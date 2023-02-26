 Skip to content
(KOCO Oklahoma City) Multiple tornadoes renovating Central Oklahoma
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Started to hear the tornado sirens go off, got up, checked the weather radar with my location pinned and watched a severe pocket come up and split just west of the house, going SE on one side and heading north on the other.

Confirmed tornado hit just NE of Norman, OK.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hold tight friends.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Norman got hit, again. I know it's tornado alley but 3 major hits and 15 smaller ones since 2010 is pretty ridiculous for that small of an area. If I were the type to believe in old times gods I'd say Reed Timmer pissed off a storm god by driving the dominator into a tornado.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice cave sounds about right in that part of the country
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please be safe. I can't imagine living somewhere where you might get sucked into the sky.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Norman had the world's most power weather radar until in 2009 when an angry god decided to smite it.  It still hasn't been fixed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Well I'm glad that's OK.

/shuts off radio
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That's why the storm prediction center is there. Because tinker Afb got hit several times by tornadoes, and some meteorologists on base thought "oh the conditions were getting to be like that one day tornadoes hiat, let's issue a warning !"

/I might have skipped a few details
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sweet Jeebus. Gird your loins, you farkers
 
