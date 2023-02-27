 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   You know when you go to a foreign country and none of your electrical plugs work in the sockets? Same thing, only it's 2 ferries costing £230 million and the sockets are in the only two countries they travel between   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Ed Willy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, not really a connector problem, but the ports just haven't been built up to supply the electricity, and they are still saving energy (albeit using diesel, so it sounds like port official double-speak)
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wouldn't really solve this issue, but seems like a bit of a miss not to have solar given all the exposure.  Seems like a substantial surface area up top.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: So, not really a connector problem, but the ports just haven't been built up to supply the electricity, and they are still saving energy (albeit using diesel, so it sounds like port official double-speak)


Unless they plan to retrofit the ports at some point, they paid a premium for two diesel ferries.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


seems to fit, just fine....ZAPPP
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In simple terms, A PHEV is still a HEV. So they'll still save on fuel, like a Prius does, until the charging infrastructure is in place.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: So, not really a connector problem, but the ports just haven't been built up to supply the electricity, and they are still saving energy (albeit using diesel, so it sounds like port official double-speak)


Yup. Headline sensationalism as per usual. As & when the respective ports get their shiat together & decide on installing said infrastructure then the ferry operator can schedule in installation of any relevant equipment during a maintenance period.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anything requiring more than a 110v or 220v outlet needs professional help and planning.

You may find this shocking but the toy electric ferry subby's girl friend gave him which recharges in the bathtub with a power cord in the wall socket isn't a good thing.
 
