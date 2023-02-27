 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Influencer becomes influencesoup   (straitstimes.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turns out she's really OK. It was just a Tai Po.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the article:  "Ms Choi's former husband Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested on Saturday,but has not been charged yet. He was reported to have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after complaining of feeling unwell."

I guess she still didn't agree with him.

/ I'll be here all week
// tip your servers
/// don't try the soup
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna wait for the ticktock cooking hack.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two pots were filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains. There were also carrots and green radish in them.

Now you see, this is the kind of detailed, informative journalism we don't get enough of on the internets these days.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ew
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need all the backstory for this one.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What the hell?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: The two pots were filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains. There were also carrots and green radish in them.

Now you see, this is the kind of detailed, informative journalism we don't get enough of on the internets these days.


How hard would it have been to toss in some parsnips & maybe an onion?
 
Merltech
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should of gone with the human pie...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: The two pots were filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains. There were also carrots and green radish in them.

Now you see, this is the kind of detailed, informative journalism we don't get enough of on the internets these days.


Any journalist who anticipates "Recipe?" as the internet's response to this story probably has a Fark account.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is one of the most evil things I have ever heard about happening.

The violence that is committed against women, and the toxic patriarchal cultures that make men feel so titled to ownership of women, that they feel not only empowered to commit such an evil, but that three of their family members went along with it, is just sickening.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Head Drop Soup?

/did they find the rest in a topless bar?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh for the days when we only had to worry about whether there was dog meat in our chop suey.
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've gotten follows from fake accounts using her photos.

Who are the scammers going to copy from next?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is one of the most evil things I have ever heard about happening.

The violence that is committed against women, and the toxic patriarchal cultures that make men feel so titled to ownership of women, that they feel not only empowered to commit such an evil, but that three of their family members went along with it, is just sickening.


I guess you weren't around back in the days of "Daddy ate my eyes."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: The two pots were filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains. There were also carrots and green radish in them.

Now you see, this is the kind of detailed, informative journalism we don't get enough of on the internets these days.


Yeah but entirely unrequired. Who doesn't cook their spouse with "carrots and green radish"?
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SimpsonsDaniel Rakowitz did it
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnphantom: jso2897: The two pots were filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains. There were also carrots and green radish in them.

Now you see, this is the kind of detailed, informative journalism we don't get enough of on the internets these days.

Yeah but entirely unrequired. Who doesn't cook their spouse with "carrots and green radish"?


Well there are other things you can do to a spouse with carrots and green radish.
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is It Soup yet?
Youtube RJWrI9LVzJ4
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is about as horrific a story as one could imagine. Just what in the everloving fark. That poor girl.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The secret is in the sauce.
 
