(The Daily Beast)   Twitter employee who photographed herself sleeping on the floor of her office to show her dedication to Musk finally will get to sleep on a real bed again
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
G. Gritty, from the corporate FAFO office, was there to break the news.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Probably now a former-loyalist
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How many rounds of layoffs until it's just Musk running the servers himself?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


As an employee of a corporation for nearly 13 years, THIS

/burnin through pto before I fark off
//fark Walgreens with a rusty, red-hot spork in the eye
///threeve
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


Facts.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bootleg: How many rounds of layoffs until it's just Musk running the servers himself?


I don't think any number of layoffs will give Musk the ability to run the servers himself.
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I don't think any number of layoffs will give Musk the ability to run the servers himself.


Only into the ground.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Amusing tag broken?  Because this is hilarious.  This suckup did her best to suck up and got nothing for it.

Your life is an example to others now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Firing slaves is a Heck of a business model
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, apparently, based off of this image, getting "fired" from Twitter means defenestration.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the best businessman ever, you guys!
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


If you're company is decent, you'll get severance based on years of service. Beyond that, you're dreaming.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a 30 plus years in an industry with constant threat of layoff, I can say there is no reason for loyalty to any corporation. You fake loyalty to get by but understand stand you are working for psychopaths.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


As a manager told me once in 1997, (even when it was a great time to be employed at a good company)

"Do not give your life to this company because I'll guarantee you, they will not show up for your funeral."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


Preach it!
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: After a 30 plus years in an industry with constant threat of layoff, I can say there is no reason for loyalty to any corporation. You fake loyalty to get by but understand stand you are working for psychopaths.


As someone who managed people for 30 years told me: there is no reason for loyalty to your people. You fake loyalty, but understand your people are psychopaths.

Difficulty: they managed volunteers
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


What I find hilarious is the owners of a business who are outraged that the people they will fire in a moment aren't willing to sacrifice to make their business profitable.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: How many rounds of layoffs until it's just Musk running the servers himself?


I'm surprised Twitter is still going
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many degrading misogynist comments about her choice of sleeping arrangements, but I figure getting fired by her idol is more degrading than anything I could post.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are sacrificing their time and health to a company that would replace them in an hour
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't hardcore enough you guys. Are you guys hardcore? Dan Cortese was hardcore.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.

As a manager told me once in 1997, (even when it was a great time to be employed at a good company)

"Do not give your life to this company because I'll guarantee you, they will not show up for your funeral."


My boss sent flowers to my mom's funeral
I went to his funeral last year
His kids who now own the business they'd probably sign a condolence card someone else bought if the someone also said here sign this card, maybe.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: I have so many degrading misogynist comments about her choice of sleeping arrangements, but I figure getting fired by her idol is more degrading than anything I could post.


I've got two non-misogynist ones.

Runner-up: "If you lie down with dogs, don't be surprised if you wake up with fleas."

My choice: "She made her bed, she can lie in it."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: She wasn't hardcore enough you guys. Are you guys hardcore? Dan Cortese was hardcore.

[pbs.twimg.com image 480x481]


Is that the guy from the early 90s Burger King ads?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: HotWingConspiracy: She wasn't hardcore enough you guys. Are you guys hardcore? Dan Cortese was hardcore.

[pbs.twimg.com image 480x481]

Is that the guy from the early 90s Burger King ads?


Step off, bro.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I seriously doubt she was really sleeping at the office, at least not like that.  Random conference room (with the ceiling lights on??) instead of her office? She was the head of payments, which I assume means at least middle level finance, not some junior staffer.  I guess maybe she was sleeping at work somewhere sometime, but just throwing a sleeping pad into some random spot instead of actually pushing chairs or table out of the way? Nah. This was just a photo op whose real audience was probably supposed to be Elon after it went viral.


