack

'Russians Terrified of the Word 'Himars' - AFU Soldier

For Young Ukrainians, Life Goes on Despite the Pain

WSJ and ISW Suggest Ukraine Being Pressured by Its Allies to Make Concessions

How Will it End? No Easy Answers Over Russia's War on Ukraine

Kremlin, on China Plan, Says no Conditions for Peace 'At the Moment' in Ukraine

OPINION: Is China Serious About Peace?

OPINION: Tears, Fears and Ironic Humor: A Year of War in Odesa

Ukraine to Prevail, We're Already Building Peaceful Future - Chief Rabbi of Ukraine

The Russians Don't Even Collect Their Dead' - Interview with AFU Soldier in Donbas

Russia in Firing Line of Top UN Rights Meet

OPINION: Why I Don't Like Friends in War

'Every Day I Want to be Home': a Year in Exile for Ukraine Family

Ukraine war latest: Poland delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky reflects on first year of all-out war

US says China will face 'real costs' if it supplies Russia with lethal aid for war in Ukraine.

OPINION:First moments of Russia's full-scale invasion, as remembered by our staff

French Foreign Minister: AMX-10 RC to be delivered this week

Russian attacks across 10 Ukrainian oblasts kill 3, injure 8 over past 24 hours.

General Staff: Ukraine repels 81 Russian attacks over past 24 hours.

Video: One year of Russia's all-out war through the eyes of one Ukrainian newsroom

Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones overnight on Feb. 27.

ISW: "The specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth."

Prosecutor General's Office: 71,649 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression under investigation in Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia likely pushed back its deadline of capturing Donbas by months

Ukraine downs Russian aircraft near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine downs 3 drones overnight on Feb. 27.

Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast wounds child.

Zelensky approves new sanctions against Russian individuals.

Air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions.

And that's your lot. Hug your loved ones folks! See you round the threads.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The orcs have been trying to capture Bakhmut for more than six months, at a cost of more than 10,000 casualties. They still haven't managed to do it, although they're reportedly close to interdicting the remaining logistics route into the city, which would cause UAF to withdraw. Assuming they finally occupy the city, the staggering cost in men and materiel in doing so undermines orc plans to invest Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

Using the time and casualty figures for Bakhmut as a baseline, the orcs will suffer at least another 30,000 casualties over the course of more than a year when they begin trying to capture Slovyansk and Kramatorsk (combined population and territory covered almost four times that of Bakhmut). I suspect the orcs would take about that many casualties just getting from Bakhmut to the defenses around those two cities. Assuming they get the chance. Ukraine is highly likely to begin at least one major offensive once the ground dries up a bit.

Mud season is just starting, which ought to begin slowing down offensive operations. By the time the ground firms up enough to stop being an obstacle to vehicles (probably late March or early April) Ukraine is likely to be fielding at least a battalion of NATO armor, and should be standing up the six new brigades of trained troops they announced last month. Just about the only major asset remaining to russia is manpower, and Ukraine has effectively reached numerical parity with the orcs. The qualitative difference between russian and Ukrainian troops is firmly on Ukraine's side of the scales.

With roughly equal troop numbers, that qualitative edge is likely to become an overwhelming advantage. Doubly so if UAF begins fielding Western equipment in significant quantity. A rational government would look at the numbers and the maps and conclude they're about to get their teeth kicked in. Withdrawing to more defensible positions with secure ground lines of communication would be the rational response. While this might be politically unpalatable to the russian leadership, getting slaughtered and routed in combat would be even less acceptable. Russia doesn't have a rational government, and the government they do have is not receiving accurate reports from the not-a-war. Rational responses are therefore vastly unlikely.

Late spring is likely to be sunflower planting season all over eastern and southern Ukraine.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sledgehammers and rape are on the table.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11797489/Russia-Ukraine-war-Wagner-chief-calls-Russian-defence-ministers-son-law-raped.html?ico=related-replace

These people are subhuman.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.


Yeah, get enough of those, and Ukraine can use their airspace a little more freely.
 
mederu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia lost the most important airplane in Belarus
Youtube oumuCRjnlW8

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
26 Feb: BAD LUCK! Ukrainians Are TWO STEPS FROM CATASTROPHE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube N-X8Zaev5o4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 18 through February 24 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chinese lend-lease to Russia | Leopards have arrived | Ukraine Update
Youtube -NcHA55ibNE

Yesterdays Artur (one of his best)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite claims from nefarious fifth columnists, there has been no actual damage to the Russian A-50 Mainstay surveillance military aircraft which was on a secret mission to Belarus and supposedly 'attacked' by partisans. While it is true that such an aircraft would be difficult if not impossible to replace, and that the loss such a plane would be a terrible blow to the military, the good news is that almost all of the parts that came off were successfully located, extinguished, and mostly glued back on by technicians. Any enemy propaganda suggesting that it cannot protect our skies simply because it is now missing a wing or because the radar dome was replaced with an inflatable bouncy castle are simply lies from the decadent West.

* In spite of some reporting, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not from a species which reproduces by using their noses as ovipositors to place their eggs in freshly dropped piles of elephant dung. Putin's observed activities in the Moscow Central Zoo are simply a hobby.

* This week's episode of the ground-breaking science fiction program Tsar Trek  features a special guest appearance by none other than legendary actor Gérard Depardieu, who is stuffed into a lizard costume to play the part of a menacing Gorn, when he and Captain Kirkovitch are forced to match wits and strength in a battle to the death. Can Captain Kirkovitch sober up in time to find some weapon to defeat his enemy? Can the Gorn stop eating the scenery props long enough to film the episode? Why is the bridge crew of the Tsar Ship Suvrovov betting against their captain? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine o'clock Moscow Time!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Article on the attack on the a-50 that probably happened

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/claims-swirl-around-supposed-strike-on-russian-a-50-radar-jet-in-belarus
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.


One down, fourteen to go.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.

One down, fourteen to go.


14?
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I want to apologize if yesterday message I wrote cause disagreement between people.  I was just stating my opinion.  Everyone has right to their own opinion.

I think most people write message here want positive things for other members of Fark.  If someone write message here and it is terrible or opposite of your opinion.... Is it worth responding?

Wishing everyone well.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harlee: So sledgehammers and rape are on the table.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11797489/Russia-Ukraine-war-Wagner-chief-calls-Russian-defence-ministers-son-law-raped.html?ico=related-replace

These people are subhuman.


Ergo "ORCS".
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.

One down, fourteen to go.

14?


Pretty sure it has been mentioned in yesterdays' thread, several times, that they only had 9 or so.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.

One down, fourteen to go.

14?


Doesn't Carter's link claim fifteen of these existed?
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: Putin £274million spy plane 'is destroyed in drone attack near Minsk by pro-Ukraine Belarus group' | Daily Mail Online
Good news if confirmed.

One down, fourteen to go.

14?


9 were produced.  3 were flying, now 2.  1 is flying in Crimea area.

Major progress for Ukraine, greatly increases air defense.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
List of alternate Nitter instances to try in case a Nitter link stops working.
/Hat tip to dancewithcrows for finding it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: List of alternate Nitter instances to try in case a Nitter link stops working.
/Hat tip to dancewithcrows for finding it.


Thanks for the list again. Recently of the few i have off the top of my head .nl seems to be the most realiably up one.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'It's all a lie': Russians are trapped in Putin's parallel universe. But some want out
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.