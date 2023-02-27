 Skip to content
(The Mary Sue)   American Girl has a new doll in its "Historical Characters" line -- one from a long-ago era of the late 1900s. Whatever   (themarysue.com) divider line
36
    More: Vintage, Chair, Hair, Adolescence, Woolly mammoth, Compact disc, History, flannel shirts, Historical Characters  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
RottenEggs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goth girl ?
/ shudder ,,, DNRTFA
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The 1900s is a long time ago subby. Not sure why you're being so snarky.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - I Used To Be With It (Abe Simpson Rant)
Youtube 5DlTexEXxLQ
And then they make an American girl doll out of it. My generation better get a Nokia brick phone and a tv playing 9/11 and Iraq war footage.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It loos like Meg.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of our interns is a grad student and the other interns make fun of her for being "born in the late 1900s" - 1999.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It loos like Meg.


Shut up.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a stupidly written article. Yes, author, those of us who grew up in the 90's are old now. Deal with it. Or, like, whatever. DMY.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It loos like Meg.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh my god. The '90s are now officially a historical time period.

Uh, yeah. They were officially history the instant we rolled into the 2000s. Spare us the drama.
 
COVID19
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
just wait until the 2020 version... complete with face mask, anxiety, weight gain, and online "friends"... trumpy uncle sold separately... grandmother not sold separately, but a graveyard playset is available
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Mom?  What's a CD Player? Didn't you have Spotify back then?"
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Oh my god. The '90s are now officially a historical time period.

Uh, yeah. They were officially history the instant we rolled into the 2000s. Spare us the drama.


"I love the 90s" premiered a mere 4 years after the decade was over (July 2004). There was a "Part Deux" the following year.

We've known for two decades that there is no more refractory period on nostalgia anymore - the very instant something is no longer popular, it's "hey, remember when Carol Baskin ate Tide Pods? How retro!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x412]


I have never wanted to punch someone more in my life.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey 90s kids at least you aren't grandparents yet.

I hope
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: I love the 90s" premiered a mere 4 years after the decade was over


I liked that show. Because mainly, being a young adult in the 90, I had forgotten most of it being too busy living.

It made for a nice pop culture re-cap.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: "Mom?  What's a CD Player? Didn't you have Spotify back then?"


Remembering when the cassette Walkman was cool and DAT was set to be the next big thing
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Hey 90s kids at least you aren't grandparents yet.

I hope


I know a few that are 😬
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: What a stupidly written article. Yes, author, those of us who grew up in the 90's are old now. Deal with it. Or, like, whatever. DMY.


Well at least you're a young Farker.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Remembering when the cassette Walkman was cool and DAT was set to be the next big thing


Oh wait, don't you remember the Sony Mini-Disc?  Rolling Stone magazine handed out one free one?  Even before the players came out. If I recall, it was a bomb and failed as a product.

I also remember converting 100's of cassettes on to CD's. I'm actually glad I did that because after a while the oxide evaporates off the tape and they become worthless. I only say this because I have 1000's of hours of stuff that could not be reduplicated, private, home-made songs, band rehearsals, and gigs, and demo's. It had to be preserved.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yep, the 1990s and early 2000s are a rich historical era for period fiction right now.

Here, to help set the mood, here's the Goo Goo Dolls playing Iris live in the pouring rain.

Goo Goo Dolls - Iris [Official Live In Buffalo, NY]
Youtube _HZM0QiuUS8


/ My wife and I actually have a design document for a video game set in 2002 that we'd like to get back to working on someday
// The engine coding doesn't seem that bad, but I think I got frustrated trying to build the UI prototype by combining SDL surfaces with basically any multiplatform GUI toolkit.
/// Open to suggestions
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If "Happy Days" was rebooted today with the similar look-back in time as the original it would be set in 2002.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The 90s are to today what the 50s were to the 80s.  I'm just grateful the boomers have exhausted the coming-of-age genre so we aren't seeing films about 40 somethings lost in the world with Bush, Nirvana, and the lot for the soundtrack.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Goo Goo Dolls playing Iris


I remember fondly when that song came out. I was commuting back and forth from work. It was one of those songs that was on nearly every radio station. I heard it several times a day. It grew on me and was sort of happy it was a well crafted song and there's was energy and love poured into it's production. I had high hopes for the band but like most pop acts, fizzled out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I'm just grateful the boomers have exhausted the coming-of-age genre so we aren't seeing films about 40 somethings lost in the world with Bush, Nirvana, and the lot for the soundtrack.