Which of course makes it even funnier that she got laid off.  Although, I suppose it is possible she as a manager thought this would be a good way to get her whole team some Elon goodwill to protect their jobs, in which case it's not quite as bad.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ncsb/ I worked for a large aerospace company when I was first out of school. A team of fifty was working on a big, must win project. Half way through development senior management decide a different technical solutions was needed. Basically nullifying all the work done to this point. The team was told they were required to work nights, weekends and holidays. No extra pay. Essentially work the next seventy days straight. To sweeten the pot they were told there would be bonuses, raises and promotions.  When the project was delivered on time twenty managers go raises, bonuses and promotions and thirty engineers got pink slips.

Companies a sociopaths only thinking of their own needs.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


Medieval kings showed better loyalty to their serfs and peasants, since they knew who grew their grain.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


Before I was hired, I made getting Dec 26th-Jan 1st off (a busy time for the company) part of the agreement, since I already had plans to visit family. I was supposed to fly into Buffalo but that damn blizzard hit and every thing got canceled. Flights got pushed back into the next flights, those got canceled, and finally I wouldn't get a flight until Dec 30th.
No point in that but my goddaughter (who I  raised like a daughter for 5 years) was out of school at the end of Feb. I figured if I just went back to work, surely the owner would appreciate it, and let me take 5 days in the less busy Feb as opposed to the 7 days I was going to take.
So I just went back to work. Which really helped them because another guy's mom just died, and he had to take FLMA. Him gone too would have really screwed things up.
I told the owner how I came right back to work (despite that i could have spent that time with my gf instead), I covered for the other guy, and how that family visit was really important to me.
She says "we'll see, I guess" and as time gets closer, I ask a few times because I need to get tickets (and not get raped on last minute prices)  she finally gets all biatchy and says "fine, have the time off, since you obviously don't want to work here."

I guess I'll see if I have a job when I go in, in about a hour.
/Getting fired from there wouldn't bother me in least.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: spongeboob: HotWingConspiracy: She wasn't hardcore enough you guys. Are you guys hardcore? Dan Cortese was hardcore.

[pbs.twimg.com image 480x481]

Is that the guy from the early 90s Burger King ads?

Step off, bro.


No, it's really good Lingo is still working as an adult. A lot of the Kids' Club couldn't handle being child celebrities and burned out.

/jesus, they named the handicapped kid "Wheels"?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


In particular when that employer is Musky Boy.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Ncsb/ I worked for a large aerospace company when I was first out of school. A team of fifty was working on a big, must win project. Half way through development senior management decide a different technical solutions was needed. Basically nullifying all the work done to this point. The team was told they were required to work nights, weekends and holidays. No extra pay. Essentially work the next seventy days straight. To sweeten the pot they were told there would be bonuses, raises and promotions.  When the project was delivered on time twenty managers go raises, bonuses and promotions and thirty engineers got pink slips.

Companies a sociopaths only thinking of their own needs.


Companies are not capable of thinking.  Companies are simply an entity.  People made these decisions.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Nah. This was just a photo op whose real audience was probably supposed to be Elon after it went viral.


Yes, exactly.

The move here was just to suck up because it's painfully obvious that photo was entirely staged.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Companies are not capable of thinking.  Companies are simply an entity.  People made these decisions


People are molecules. So molecules made those decisions.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: FarkaDark: I have so many degrading misogynist comments about her choice of sleeping arrangements, but I figure getting fired by her idol is more degrading than anything I could post.

I've got two non-misogynist ones.

Runner-up: "If you lie down with dogs, don't be surprised if you wake up with fleas."

My choice: "She made her bed, she can lie in it."


I regret I can only funny your comment once
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: bigdog1960: After a 30 plus years in an industry with constant threat of layoff, I can say there is no reason for loyalty to any corporation. You fake loyalty to get by but understand stand you are working for psychopaths.

As someone who managed people for 30 years told me: there is no reason for loyalty to your people. You fake loyalty, but understand your people are psychopaths.

Difficulty: they managed volunteers


They are just trying to get into management.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: HotWingConspiracy: She wasn't hardcore enough you guys. Are you guys hardcore? Dan Cortese was hardcore.

[pbs.twimg.com image 480x481]

Is that the guy from the early 90s Burger King ads?


No, he was famous for being the Taco Bell musician...
 
Netrngr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


Its taken many years for me to learn this and many missed opportunities and or events with both friends and family because "I had to work". Granted i chose a career in IT and knew fully well that there would be long days, nights, weekends, and holidays that would suffer because thats when the network would be able to be taken down. What i didn't count on were people who would take advantage of that to make themselves look better.
During my time I have held the lowest job all the way to just under the CIO and when i was running things my policy was that if it didn't HAVE to be done when my people were supposed to be with their families, then it didn't get done during that time.
CSB:
At my last gig I was the network engineer and found a bug within the OS of our edge switches where if they lost power when they came back up they would reset the setting back to default and all the segmentation would be lost.In our segmented network this would of course cause loss of 99.9% of the connectivity and work would grind to a halt until the settings were restored.
After verifying all this with the manufacturer I worked with their guys to come up with a solution and was working on a plan to roll out the fix. The "new guy" who unfortunately was over me was pushing for this to be addressed right now. The problem with that is that we were at a food manufacturing plant and the network couldn't be just taken down in most areas to address it because of federal monitoring guidelines where cook times and temps had to be recorded on all lots. No matter how I tried to explain this I was given two weeks to fix 70 switches. Me... Alone...
The "new guy" hell the asshat, who previously was a server monkey at a local hospital said that he would help which consisted of bricking two switches before doing nothing else and the he, and the other guys in our section decided it was a great time for vacation so I had to cover their jobs as well as mine.
I got 65 of the 70 done and the 5 main switches in the cooking area were scheduled to be done over the July 4th weekend when the plant was shut down.
This clown comes back from vacation and starts railing at me because they weren't all done. I explain again that we ran 24/7 and that these had to be done when the plant was shut down to adhere to federal guidelines. Well thats insubordination and a write up with a week suspension to think about if i wanted to work there. I took the week, found a new gig, and contacted the company owners who were and are still friends of mine from well before I started working there and explained why i was leaving, assured them there would be no reprisal from me, and wished them well.
After me week of free vacation I came in and met with Mr. Asshat and the HR Director, told him to fark himself, and that I already had a new job as i was in no way wanting to work with him any longer as i wouldn't go to prison for anyone. i collected my things and hit the road with my salary til the end of the year, Three weeks vacation pay and a few other benefits totalling about 50k and more peace of mind than i had had in a decade.
/CSB
In the end the one you have to look out for is you. No one else will so you better.
I am currently working at a small MSP here in my area and while I dont make what i was at that gig it pays my bills and there are very few late nights and weekends. There are some things that money cant buy folks, I only wish that i had figured that out sooner.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


Tell me about it.    Worked 21 years for a company through two acquisitions and busted ass until the very end and still got a phone call while on scheduled vacation telling me not to come back to work.    Welcome to corporate America.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: My boss sent flowers to my mom's funeral
I went to his funeral last year
His kids who now own the business they'd probably sign a condolence card someone else bought if the someone also said here sign this card, maybe.


Well sure, I've been to many ex-worker's funerals and sorry to hear you lost one of your own. There's always special exceptions. But as a whole, I doubt the CEO of a fortune 500 company is going to birng him and the board to a worker bee's funeral.

Mom and pop places are different. I left a mom and pop job in 2011, and I'm still in touch with the CEO and his wife.

CSB

The CEO's wife's cousin passed. We all went to the wake at the church. I sat down next to the CEO before the services start. We talked about liking Hooter's wings...I mention how I like them, "hot and naked" and just as I said that the whole church got quiet as the priest got to the alter. The phrase, hot and naked echoed throughout the church and then the place erupts in laughter.

My wife sitting next to me, hits me..."only, you, Stek, only you."
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone who thinks their employer will ever repay their loyalty in any way is a f*cking idiot.


I equate this with having children. You chose to be employed at this job. You chose to have children. You made a choice now you have to live with the ramifications of your choices.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hell, she can sleep in a racecar bed if she wants to now.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do you photograph yourself sleeping?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, there might have been a time in America's collective work life where that would have been a true sign of almost altruistic devotion.

Now, it's just slightly idiotic - like a cult member speaking in tongues when they get to the front of the tent...
 