Reality Bites?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gnosis301: 40 somethings lost in the world with Bush, Nirvana, and the lot for the soundtrack


Welcome to Fark?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If "Happy Days" was rebooted today with the similar look-back in time as the original it would be set in 2002.


But would they do two things?

1. Mention the missing brother?
2. Jumping A Shark?
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If "Happy Days" was rebooted today with the similar look-back in time as the original it would be set in 2002.


Fark user imageView Full Size


// episode aired in 2004, so pretty close
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gnosis301: The 90s are to today what the 50s were to the 80s.  I'm just grateful the boomers have exhausted the coming-of-age genre so we aren't seeing films about 40 somethings lost in the world with Bush, Nirvana, and the lot for the soundtrack.


That's the mid-life crisis genre.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Welcome to Fark?


With any luck, the 2000 American Girl collection will come with a free year of Total Fark.

"Mom? What's a web site? Can I access this from my cell?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Yep, the 1990s and early 2000s are a rich historical era for period fiction right now.

Here, to help set the mood, here's the Goo Goo Dolls playing Iris live in the pouring rain.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_HZM0QiuUS8]

/ My wife and I actually have a design document for a video game set in 2002 that we'd like to get back to working on someday
// The engine coding doesn't seem that bad, but I think I got frustrated trying to build the UI prototype by combining SDL surfaces with basically any multiplatform GUI toolkit.
/// Open to suggestions


Use Unity. It's free, reasonably documented, and supports pretty much any time of gameplay. Unreal Engine is also free for development and is a better option if you're doing a first person game. UI is straighforwand and you can do everything in C# which is performant enough for anything you're likely to do.

No one in the industry makes their own engines anymore unless they've got hundreds of millions of dollars to burn.

/Only slightly saddened game engine programmer
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: gnosis301: I'm just grateful the boomers have exhausted the coming-of-age genre so we aren't seeing films about 40 somethings lost in the world with Bush, Nirvana, and the lot for the soundtrack.

Reality Bites?


Came out in 1994, hoss - Kurt Cobain may have even been alive for the premiere. That's not a Forrest Gump-ian nostalgia trip, it was just capitalizing on what was popular (aka what Gen-X liked).
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For me, the pattern is holding in that I enjoy a lot of pop culture from the 40s, 60s, 80s, and lately I realized I like at least a good amount of music from the 00s. So I have some hopes for the decade we're in. I'll be pretty old if I'm alive in the 40s so maybe not too interested in their version of The Fratellis or MGMT, etc.

Um, the 90s. It was a gentler time, as I recall. It seemed like the nutball religious reactionaries wouldn't take a firm hold. :-/ Dave Gahan managed to not die, so that was good. Pants were dumb.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Came out in 1994, hoss


Yes, that was my point. I watched it once or twice when it was available for home viewing. I read thew reviews expecting exactly what you described.

I thought the same thing about Clerks. But Clerks, I thought, was funny. Today watching it, it does bring me back to the 90's a little bit. Not in a nostalgic way but close.

Same could be said for Fast Times at Ridgemont High for the 80's.  but that movie has not aged well at all. A lot of those scenes are very hard to watch now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: bostonguy: Welcome to Fark?

With any luck, the 2000 American Girl collection will come with a free year of Total Fark.

"Mom? What's a web site? Can I access this from my cell?


Cell?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

